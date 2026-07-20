AIIMS Delhi Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks
Check out AIIMS Delhi 2026 opening and closing ranks based on previous years trends. For admission to MBBS seats as per NEET UG 2026 results, students can assess their admission chances. A category-wise list is shared for students to gauge the admission options in the medical institute.
NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test) results have been released by the NTA (National Testing Agency) on July 16, 2026. For admission to top medical institutes like AIIMS, students can check category-wise opening and closing ranks shared below. As per previous year trends, the admission for the open category opened at rank 1 and closed at 47, offering strict competition for the MBBS program.
In order to get clarity for upcoming admission based on the counseling rounds and understand the rank movement, we have provided opening and closing ranks for AIIMS Delhi as per previous year trends. Check to assess the cutoff movement, seat options, and rank placements.
AIIMS Delhi 2026: Key Highlights
The table provides essential details for NEET 2026 exam, along with admission to AIIMS Delhi.
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Particulars
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Description
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Institution Name
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All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi
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Admission Process
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National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
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Courses offered
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MBBS
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Exam Date
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June 21 , 2026
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Result Announcement
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July 16, 2026
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Official Website
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neet.nta.nic.in
AIIMS Delhi Cutoff 2026: Category-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks
The table shares a detailed category-wise distribution of opening and closing ranks for MBBS program admission at AIIMS Delhi.
As per the previous year's trends, general quota seats are competitive, ranging from 1 to 47, followed by OBC category seats, which opens at 13 and closes its seat allocation around 206. Check the table for a detailed breakdown.
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College Name
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Course
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Quota
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Candidate Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
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MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
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General
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1
|
47
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All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
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35
|
254
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All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
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MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
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OBC
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13
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206
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All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
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MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
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53
|
644
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All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
197
|
1405
The table suggests major competition for medical seats, in which the general category is expected to offer bigger competition and fewer seats as compared to other categories. While EWS and OBC candidates run in parallel at offering seats under restrictive ranks. However, for SC and ST categories, MBBS admission at AIIMS can be flexible with many seats to be allotted for the admission.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.