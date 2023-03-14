Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Selection Process 2023: PST, PET, Written test, Skill Test Details

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Registration 2023 is active till 19th March 2023, 2023, for all the eligible candidates for filling 616 Group B & C  vacancies. Check the Physical Test (PST/PET), Written test, and Skill Test details here.

Get All Details About Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Selection Process

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Selection Process 2023: The Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles has released online applications for the recruitment of eligible candidates for a total of 616 vacancies of Group B & C Technical and Tradesmen. All the eligible candidates can apply online from 17th February to 19th March 2023.

There will be five stages in the Assam Rifles Selection Process i.e  Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Examination, Trade Test (Skill Test), and Medical Examination.

In this article, we have discussed the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Selection Process in a detailed manner.

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman 2023 Calendar

Candidates can check below to know about all the important deadlines of the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman recruitment process.

Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

15th February 2023

Online Application Registration Start Date

17th February 2023

Online Application Registration End Date

19th March 2023

Admit Card Release Date

To be updated soon

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman 2023 Exam Date

1st May 2023 (Tentatively)

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Selection Process 2023

The candidates will be selected for Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 based on their performance in the five stages. Only the test-takers who will secure minimum qualifying in all the tests will find their name featured in the final merit list. The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the performance in all the stages, availability of vacancies, category, and other factors. The selection process will be as follow:

  • Phase 1: Physical Standard Test(PST)
  • Phase 2: Physical Efficiency Test(PET)
  • Phase 3: Written Examination
  • Phase 4: Trade Test(Skill Test) 
  • Phase 5: Medical Examination

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Physical Standard Test (PST)

Candidates should fulfill the following Assam Rifles Physical standard requirements as shared below in order to be declared qualified for further recruitment rounds. The physical standard test for Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman will be as follow:

PST for Naib Subedar, Warrant Office (Veterinary Field Assistant, Radio Mechanic), Havildar (Operator Radio & Line), Rifleman

Categories/State Regions

Height (Male)

Chest (Male only)

Normal

Expanded

Candidates except those mentioned below

170 cm

80 cm

85 cm

Minimum Height of candidates falling into categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, and Marathas. 

Candidates belonging to the states of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, HP, Arunachal Pradesh,  Meghalaya, Kashmir, Leh & Ladakh divisions of JK states.

165 cm

78 cm

83 cm

Minimum Height of candidates belonging to ST

162.5 cm 

76 cm

81 cm

PST for Naib Subedar (Bridge & Road) Only

Categories/State Regions

Height (Male)

Height (Female)

Chest (Male only)

Normal

Expanded

Candidates except those mentioned below

170 cm

155 cm

80 cm

85 cm

Minimum Height of candidates falling into categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, and Marathas. 

Candidates belonging to the states of HP, Leh & Ladakh, Kashmir Valley & North Eastern States

165 cm

155 cm

78 cm

83 cm

Minimum Height of candidates belonging to ST

162.5 cm 

150 cm

76 cm

81 cm

PST for Havildar (Clerk) only

Categories/State Regions

Height (Male)

Height (Female)

Chest (Male only)

Normal

Expanded

Candidates except those mentioned below

165 cm

155 cm

77 cm

82 cm

Minimum Height of candidates falling into categories of  Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, and Marathas. 

Candidates belonging to the states of Sikkim,  Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, HP, Arunachal Pradesh,  Meghalaya, Kashmir, Leh & Ladakh divisions of JK states

162.5 cm

150 cm

77 cm

82 cm

Minimum Height of candidates belonging to ST

162.5 cm 

150 cm

76 cm

81 cm

PST for Rifleman (AYA) Para-Medical Female only

Categories/State Regions

Height

Candidates except those mentioned below

157 cm

The minimum Height of candidates falls into the categories of  Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, and Marathas. 

Candidates belonging to the states of Assam, HP & JK.

155 cm

The minimum Height of candidates belonging to ST except for the North Eastern States

150 cm

Minimum Height of candidates from North Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland,  Sikkim, Tripura, Gorkha Territorial Administration comprising of three sub-division of Darjeeling District namely  Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kuresong. 

152.5 cm

Minimum Height of candidates belonging to ST from North Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur,  Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, and Left Wing Extremism affected districts.

147.5 cm

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Candidates should fulfill the following Assam Rifles Physical Efficiency Test requirements as shared below in order to be shortlisted for further recruitment rounds.

Region

Gender

Distance

Duration

All India except Ladakh Region

Male

5 km

24 min

Female

1.6 km

8.30 min

Ladakh Region

Male

1.6 km

6.30 min

Female

800 m

4 min

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Trade Test (Skill Test)

The trade/skill test for Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman personnel will be conducted after the PET/PST is conducted successfully. No marks will be awarded for the trade (skill) test. Only the candidates who will be declared passed in the trade (skill) test will be shortlisted for the written exam.

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Written Exam

  • The written examination will be conducted offline mode.
  • The questions will be objective type.
  • The exam consists of four sections i.e English Language, Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness.
  • The maximum mark will be 100.
  • As per the Assam Rifles Marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for every right response and there shall be no negative marking in the exam
  • The minimum qualifying mark for the General/EWS category is 35% and 33% for SC/ST/OBC category to ace the written exam.

Subjects

Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Language

25

25

2 hours  (120 minutes)

Reasoning Ability

25

25

Quantitative Aptitude

25

25

General Awareness

25

25

Total

100

100

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Selection Process 2023: Medical Exam

The candidates who are successful in the PET/PST/Documentation/ Trade (Skill) test/Written test will be short-listed for the next stage ie Detailed Medical Examination and Review Medical Examination (RME)  on the basis of their merit in the Written test will be about 4 times of the number of vacancies.

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Final Selection

The candidates who are declared qualified in all aspects ie Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test (Skill Test), Written Examination, and Medical Examination Test will be featured in Merit List based on the trade and category wise vacancies allocated to States / UTs instructions to join the training center for enrolment will be issued on the basis of merit list. The Final Selection will be done based on the position of the candidates in the Merit List and as per the availability of vacancies against respective State/UT/ Category /Trade.

FAQ

What is the distance and running time in Assam Rifles Tradesman PET?

Assam Rifles Tradesman PET Running Distance and Time for Males: 5 km run to qualify within 24 minutes and for Females: 1.6 km run to qualify within 8.30 minutes.

What is the selection process for Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman recruitment 2023?

There will be five stages in the Assam Rifles Selection Process i.e Physical Standard Test(PST), Physical Efficiency Test(PET), Written Examination, Trade Test(Skill Test), and Medical Examination.

