Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: 616 Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The Assam Rifles has announced the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 for 616 posts of Technical & Tradesmen. Candidates can apply online from the official recruitment website of Assam Rifles i.e., assamrifles.gov.in For more information on how to apply for the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023, direct link to apply, eligibility, age limit and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

The application process will start from 17th February 2023 and the last date for submission of application forms is 19th March 2023. As many as 616 vacancies have been announced for the post of Technical & Tradesman.

The age limit to apply for Assam Rifle Recruitment has been specified in the official notification. Candidates aged between 18 to 30 years are eligible to apply for different posts. However, the age limit varies for different posts.

We have shared a step by step process to apply for the Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 however, candidates who wish to get more detailed information can read the Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Official Notification

The Assam Rifles has invited applications for 616 Technical & Tradesman. Posts. Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Assam Rifles Posts Name Technical & Tradesman Total Vacancies 616 Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins 17th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 19th March 2023 Selection process Computer Based Examination, Personality/Physical Test and Medical Examination

Candidates can download the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023. Download the official notification of Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Download PDF: Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 Official Notification

Candidates can check the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the Assam Rifles Recruitment Notification 2023 .

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Notification Out 16th February 2023 Online Application Begins 17th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 19th March 2023 Exam Date To be announced

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and Filling up of balance details of the form once the online application process starts. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The Application fee and other details have been released by the Assam Rifles in a detailed notification.

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023

As many as 616 vacancies have been announced for the post of Technical & Tradesman. The number of vacancies announced for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Post Number of Vacancies Technical & Tradesman 616

The Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the Board on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

Assam Rifles Recruitment Notification 2023 Age Limit:

The age limit to apply for Assam Rifle Recruitment has been specified in the official notification. Candidates aged between 18 to 30 years are eligible to apply for different posts. However, the age limit varies for different posts. Here is the detailed description of the Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Age limit.

Posts Educational Qualification Bridge & Road (Both Male & Female) Matriculation and Diploma in Civil Engineering Religious Teacher (For Only Male) Graduation with Sanskrit or Hindi Clerk (Both Male & Female) Passed Class 12th Operator Radio and Line (For Only Male) Class 12th with ITI in Relevant Trade Radio Mechanic (For Only Male) Class 12th with diploma in relevant field Personal Assistant (Both Male & Female) Passed Class 12th Laboratory Assistant (For Only Male) Passed Class 10th Nursing Assistant (For Only Male) Passed Class 10th Veterinary Field Assistant (For Only Male) Class 12th and Diploma in Veterinary Science Pharmacist (Both Male & Female) Class 12th With degree in Pharmacy

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

Posts Age Limit Bridge & Road (Both Male & Female) 18-23 Years Religious Teacher (For Only Male) 18-30 Years Clerk (Both Male & Female) 18-25 Years Operator Radio and Line (For Only Male) Radio Mechanic (For Only Male) 18-23 Years Personal Assistant (Both Male & Female) 18-25 Years Laboratory Assistant (For Only Male) 18-23 Years Nursing Assistant (For Only Male) Veterinary Field Assistant (For Only Male) 21-23 Years Pharmacist (Both Male & Female) 20-25 Years

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Category Fee UR/EWS/OBC Rs 200/- SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen Nil

Category Fee UR/EWS/OBC Rs 100/- SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen Nil

To apply for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 applicants must stay tuned with the official website of Assam Rifles i.e., assamrifles.gov.in

Candidates applying for Technical & Tradesman Recruitment must note that the last date to apply for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen recruitment 2023 as per Assam Rifles Recruitment Notification is 19th March 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.