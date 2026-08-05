AP TET Exam Analysis 2026 Today: Check Paper 1 & Paper 2 Review Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Here

AP TET EXAM 2026: AP TET 2026 Exam is sucessfully conducted today, August 5, and will continue till August 21, 2026. The examination will be held in two sessions. Session 1 was held from 9:30 AM to 12 Noon and has already concluded. While Session 2 was conducted at 5 PM. The exam is conducted by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates appearing for Paper 1 and Paper 2 are spread across many exam centres in the state. In this article, we will share the AP TET 2026 exam analysis for both sessions, including difficulty level and good attempts, once candidate feedback is available.

AP TET Exam 2026 Highlights

Candidates appearing in the AP TET exam 2026 can find all the information about exam timing in the table given below