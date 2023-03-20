AP High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 30 Posts, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary, Pattern.

AP High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: AP High Court has released a notification regarding recruitment of 30 vacancies of Civil Judge. Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding vacancy.

AP High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Andhra Pradesh High Court has released a notification regarding recruitment to the post of Civil Judge(Junior Division). The process for recruitment has started. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification has been released and can be viewed from the Official website of AP High Court at - https://hc.ap.nic.in Forms for recruitment will be submitted online only. The registration has started from 17 March 2023 and last date to apply online is 6 April 2023. This year there are a total of 30 vacancies to be filled. Applications can be filled online via the official website of AP High Court Civil Judge in the careers section. The Link to apply has been activated.

AP High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Name of Event Date Registration Start 17 March 2023 Last Date to Apply 6 April 2023 Admit Card Available 15 April 2023 Exam Date 24 April 2023

AP High Court Civil Judge Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Notification from direct link given below

AP High Court Civil Judge Recruitment Notification 2023 Direct Link

AP High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Name of Post Educational Qualification Civil Judge Junior Division For Direct Recruitment candidates must possess a Bachelor Degree In Law. For Recruitment By Transfer candidates must possess a Bachelor Degree In Law and should also be a member or [probationer in prescribed category.

For details check official notification.

Age Limit

The age limit is 35 years for Direct Recruitment Candidates and For Transfer Candidates it is 48 years. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines.

AP High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 30 vacancies of Civil Judge Junior Division. For Details of Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification.

Name of Post No of vacancy Civil Judge Junior Division 30

How to fill AP High Court Civil Judge Application?

Step1 : Visit the official website of AP High Court at- https://hc.ap.nic.in/

Step 2 : On the home page go to recruitment section.

Step 3: Click on Link Titled- Online application for Recruitment to 30 posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division) vide Notification dated 07.03.2023.

Step 4: Carefully fill the application form

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

AP High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Application Form

Candidates can also Fill the application form from the direct link given

Direct Link to Fill AP High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2023

AP High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 : Application Fees

The application fees is Rs. 1500 For GEN/EWS/OBC Candidates and 750-. for /SC/ST/PwBD/

AP High Court Civil Judge 2023: Salary

The details of salary for is given in the table below.

Name of Post Salary Civil Judge 77840-136520

For details of other posts, check the official notification.

AP High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

On the basis of applications received a screening test (Computer Based Test) will be conducted comprising of 100 questions of 1 Mark each , duration of exam will be 2 hours. Candidates who secure 40% and above will be shortlisted for written exam. Written exam will consist of three papers .Candidates clearing written test will be called for interview. The candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for any post.





