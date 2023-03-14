JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Registration 2023 is open till 19th March 2023 for eligible candidates for filling 616 Group B & C vacancies. Know complete details about Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Salary including salary structure, grade Pay, pay scale, job profile, and career growth.

Get All Details About Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Salary
Get All Details About Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Salary

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Salary 2023: The Assam Rifles salary package includes various components like basic pay and allowances as per the guidelines of the government and the level of the post. Recently, the Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up 616 vacancies of Group B & C Technical and Tradesmen. The Assam Rifles Application Form 2023 is active till 19th March 2023 and the written exam is is scheduled to be conducted from 1st May tentatively. 

Thus, all the candidates who are applying for the post should be familiar with the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Salary along with the job profile to get an idea of how much they will be paid after the appointment. There are numerous factors involved in the Assam Rifles Group B & C Salary that every aspirant should know about. In this blog, we have shared complete details about Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Salary including salary structure, grade Pay, pay scale, job profile, and career growth.

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Calendar

Check the important dates for the Assam Rifles recruitment process below;

Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

15th February 2023

Online Application Registration Start Date

17th February 2023

Online Application Registration End Date

19th March 2023

Admit Card Release Date

To be updated soon

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman 2023 Exam Date

1st May 2023 (Tentatively)

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Vacancy 2023

Have a look at the table below to know about the detailed vacancies for Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman recruitment shared below:

State

Vacancy

Andaman & Nicobar

0

Andhra Pradesh

25

Arunachal Pradesh

34

Assam

18

Bihar

30

Chandigarh

0

Chhattisgarh

14

Delhi

4

Daman & Diu

0

Goa

3

Gujarat

27

Haryana

4

J&K

10

Himachal Pradesh

1

Jharkhand

17

Karnataka

18

Kerala

21

Lakshadweep

1

Madhya Pradesh

12

Manipur

33

Maharashtra

20

Meghalaya

3

Mizoram

88

Nagaland

92

Odisha

21

Puducherry

2

Punjab

12

Rajasthan

9

Sikkim

1

Tamilnadu

26

Telangana

27

Tripura

4

Uttar Pradesh

25

Uttarakhand

2

West Bengal

12

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Salary 2023

The Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles has announced recruitment for the post of Group B & C Technical and Tradesmen for filling up 616 vacancies. The Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Pay scale and other allowances will be applicable/admissible as per the pay scale applicable to the Assam Rifles Personnel. Thus, refer to the pay scale and in-hand salary of each rank for Assam Rifles personnel shared below.

Rank

Pay Band

Military Service Pay

Grade Pay

In-Hand Salary

Subedar

Rs 9300-Rs 34,300

Rs. 2000

Rs. 4,600

Rs. 45,000

Subedar Major

Rs 9300-Rs 34,300

Rs. 2000

Rs. 4,800

Rs. 60,000

Naib Subedar

Rs 9300-Rs 34,300

Rs. 2000

Rs. 4,200

Rs. 40,000

Havildar

Rs. 5,200- Rs 20,210

Rs. 2000

Rs. 2,800

Rs. 35,000

Lance Naik

Rs. 5,200-Rs. 20,210

Rs. 2000

Rs 2000

Rs. 25,000

Naik

Rs. 5,200-Rs. 20,210

Rs. 2000

Rs. 2,400

Rs. 30,000

Sepoy

Rs. 5,200-Rs. 20,210

Rs. 2000

Rs. 1,800

Rs. 20,000

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Annual Package

The Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman annual package for the selected candidates depends on the pay scale, rank, and level of the post they are recruited for. However, it is expected that the annual package will be in the range of Rs. 2,16,000 to Rs. 8,29,200 per annum.

Assam Rifles Monthly Salary

The candidates selected for the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman post will receive a monthly salary at the end of every month. The in-hand salary will also include the perks and special benefits admissible as the pay scale of the respective post. The Assam Rifles personnel in-hand salary is expected to be in the range of Rs. 18,000 to Rs.69,100 per month.

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Selection Process 2023: PST, PET, Written test, Skill Test Details

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Perks and Allowances

Along with the basic Assam Rifles Group B & C Salary, the candidates will receive certain perks and allowances as a part of their annual package. The list of perks and allowances is shared below:

  • House Rent Allowance
  • Dearness Allowance
  • Travel Allowance
  • Leave Allowance
  • Paid holidays
  • Child safety
  • High Altitude Allowance
  • Canteen Facilities
  • Health insurance
  • Medical Allowances
  • Ration Facilities
  • Medical facilities
  • Increments and incentives
  • Bonus
  • Job training
  • Ample paternal and maternal leave
  • Pension
  • Leave and travel concession
  • Transport facility or vehicle
  • Professional development
  • Government accommodation

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Job Profile

The candidates selected for various posts of Assam Rifles Group B & C recruitment will be expected to perform all the tasks assigned by the higher officials. The Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Job Profile for a few posts are shared below:

Post Name

Assam Rifles Job Profile

Havildar (Clerk)

Performs all the assigned clerical tasks including typing and completing the simple forms.

Warrant Officer (Personal Assistant)

Performing day-to-day administrative support including answering phone calls, handling requests, etc.

Rifleman (Lineman field)

Responsible to read and interpret electrical wiring diagrams.

Naib Subedar (Bridge and Roads)

Responsible to handle the bridge, manage records, and performing all the assigned tasks.

Warrant Officer (Draughtsman)

Creating technical drawings and calculating dimensions and resource requirements.

Rifleman (Cook)

Their responsibilities include the preparation of food items and menu items as per the specified standards and guidelines.

Assam Rifles Group B & C Probation Period

The selected candidates need to complete the probation period in order to be confirmed as permanent employees in the Assam Rifles. The candidates will undergo probation for a period of 2 years which their performance will be assessed by senior officials. If the candidates cannot perform well in training, then the training period might be extended. Also, the candidates will get various perks and allowances along with the basic salary as applicable to the rank and level of their respective posts.

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Career Growth and Promotion

There is a huge scope for career growth for the candidates selected for the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman post. After completing the probation period, they will receive allowances, benefits, and promotions on the basis of their work performance and experience. If they clear the promotions/in-house exams, then they will secure higher posts with a high pay scale and annual package.

FAQ

What is the salary of Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman?

The Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman annual package for the selected candidates depends on the pay scale, rank, and level of the post they are recruited for. The Assam Rifles personnel in-hand salary is expected to be in the range of Rs. 18,000 to Rs.69,100 per month.

What is the selection process for Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman recruitment 2023?

There Assam Rifles Selection Process includes five stages i.e Physical Standard Test(PST), Physical Efficiency Test(PET), Written Examination, Trade Test(Skill Test), and Medical Examination.

Take Free Online Assam Rifles 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next