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AAI Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 389 Manager and Junior Executive Posts, Direct Link Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Aug 8, 2026, 15:56 IST

The Airports Authority of India has released the 2026 recruitment notification for the posts of Junior Executive and Assistant Manager on its official website. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for these posts till September 7, 2026. Check key details here.

AAI Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 389 Manager and Junior Executive Posts, Direct Link Here
AAI Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 389 Manager and Junior Executive Posts, Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • AAI announces recruitment for 379 Junior Executive & Assistant Manager posts.
  • Online applications for these posts are open from August 8 to September 7, 2026.
  • Candidates need specific degrees; age limits apply as of September 7, 2026.

AAI Recruitment 2026: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) a PSU enterprise has released the recruitment notification for the posts of Junior Executive and Assistant Manager on its official website at aai.aero. Under this recruitment, a total of 389 vacancies are to be filled. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online for these vacancies from August 8 to September 7, 2026. Online applications will not be accepted after the closing date.

Here you will find all the important information and details  related to the application process, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and many more things.

AAI Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link 

Candidates interested for posts of Junior Executive and Assistant Manager at the Airports Authority of India must read the official notification once. The online applications may be rejected at any stage if information provided is incorrect. The apply link for AAI Recruitment 2026  is available on the official website as well as in the table given below.

AAI Recruitment Junior Executive & Manager 2026 Apply Link 

        Check Here 

AAI Recruitment Junior Executive & Manager 2026 Official Notification

        Click Here

AAI Junior Executive 2026 Notification in Hindi 

Airport Authority of India Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The selection process for the posts of Junior Executive and Assistant Manager at the Airports Authority of India consists of a Computer Based Exam, document verification, a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), a driving test, a Physical Endurance Test and an interview. Check the table below for overall details related to AAI Recruitment 2026.

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Authority

Airports Authority of India (AAI)

Post Name

Junior Executive and Assistant Manager

Total Vacancies

389

Advertisement Number

12/2026/CHQ/DR-CBT

Application Start Date

August 8, 2026

Application End Date

September 7, 2026

Selection Process

  • Computer Based Test (CBT) 

  • Document Verification

  • Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

  • Driving Test,

  • Physical Endurance Test

  • Interview

Official Website

aai.aero

AAI Recruitment 2026 Vacancies Breakdown

Candidates can refer to the table below for the post wise breakup  of Junior Executive and Assistant Manager at the Airports Authority of India.

Post Name

Total Vacancies

Manager (Civil Engineer)

145

Manager (Electrical Engineer)

16

Manager (Finance)

34

Manager (Information Technology / IT)

05

Manager (Architecture)

04

Manager (Law)

02

Manager (Fire Services)

14

Manager (Operations)

28

Manager (Commercial)

09

Manager (Corporate Planning & Management Services)

01

Manager (Corporate Communication)

02

Junior Executive (Finance)

36

Junior Executive (Law)

06

Junior Executive (Operations)

79

Junior Executive (Survey & Cartography)

08

Grand Total

379

AAI Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates must ensure that they meet the relevant eligibility criteria before applying for these Junior Executive and Assistant Manager posts. Check the detailed eligibility condition below-

Educational Qualification- Candidates must possess a degree in BE, B.Tech, MBA, or CA degree in the relevant trade from a recognized university. 

Age Limit- The Maximum age for Manager level posts is 32 years as on September 07, 2026 while for the Junior Executive posts the Maximum age is 27 years as on September 07, 

Steps to Apply for AAI Recruitment 2026

Interested candidates can apply online for the AAI Recruitment 2026  by following the simple steps given below-

  • Go to  the official website of the Airports Authority of India at aai.aero.

  • Homepage will open and  there click on the 'Recruitment' section.

  • Click on the link that states 'AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2026'.

  • Complete the application process by giving necessary details

  • Upload your photograph, signature and educational documents.

  • Pay the application fee online,

  • Check all details once and then click on the submit button.

  • Download and save the confirmation page for future references.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Aug 8, 2026, 15:56 IST

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