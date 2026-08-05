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AP TET Exam Analysis 2026 Today: Check Paper 1 & Paper 2 Review Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Aug 5, 2026, 17:13 IST

AP TET 2026 exam is successfully held on August 5 (Today), in two sessions, as part of the state's teacher eligibility test for Classes 1 to 8. Session 1 concluded at 12 Noon; while Session 2 conclued at 5 PM. Candidates appeared for today's exam can check the exam pattern, difficulty level, and good attempts in this article.

AP TET Exam Analysis 2026 Today: Check Paper 1 & Paper 2 Review Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Here
AP TET Exam Analysis 2026 Today: Check Paper 1 & Paper 2 Review Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Here

Key Points

  • AP TET 2026 exam commenced on August 5, 2026, and runs until August 21, 2026.
  • Conducted by Dept. of School Education, AP, as a Computer-Based Test (CBT).
  • Session 1 on Aug 5, 2026, rated Paper 1 Easy-Moderate & Paper 2 Moderate.

AP TET EXAM 2026: AP TET 2026 Exam is sucessfully conducted today, August 5, and will continue till August 21, 2026. The examination will be held in two sessions. Session 1 was held from 9:30 AM to 12 Noon and has already concluded. While Session 2 was conducted at 5 PM. The exam is conducted by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates appearing for Paper 1 and Paper 2 are spread across many exam centres in the state. In this article, we will share the AP TET 2026 exam analysis for both sessions, including difficulty level and good attempts, once candidate feedback is available.

AP TET Exam 2026 Highlights 

Candidates appearing in the AP TET exam 2026 can find all the information about exam timing in the table given below

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Body 

Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh

Exam Name 

Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2026

Exam Date 

August 5 to 21, 2026

Exam Mode 

Online (Computer-based Test)

Exam Timing

Session 1: 9:30 AM - 12 PM (Paper 1 & Paper 2)

Session 2: 2:30 PM - 5 PM (Paper 1 & Paper 2)

Papers

Paper 1A, Paper 1B, Paper 2A & Paper 2B

Paper 1

For Classes 1 to 5

Paper 2 

For Classes 6 to 8

Official website 

aptet.apcfss.in

AP TET Exam Pattern 2026

AP TET 2026 exam is held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode with no negative marking. Paper 1 is for candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 is for candidates who want to teach Classes 6 to 8. Both papers carry 150 marks each, with a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. Candidates get 1 mark for every correct answer. The subject-wise distribution of questions differs slightly between the two papers, based on the syllabus prescribed by SCERT, Andhra Pradesh. The detailed paper-wise pattern is given in the table below.

AP TET Paper 1 A Exam Pattern

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30 MCQs

30

Language I (Telugu/Urdu/Hindi/Kannada/Tamil/Odiya)

30 MCQs

30

Language II (English)

30 MCQs

30

Mathematics

30 MCQs

30

Environmental Studies

30 MCQs

30

Total

150 MCQs

150

AP TET Paper 1 B Exam Pattern

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy (Special Education)

30 MCQs

30

Language I (Telugu/Urdu/Hindi/Kannada/Tamil/Odiya)

30 MCQs

30

Language II (English)

30 MCQs

30

Mathematics

30 MCQs

30

Environmental Studies

30 MCQs

30

Total

150 MCQs

150

AP TET Paper 2 A Exam Pattern

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30 MCQs

30

Language I (Telugu/Urdu/Hindi/Kannada/Tamil/Odiya/Sanskrit)

30 MCQs

30

Language II (English)

30 MCQs

30

(a) Mathematics & Science OR

60 MCQs

60

(b) Social Studies

60 MCQs

60

(c) Teachers for other subjects

60 MCQs (relevant to subject)

60

Total

150 MCQs

150

AP TET Paper 2 B Exam Pattern

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30 MCQs

30

Language I (Telugu/Urdu/Hindi/Kannada/Tamil/Sanskrit)

30 MCQs

30

Language II (English)

30 MCQs

30

Category of Disability Specialization and Pedagogy

60 MCQs

60

Total

150 MCQs

150

AP TET Exam Analysis 2026: Difficulty Level (Session 1)

Session 1 of AP TET 2026 concluded at 12 Noon today (5 August 2026). As per candidate feedback, we have provided the difficulty level og Session 1 in the table below; check it now:

Paper 

Difficulty Level 

Paper 1 (Classes 1 - 5)

Easy to Moderate

Paper 2 (Classes 6 - 8)

Moderate

AP TET Exam Analysis 2026: Good Attempts (Session 1)

As the AP TET Session 1 exam is completed successfully, candidates can now check the good attempts in the table given below:

Paper 

Good Attempts (Out of 150)

Paper 1 (Classes 1 - 5)

110-120 

Paper 2 (Classes 6 - 8)

90-110

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Aug 5, 2026, 12:59 IST

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