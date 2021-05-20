AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2021 for Officer, Clerk, Ayush MO and Other Posts, Apply Online @aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has released a recruitment notification for the post of Maternity and Child Welfare Officer, Medical Record Officer, Medical Record Technician,Senior Medical Officer(AYUSH), Medical Officer (AYUSH), Junior Medical Record Officer (Receptionist), Social Worker and Coding Clerk. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 19 May to 18 June 2021 on AIIMS Rishikesh website on its official website - aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 19 May 2021 Last Date of Application - 18 June 2021

AIIMS Rishikesh Vacancy

Maternity and Child Welfare Officer - 01 Medical Record Officer - 04 Medical Record Technician - 38 Senior Medical Officer(AYUSH) - 1 Post : Medical Officer AYUSH(Ayurvedic, Yoga& Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy) - 5 Posts Junior Medical Record Officer(Receptionist) - 5 Posts Social Worker - 2 Posts Coding Clerk - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Officer, Clerk, Ayush MO and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Maternity and Child Welfare Officer - Degree or Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institutions. Experience in Family Welfare programmer Medical Record Officer - Bachelor Degree preferable with Science & Recognized University or equivalent.Should have done one year course in Medical record from recognized Institution. Not Less than 5 years of experience in organizing and maintenance of Medical records in not less than 200 Bedded Medical Hospital / Institution. Medical Record Technician - B.sc. (Medical Records) Or 10+2 (Science) from a recognized Board with at least 6 months Diploma / certificate course in Medical Record keeping from a recognized institute / University and 2 years’ experience in Medical Record keeping in a hospital setup. And Ability to use computers – Hands on experience in office Applications, spread sheets and presentations. Typing speedof 35 words per minute in English or 30 minute in Hind Senior Medical Officer(AYUSH) - A Degree in any of the five streams of AYUSH from recognized University/Statutory State Board/Council/Facutly of Indian medicine or equivalent, recognized under the relevant council. Enrolment on the central Register of that stream in central or state register of Indian Medicine.Five years clinical and/or Teaching Experience in a recognized hospital / teaching institution Medical Officer AYUSH(Ayurvedic, Yoga& Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy) - A Degree in relevant streams of AYUSH from recognized University/Statutory State Board/Council/Facutly of Indian medicine or equivalent, recognized under the relevant council.Enrolment on the central Register of that stream in central or state register of Indian Medicine. 3 years clinical and/or Teaching Experience in a recognized hospital / teaching institution Junior Medical Record Officer(Receptionist) - B.Sc. (Medical Records) OR 10+2 (Science) from a recognized Board with at least 6 months Diploma / certificate course in Medical Record keeping from a recognized institute / University and 2 years’ experience in Medical Record keeping in a hospital setup Social Worker - 10+2 from a recognized board and 8 years experience as Social Worker Coding Clerk - B.Sc. (Medical Records) OR 10+2 (Science) from a recognized Board with at least 6 months Diploma / certificate course in Medical Record keeping from a recognized institute / University and 2 years’ experience in Medical Record keeping in a hospital setup.

How to Apply for AIIMS Recruitment Recruitment 2021 for Officer, Clerk, Ayush MO and Other Posts?

The candidates can apply online on official website of AIIMS Rishikesh from 19 May to 18 June 2021.

AIIMS Recruitment Notification Download

AIIMS Rishikesh Online Application Link