Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Registration 2023 is open till 19th March 2023 for eligible candidates for filling 616 Group B & C vacancies. Know complete details about Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Salary including salary structure, grade Pay, pay scale, job profile, and career growth.

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Salary 2023: The Assam Rifles salary package includes various components like basic pay and allowances as per the guidelines of the government and the level of the post. Recently, the Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up 616 vacancies of Group B & C Technical and Tradesmen. The Assam Rifles Application Form 2023 is active till 19th March 2023 and the written exam is is scheduled to be conducted from 1st May tentatively.

Thus, all the candidates who are applying for the post should be familiar with the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Salary along with the job profile to get an idea of how much they will be paid after the appointment. There are numerous factors involved in the Assam Rifles Group B & C Salary that every aspirant should know about. In this blog, we have shared complete details about Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Salary including salary structure, grade Pay, pay scale, job profile, and career growth.

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Calendar

Check the important dates for the Assam Rifles recruitment process below;

Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 15th February 2023 Online Application Registration Start Date 17th February 2023 Online Application Registration End Date 19th March 2023 Admit Card Release Date To be updated soon Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman 2023 Exam Date 1st May 2023 (Tentatively)

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Vacancy 2023

Have a look at the table below to know about the detailed vacancies for Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman recruitment shared below:

State Vacancy Andaman & Nicobar 0 Andhra Pradesh 25 Arunachal Pradesh 34 Assam 18 Bihar 30 Chandigarh 0 Chhattisgarh 14 Delhi 4 Daman & Diu 0 Goa 3 Gujarat 27 Haryana 4 J&K 10 Himachal Pradesh 1 Jharkhand 17 Karnataka 18 Kerala 21 Lakshadweep 1 Madhya Pradesh 12 Manipur 33 Maharashtra 20 Meghalaya 3 Mizoram 88 Nagaland 92 Odisha 21 Puducherry 2 Punjab 12 Rajasthan 9 Sikkim 1 Tamilnadu 26 Telangana 27 Tripura 4 Uttar Pradesh 25 Uttarakhand 2 West Bengal 12

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Salary 2023

The Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles has announced recruitment for the post of Group B & C Technical and Tradesmen for filling up 616 vacancies. The Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Pay scale and other allowances will be applicable/admissible as per the pay scale applicable to the Assam Rifles Personnel. Thus, refer to the pay scale and in-hand salary of each rank for Assam Rifles personnel shared below.

Rank Pay Band Military Service Pay Grade Pay In-Hand Salary Subedar Rs 9300-Rs 34,300 Rs. 2000 Rs. 4,600 Rs. 45,000 Subedar Major Rs 9300-Rs 34,300 Rs. 2000 Rs. 4,800 Rs. 60,000 Naib Subedar Rs 9300-Rs 34,300 Rs. 2000 Rs. 4,200 Rs. 40,000 Havildar Rs. 5,200- Rs 20,210 Rs. 2000 Rs. 2,800 Rs. 35,000 Lance Naik Rs. 5,200-Rs. 20,210 Rs. 2000 Rs 2000 Rs. 25,000 Naik Rs. 5,200-Rs. 20,210 Rs. 2000 Rs. 2,400 Rs. 30,000 Sepoy Rs. 5,200-Rs. 20,210 Rs. 2000 Rs. 1,800 Rs. 20,000

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Annual Package

The Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman annual package for the selected candidates depends on the pay scale, rank, and level of the post they are recruited for. However, it is expected that the annual package will be in the range of Rs. 2,16,000 to Rs. 8,29,200 per annum.

Assam Rifles Monthly Salary

The candidates selected for the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman post will receive a monthly salary at the end of every month. The in-hand salary will also include the perks and special benefits admissible as the pay scale of the respective post. The Assam Rifles personnel in-hand salary is expected to be in the range of Rs. 18,000 to Rs.69,100 per month.

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Selection Process 2023: PST, PET, Written test, Skill Test Details

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Perks and Allowances

Along with the basic Assam Rifles Group B & C Salary, the candidates will receive certain perks and allowances as a part of their annual package. The list of perks and allowances is shared below:

House Rent Allowance

Dearness Allowance

Travel Allowance

Leave Allowance

Paid holidays

Child safety

High Altitude Allowance

Canteen Facilities

Health insurance

Medical Allowances

Ration Facilities

Medical facilities

Increments and incentives

Bonus

Job training

Ample paternal and maternal leave

Pension

Leave and travel concession

Transport facility or vehicle

Professional development

Government accommodation

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Job Profile

The candidates selected for various posts of Assam Rifles Group B & C recruitment will be expected to perform all the tasks assigned by the higher officials. The Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Job Profile for a few posts are shared below:

Post Name Assam Rifles Job Profile Havildar (Clerk) Performs all the assigned clerical tasks including typing and completing the simple forms. Warrant Officer (Personal Assistant) Performing day-to-day administrative support including answering phone calls, handling requests, etc. Rifleman (Lineman field) Responsible to read and interpret electrical wiring diagrams. Naib Subedar (Bridge and Roads) Responsible to handle the bridge, manage records, and performing all the assigned tasks. Warrant Officer (Draughtsman) Creating technical drawings and calculating dimensions and resource requirements. Rifleman (Cook) Their responsibilities include the preparation of food items and menu items as per the specified standards and guidelines.

Assam Rifles Group B & C Probation Period

The selected candidates need to complete the probation period in order to be confirmed as permanent employees in the Assam Rifles. The candidates will undergo probation for a period of 2 years which their performance will be assessed by senior officials. If the candidates cannot perform well in training, then the training period might be extended. Also, the candidates will get various perks and allowances along with the basic salary as applicable to the rank and level of their respective posts.

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Career Growth and Promotion

There is a huge scope for career growth for the candidates selected for the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman post. After completing the probation period, they will receive allowances, benefits, and promotions on the basis of their work performance and experience. If they clear the promotions/in-house exams, then they will secure higher posts with a high pay scale and annual package.