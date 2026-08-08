AAI Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 389 Manager and Junior Executive Posts, Direct Link Here

AAI Recruitment 2026: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) a PSU enterprise has released the recruitment notification for the posts of Junior Executive and Assistant Manager on its official website at aai.aero. Under this recruitment, a total of 389 vacancies are to be filled. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online for these vacancies from August 8 to September 7, 2026. Online applications will not be accepted after the closing date.

Here you will find all the important information and details related to the application process, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and many more things.

AAI Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link

Candidates interested for posts of Junior Executive and Assistant Manager at the Airports Authority of India must read the official notification once. The online applications may be rejected at any stage if information provided is incorrect. The apply link for AAI Recruitment 2026 is available on the official website as well as in the table given below.