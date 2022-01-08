AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021 for 116 Vacancies in Bilaspur, Apply Online @aiimsbilaspur.edu.in

AIIMS Bilaspur Group A Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Faculty (Group A).i.e. Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can submit the online applications at aiimsbilaspur.edu.in latest by 31 January 2022. A total of 116 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application: 23 December 2021

Last date of online application: 15 February 2022

AIIMS Bilaspur Group A Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Professor- 29 Posts

Additional Professor - 23 Posts

Associate Professor - 28 Posts

Assistant Professor - 36 Posts

AIIMS Bilaspur Group A Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Professor

Essential for Medical candidates

A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956; A postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject and/or M.Ch. for surgical super-specialties and D.M. for Medical super specialties (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Essential for Non-Medical Candidates

Post Graduate qualification e.g. Masters Degree in the discipline/ allied subject; Doctorate degree of a recognized University in concerned discipline.

AIIMS Bilaspur Group A Recruitment 2021 Salary

Professor - Entry Level Pay Matrix 14A (Basic 1,68,900-2,20,400) as per 7th CPC and all usual allowances.

Additional Professor - Entry Level Pay Matrix 13A2 (Basic 1,48,200-2,11,400) as per 7th CPC and all usual allowances.

Associate Professor -Entry Level Pay Matrix 13A1 (Basic 1,38,300-2,09,200) as per 7th CPC and all usual allowances

Assistant Professor -Entry Level Pay Matrix 12 (Basic 1,01,500-1,67,400) as per 7th CPC and all usual allowances

AIIMS Bilaspur Group A Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Professor/ Additional Professor- Not exceeding 58 (Fifty-eight) years

Associate Professor / Assistant Professor - not exceeding 50 years

Download AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2021 Notification

Apply Offline

How to apply for AIIMS Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply offline on or before 15 February 2022. Candidates are required to have a valid personal e-mail ID/ Mobile Number which should be kept active during the recruitment process. The candidates should ensure that the E-mail ID is not shared or mentioned to any other person. It is requested not to use any other persons e-mail ID. In case a candidate does not have a valid personal e-mail ID, he/she should create his/her new e-mail ID before applying OFFLINE.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022 Application Fee