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AIIMS Delhi Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 17:27 IST

Check out AIIMS Delhi 2026 opening and closing ranks based on previous years trends. For admission to MBBS seats as per NEET UG 2026 results, students can assess their admission chances. A category-wise list is shared for students to gauge the admission options in the medical institute.  

AIIMS Delhi Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks
AIIMS Delhi Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test) results have been released by the NTA (National Testing Agency) on July 16, 2026. For admission to top medical institutes like AIIMS, students can check category-wise opening and closing ranks shared below. As per previous year trends, the admission for the open category opened at rank 1 and closed at 47, offering strict competition for the MBBS program. 

In order to get clarity for upcoming admission based on the counseling rounds and understand the rank movement, we have provided opening and closing ranks for AIIMS Delhi as per previous year trends. Check to assess the cutoff movement, seat options, and rank placements.

AIIMS Delhi 2026: Key Highlights 

The table provides essential details for NEET 2026 exam, along with admission to AIIMS Delhi. 

Particulars

Description

Institution Name

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

Admission Process 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Courses offered 

MBBS

Exam Date

June 21 , 2026

Result Announcement 

July 16, 2026

Official Website

neet.nta.nic.in

AIIMS Delhi Cutoff 2026: Category-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks

The table shares a detailed category-wise distribution of opening and closing ranks for MBBS program admission at AIIMS Delhi. 

As per the previous year's trends, general quota seats are competitive, ranging from 1 to 47, followed by OBC category seats, which opens at 13 and closes its seat allocation around 206. Check the table for a detailed breakdown. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

General

1

47

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

35

254

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

13

206

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC

53

644

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST

197

1405

The table suggests major competition for medical seats, in which the general category is expected to offer bigger competition and fewer seats as compared to other categories. While EWS and OBC candidates run in parallel at offering seats under restrictive ranks. However, for SC and ST categories, MBBS admission at AIIMS can be flexible with many seats to be allotted for the admission.

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 17:27 IST

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