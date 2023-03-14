Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus 2023: The Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up a total of 616 vacancies of Group B & C Technical and Tradesmen. The online application window link will remain active from 17th February to 19th March 2023.
There will be five stages in the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Selection Process i.e Physical Standard Test(PST), Physical Efficiency Test(PET), Written test, Skill Test, and Medical Test. As the written exam is scheduled to be conducted from 1st May tentatively, the candidates should start their preparation right away. The first step to commence the exam preparation is to get well-versed with the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus and Exam Pattern for effective preparation.
In this article, we have discussed the detailed Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus and Exam Pattern.
Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus 2023: Highlights
The Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles is going to conduct the written exam in offline mode to shortlist the candidates for the further Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman recruitment rounds. Have a look at the key highlights of the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus detailed below:
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles
|
Post Name
|
Group B & C Technical and Tradesmen
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Question Type
|
Objective Type
|
Number of Questions
|
100
|
Marking Scheme
|
+1 mark for correct answers and no negative marking.
|
Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Selection Process
|
Physical Test (PST/PET), Written test, Skill Test, and Medical Test.
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
General/EWS candidates- 35%
SC/ST/OBC candidates- 33%
Assam Rifles Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Qualification
Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Exam Pattern 2023
- The mode of the written examination will be offline mode.
- There shall be four sections in the written exam i.e English Language, Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness.
- A total number of 100 MCQs for 100 marks will be asked in the exam.
- As per the Assam Rifles Marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark and there shall be no negative marking in the exam
- The minimum qualifying mark for General/EWS candidates is 35% and 33% for SC/ST/OBC candidates in the written exam.
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
25
|
25
|
2 hours (120 minutes)
|
Reasoning Ability
|
25
|
25
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
25
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
100
|
100
Assam Rifles Syllabus 2023 for Group B & C Technical and Tradesmen
Candidates should be familiar with the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Syllabus before commencing the preparation. Have a look at the Assam Rifles Subject-Wise Syllabus for the Technical and Tradesmen posts shared below:
|
Subjects
|
Syllabus
|
English Language
|
One Word Substitution
Transformation
Spotting Errors
Idioms and Phrases
Passage Completion
Prepositions
Spelling Test
Joining Sentences
Sentence Completion
Sentence Improvement
Sentence Arrangement
Para Completion
Fill in the blanks
Error Correction (Phrase in Bold)
Active and Passive Voice
Synonyms and Antonyms
Error Correction (Underlined Part)
|
General Awareness
|
History
Current Affairs
Environment
Geography
Polity
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Arithmetical Number Series
Similarities & Differences
Problem-Solving
Space Visualization
Coding-Decoding
Arithmetical Reasoning
Directions
Verbal & Figure Classification
Discrimination
Analysis & Judgment
Decision-Making
Figural Series
Relationship Concepts
Analogies
Visual Memory
Data Sufficiency
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Simple & Compound Interest
Ratio and Proportion
Time and Distance
Boats and Streams
Profit and Loss
Percentages
Problems on Ages
Discounts
Data Interpretation
Time and Work
Pipes and Cisterns
H.C.F. and L.C.M
Number Systems
Average
Mixture and Allegation