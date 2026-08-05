AP TET Exam Analysis 2026 Today: Check Paper 1 & Paper 2 Review Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Here
AP TET 2026 exam is successfully held on August 5 (Today), in two sessions, as part of the state's teacher eligibility test for Classes 1 to 8. Session 1 concluded at 12 Noon; while Session 2 conclued at 5 PM. Candidates appeared for today's exam can check the exam pattern, difficulty level, and good attempts in this article.
Key Points
- AP TET 2026 exam commenced on August 5, 2026, and runs until August 21, 2026.
- Conducted by Dept. of School Education, AP, as a Computer-Based Test (CBT).
- Session 1 on Aug 5, 2026, rated Paper 1 Easy-Moderate & Paper 2 Moderate.
AP TET EXAM 2026: AP TET 2026 Exam is sucessfully conducted today, August 5, and will continue till August 21, 2026. The examination will be held in two sessions. Session 1 was held from 9:30 AM to 12 Noon and has already concluded. While Session 2 was conducted at 5 PM. The exam is conducted by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates appearing for Paper 1 and Paper 2 are spread across many exam centres in the state. In this article, we will share the AP TET 2026 exam analysis for both sessions, including difficulty level and good attempts, once candidate feedback is available.
AP TET Exam 2026 Highlights
Candidates appearing in the AP TET exam 2026 can find all the information about exam timing in the table given below
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Particulars
|
Details
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Conducting Body
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Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh
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Exam Name
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Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2026
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Exam Date
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August 5 to 21, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Online (Computer-based Test)
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Exam Timing
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Session 1: 9:30 AM - 12 PM (Paper 1 & Paper 2)
Session 2: 2:30 PM - 5 PM (Paper 1 & Paper 2)
|
Papers
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Paper 1A, Paper 1B, Paper 2A & Paper 2B
|
Paper 1
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For Classes 1 to 5
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Paper 2
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For Classes 6 to 8
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Official website
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aptet.apcfss.in
AP TET Exam Pattern 2026
AP TET 2026 exam is held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode with no negative marking. Paper 1 is for candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 is for candidates who want to teach Classes 6 to 8. Both papers carry 150 marks each, with a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. Candidates get 1 mark for every correct answer. The subject-wise distribution of questions differs slightly between the two papers, based on the syllabus prescribed by SCERT, Andhra Pradesh. The detailed paper-wise pattern is given in the table below.
AP TET Paper 1 A Exam Pattern
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Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
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Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30 MCQs
|
30
|
Language I (Telugu/Urdu/Hindi/Kannada/Tamil/Odiya)
|
30 MCQs
|
30
|
Language II (English)
|
30 MCQs
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30 MCQs
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30 MCQs
|
30
|
Total
|
150 MCQs
|
150
AP TET Paper 1 B Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (Special Education)
|
30 MCQs
|
30
|
Language I (Telugu/Urdu/Hindi/Kannada/Tamil/Odiya)
|
30 MCQs
|
30
|
Language II (English)
|
30 MCQs
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30 MCQs
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30 MCQs
|
30
|
Total
|
150 MCQs
|
150
AP TET Paper 2 A Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30 MCQs
|
30
|
Language I (Telugu/Urdu/Hindi/Kannada/Tamil/Odiya/Sanskrit)
|
30 MCQs
|
30
|
Language II (English)
|
30 MCQs
|
30
|
(a) Mathematics & Science OR
|
60 MCQs
|
60
|
(b) Social Studies
|
60 MCQs
|
60
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(c) Teachers for other subjects
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60 MCQs (relevant to subject)
|
60
|
Total
|
150 MCQs
|
150
AP TET Paper 2 B Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30 MCQs
|
30
|
Language I (Telugu/Urdu/Hindi/Kannada/Tamil/Sanskrit)
|
30 MCQs
|
30
|
Language II (English)
|
30 MCQs
|
30
|
Category of Disability Specialization and Pedagogy
|
60 MCQs
|
60
|
Total
|
150 MCQs
|
150
AP TET Exam Analysis 2026: Difficulty Level (Session 1)
Session 1 of AP TET 2026 concluded at 12 Noon today (5 August 2026). As per candidate feedback, we have provided the difficulty level og Session 1 in the table below; check it now:
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Paper
|
Difficulty Level
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Paper 1 (Classes 1 - 5)
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Paper 2 (Classes 6 - 8)
|
Moderate
AP TET Exam Analysis 2026: Good Attempts (Session 1)
As the AP TET Session 1 exam is completed successfully, candidates can now check the good attempts in the table given below:
|
Paper
|
Good Attempts (Out of 150)
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Paper 1 (Classes 1 - 5)
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110-120
|
Paper 2 (Classes 6 - 8)
|
90-110
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com