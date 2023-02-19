JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Apply Before 20 Feb!

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: 616 Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The Assam Rifles has announced the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 for 616 posts of Technical & Tradesmen. Candidates can apply online from the official recruitment website of Assam Rifles i.e., assamrifles.gov.in For more information on how to apply for the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023, direct link to apply, eligibility, age limit and other details candidates can refer to the article below. 

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: The latest notification on Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment has been announced by the  Assam Rifles. Candidates can apply online from the official recruitment  website of Assam Rifles i.e., assamrifles.gov.in

The application process will start from 17th February 2023  and the last date for submission of application forms is 19th March 2023. As many as 616 vacancies have been announced for the post of Technical & Tradesman. 

The age limit to apply for Assam Rifle Recruitment has been specified in the official notification. Candidates aged between 18 to 30 years are eligible to apply for different posts. However, the age limit varies for different posts.

We have shared a step by step process to apply for the Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 however, candidates who wish to get more detailed information can read the Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Official Notification from the direct link given in the article below

The  Assam Rifles has invited applications for 616 Technical & Tradesman. Posts. Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates. 

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 Notification 2023 Overview

Recruitment Authority

Assam Rifles

Posts Name

Technical & Tradesman

Total Vacancies

616

Mode of Application

Online

Application Process Begins

17th February 2023 

Last Date to Apply

19th March 2023

Selection process

Computer Based Examination, Personality/Physical Test and Medical Examination

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023. Download the official notification of Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

Download PDF: Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 Official Notification

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the Assam Rifles Recruitment Notification 2023 .

Assam Rifles Recruitment Notification 2023 Important Dates

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Notification Out

16th February 2023

Online Application Begins

17th February 2023

Last Date to Apply

19th March 2023

Exam Date

To be announced 

 

Assam Rifles Recruitment Notification 2023 Apply Online & Fees

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and Filling up of balance details of the form once the online application process starts. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The Application fee and other details have been released by the Assam Rifles in a detailed notification.

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below.

Click Here to Apply Online

 

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Details

As many as 616 vacancies have been announced for the post of Technical & Tradesman. The number of vacancies announced for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Post 

Number of Vacancies

Technical & Tradesman 

616

 

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Notification 2023 Eligibility

The Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the Board on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 Eligibility. 

Assam Rifles Recruitment Notification 2023 Age Limit: 

The age limit to apply for Assam Rifle Recruitment has been specified in the official notification. Candidates aged between 18 to 30 years are eligible to apply for different posts. However, the age limit varies for different posts. Here is the detailed description of the Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Age limit.

Posts 

Educational Qualification

Bridge & Road (Both Male & Female)

Matriculation and Diploma in Civil Engineering

Religious Teacher (For Only Male)

Graduation with Sanskrit or Hindi

Clerk (Both Male & Female)

Passed Class 12th 

Operator Radio and Line (For Only Male)

Class 12th with ITI in Relevant Trade

Radio Mechanic (For Only Male)

Class 12th with diploma in relevant field

Personal Assistant (Both Male & Female)

Passed Class 12th 

Laboratory Assistant (For Only Male)

Passed Class 10th 

Nursing Assistant (For Only Male)

Passed Class 10th 

Veterinary Field Assistant (For Only Male)

Class 12th and Diploma in Veterinary Science

Pharmacist (Both Male & Female)

Class 12th With degree in Pharmacy 

 

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification: 

Posts 

Age Limit

Bridge & Road (Both Male & Female)

18-23 Years

Religious Teacher (For Only Male)

18-30 Years

Clerk (Both Male & Female)

18-25 Years

Operator Radio and Line (For Only Male)

Radio Mechanic (For Only Male)

18-23 Years

Personal Assistant (Both Male & Female)

18-25 Years

Laboratory Assistant (For Only Male)

18-23 Years

Nursing Assistant (For Only Male)

Veterinary Field Assistant (For Only Male)

21-23 Years

Pharmacist (Both Male & Female)

20-25 Years

 

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

For Group C Recruitment

Category 

Fee

UR/EWS/OBC

Rs 200/-

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen

Nil

For Group C Recruitment

Category 

Fee

UR/EWS/OBC

Rs 100/-

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen

Nil

 

To apply for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 applicants must stay tuned with the official website of Assam Rifles i.e., assamrifles.gov.in

Candidates applying for Technical & Tradesman Recruitment must note that the last date to apply for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen recruitment 2023 as per Assam Rifles Recruitment Notification is 19th March 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.

FAQ

What is the last date to apply for the Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023?

Candidates can apply online for Assam Rifles Recruitment from 17th February 2023 and the last date to apply for the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment is 19th March 2023

What is the age limit to apply for Technical & Tradesman as per Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Notification 2023?

The age limit to apply for Assam Rifle Recruitment has been specified in the official notification. Candidates aged between 18 to 30 years are eligible to apply for different posts. However, the age limit varies for different posts.

How many posts have been announced under Assam Rifles Recruitment Notification?

The Assam Rifles has invited applications for as many as 616 Technical & Tradesman posts.
