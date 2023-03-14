JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Selection Process i.e Physical Standard Test(PST), Physical Efficiency Test(PET), Written test, Skill Test, and Medical Test. Check Written Test Subject-wise topics, exam pattern, and marking scheme.

Get All Details Here About Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Syllabus
Get All Details Here About Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Syllabus

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus 2023: The Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up a total of 616 vacancies of Group B & C Technical and Tradesmen. The online application window link will remain active from 17th February to 19th March 2023. 

There will be five stages in the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Selection Process i.e Physical Standard Test(PST), Physical Efficiency Test(PET), Written test, Skill Test, and Medical Test. As the written exam is scheduled to be conducted from 1st May tentatively, the candidates should start their preparation right away.  The first step to commence the exam preparation is to get well-versed with the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus and Exam Pattern for effective preparation.

In this article, we have discussed the detailed Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus and Exam Pattern.

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus 2023: Highlights

The Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles is going to conduct the written exam in offline mode to shortlist the candidates for the further Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman recruitment rounds. Have a look at the key highlights of the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus detailed below:

 

Recruitment Authority

Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles

Post Name

Group B & C Technical and Tradesmen

Exam Mode

Offline

Question Type

Objective Type

Number of Questions

100

Marking Scheme

+1 mark for correct answers and no negative marking.

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Selection Process

Physical Test (PST/PET), Written test, Skill Test, and Medical Test.

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General/EWS candidates- 35%

SC/ST/OBC candidates- 33%

Assam Rifles Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Qualification

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Exam Pattern 2023

  • The mode of the written examination will be offline mode.
  • There shall be four sections in the written exam i.e English Language, Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness.
  • A total number of 100 MCQs for 100 marks will be asked in the exam.
  • As per the Assam Rifles Marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark and there shall be no negative marking in the exam
  • The minimum qualifying mark for General/EWS candidates is 35% and 33% for SC/ST/OBC candidates in the written exam.

Subjects

Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Language

25

25

2 hours  (120 minutes)

Reasoning Ability

25

25

Quantitative Aptitude

25

25

General Awareness

25

25

Total

100

100

Assam Rifles Syllabus 2023 for Group B & C Technical and Tradesmen

Candidates should be familiar with the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus before commencing the preparation. Have a look at the  Assam Rifles Subject-Wise Syllabus for the Technical and Tradesmen posts shared below:

 

Subjects

Syllabus

English Language

One Word Substitution

Transformation

Spotting Errors

Idioms and Phrases

Passage Completion

Prepositions

Spelling Test

Joining Sentences

Sentence Completion

Sentence Improvement

Sentence Arrangement

Para Completion

Fill in the blanks

Error Correction (Phrase in Bold)

Active and Passive Voice

Synonyms and Antonyms

Error Correction (Underlined Part)

General Awareness

History

Current Affairs

Environment

Geography

Polity

Reasoning Ability

Arithmetical Number Series

Similarities & Differences

Problem-Solving

Space Visualization

Coding-Decoding

Arithmetical Reasoning

Directions

Verbal & Figure Classification

Discrimination

Analysis & Judgment

Decision-Making

Figural Series

Relationship Concepts

Analogies

Visual Memory

Data Sufficiency

Quantitative Aptitude

Simple & Compound Interest

Ratio and Proportion

Time and Distance

Boats and Streams

Profit and Loss

Percentages

Problems on Ages

Discounts

Data Interpretation

Time and Work

Pipes and Cisterns

H.C.F. and L.C.M

Number Systems

Average

Mixture and Allegation

 

FAQ

How many subjects are included in the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus 2023?

There shall be four subjects in the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman syllabus i.e English Language, Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness.

Is there any negative marking in Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman written test?

No negative marking shall be applicable in Assam Rifles written test. As per the Assam Rifles Marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark and there shall be no negative marking in the exam.

How many questions are asked in Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman written test?

A total number of 100 MCQs for 100 marks will be asked in the exam. The mode of the written examination will be offline mode. There shall be four sections in the written exam i.e English Language, Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness.

Take Free Online Assam Rifles 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next