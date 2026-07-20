AIIMS Delhi Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test) results have been released by the NTA (National Testing Agency) on July 16, 2026. For admission to top medical institutes like AIIMS, students can check category-wise opening and closing ranks shared below. As per previous year trends, the admission for the open category opened at rank 1 and closed at 47, offering strict competition for the MBBS program.

In order to get clarity for upcoming admission based on the counseling rounds and understand the rank movement, we have provided opening and closing ranks for AIIMS Delhi as per previous year trends. Check to assess the cutoff movement, seat options, and rank placements.

AIIMS Delhi 2026: Key Highlights

The table provides essential details for NEET 2026 exam, along with admission to AIIMS Delhi.