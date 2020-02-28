Admission @ NLU - CLAT Selection Process | Expert Speak | Amit Poddar

The Nation Law Universities (NLUs) conduct a centralised Law Entrance Exam called 'CLAT' every year that aims to test aspirant's aptitude. CLAT exam is considered as the father of all other Law entrance exams due to the special status of NLUs in the country. This year, NLU Ranchi will conduct CLAT 2020. Apart from CLAT entrance exam, there are other popular Law entrance exams as well for which candidates can apply. However, CLAT being the mainstream law entrance exam is the target of almost all the law aspirants in India. In this article we will take a look at the selection process of NLUs, eligibility conditions that are mandatory for an aspirant to appear in CLAT exam, education qualification, and age limit required to apply for CLAT exam. Selection process at NLUs As a matter of fact, it is to appear for the CLAT mandatory entrance exam for the candidates seeking admission in the top NLUs. It is because top NLUs accept the score of CLAT exam only. Therefore, a law aspirant must check the following eligibility criteria before applying for the CLAT exam. Eligibility Criteria to apply for CLAT exam Candidates applying for CLAT Exam have to keep in mind the following eligibility conditions: Education Qualification A candidate should possess 45 per cent marks in 12th standard belonging to General and OBC category is eligible to apply for CLAT Exam.

A candidate should possess atleast 40 per cent marks in 12th standard belonging to SC/ST category is eligible to apply for CLAT Exam. Age Limit Till 2019, NLUs had defined the age limit for the candidates who could appear for CLAT. However, from 2020 onwards, NLUs have removed the upper age limit for the candidates who can apply for the CLAT Exam. It should be noted that NLUs selection criteria differs from the age limit criteria that has been set for admission to the BA.LLB. programme. NLU Selection Criteria The National Law Universities, which are total 22 in India, have set their separate cut-off scores. Aspirants who qualify the cut-off score receive the selection call from the institute. Find out the selection process to get admission in the NLUs here: Step 1 - Appear for the CLAT exam Step 2 - Based on the performance in the CLAT Exam, NLUs will shortlist aspirants There is no Group Discussion or Personal Interview for shortlisting the candidate. The selection is entirely based on the merit scored in the CLAT exam. The better the score, higher are the chances of getting admission in the top National Law University. To know more about the CLAT exam, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com.