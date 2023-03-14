Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

Get All Details Here About Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Syllabus

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus 2023: The Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up a total of 616 vacancies of Group B & C Technical and Tradesmen. The online application window link will remain active from 17th February to 19th March 2023.

There will be five stages in the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Selection Process i.e Physical Standard Test(PST), Physical Efficiency Test(PET), Written test, Skill Test, and Medical Test. As the written exam is scheduled to be conducted from 1st May tentatively, the candidates should start their preparation right away. The first step to commence the exam preparation is to get well-versed with the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus and Exam Pattern for effective preparation.

In this article, we have discussed the detailed Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus and Exam Pattern.

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus 2023: Highlights

The Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles is going to conduct the written exam in offline mode to shortlist the candidates for the further Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman recruitment rounds. Have a look at the key highlights of the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus detailed below:

Recruitment Authority Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles Post Name Group B & C Technical and Tradesmen Exam Mode Offline Question Type Objective Type Number of Questions 100 Marking Scheme +1 mark for correct answers and no negative marking. Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Selection Process Physical Test (PST/PET), Written test, Skill Test, and Medical Test. Minimum Qualifying Marks General/EWS candidates- 35% SC/ST/OBC candidates- 33%

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Exam Pattern 2023

The mode of the written examination will be offline mode.

There shall be four sections in the written exam i.e English Language, Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness.

A total number of 100 MCQs for 100 marks will be asked in the exam.

As per the Assam Rifles Marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark and there shall be no negative marking in the exam

The minimum qualifying mark for General/EWS candidates is 35% and 33% for SC/ST/OBC candidates in the written exam.

Subjects Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 25 25 2 hours (120 minutes) Reasoning Ability 25 25 Quantitative Aptitude 25 25 General Awareness 25 25 Total 100 100

Assam Rifles Syllabus 2023 for Group B & C Technical and Tradesmen

Candidates should be familiar with the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus before commencing the preparation. Have a look at the Assam Rifles Subject-Wise Syllabus for the Technical and Tradesmen posts shared below: