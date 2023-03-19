Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Registration Ends today: Apply Online, Direct Link to Apply & Other Details Here

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Registration Ends today: Assam Rifles has recently announced the Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 for Technical & Tradesman posts. The last date for the registration is today. Candidates can refer to the article below for a direct link to apply and other details.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: Assam Rifles is conducting a recruitment drive to fill 616 Technical and Tradesman posts, with today being the last day for candidates to submit their applications online. The deadline for the application process is March 19th. The aim of the recruitment drive is to hire candidates for various technical and tradesman positions within the organiation, including Group B and Group C positions.

The application fee for Group B positions is ₹200, while the application fee for Group C positions is ₹100. Candidates can pay the application fee online by depositing the amount into the HQ DGAR, Recruitment Branch, Shillong-10 SBI Current Account No. 37088046712.

To apply for the positions, candidates can visit the official website of Assam Rifles at assamrifles.gov.in and fill out the application form. Candidates must ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria before submitting their application. After the application process is complete, the organization will review the applications and conduct further selection processes for eligible candidates.

It is essential for candidates to submit their applications before the deadline and meet the eligibility criteria to avoid any disqualification. Candidates who are selected for the positions will have the opportunity to work in a challenging and rewarding environment with Assam Rifles.

We have shared a step by step process on how to apply for the Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023. However candidates can also download the official notification from the direct link given in the article below.

How to apply for Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023?

Go to the official website of Assam Rifles at www.assamrifles.gov.in On the homepage, click on the "Join Assam Rifles" button. Fill out the application form with the necessary details. Pay the application fee as per the instructions provided on the website. Upload all the required documents, such as educational certificates, identity proof, and other supporting documents. Check all the details and information filled in the application form and ensure that it is accurate and complete. Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates must apply online and keep a hard copy with them for future reference. Interested candidates must submit their applications before the deadline of March 19 and prepare well for the selection process.