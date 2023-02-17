Assam Rifles Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Age Limit, Qualification for 616 Tradesman Vacancies

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman 2023 Application Starts Today on 17th February 2023 for the recruitment of 616 Group B and C posts. Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, and Educational Qualification.

Assam Rifles Recruitment Eligibility 2023: The Office of the Director-General Assam Riffles, Shillong is inviting online applications from eligible male and female Indian citizens for filling up 616 vacancies in Group B & C posts for different trades/posts under Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022. The online application starts today on 17th February 2023 for the trades/posts as mentioned in the official notification PDF.

In this article, we have shared the Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, and educational qualification for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release 13th April 2022 Application Start Date 6th June 2022 Application End Date 20th July 2022 (11:59 PM)

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates appearing for the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman 2023 should note the age limit, and cut-off date for age criteria along with the required educational qualification for each post.

Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 to 23 years of age as on 1st January 2023 (which will be the cut off date for all candidates for determining the age criteria). Candidates should not have been born earlier than 1st January 2000 and later than 1st January 2005.

Below, we have shared the age limit for each Technical and Tradesman post.

Post Age Bridge & Road 18 to 23 years Clerk 18 to 25 years Religious Teacher 18 to 30 years Operator Radio & Line 18 to 25 years Radio Mechanic 18 to 23 years Personal Assistant 18 to 25 years Laboratory Assistant 18 to 23 years Nursing Assistant 18 to 23 years Veterinary Field Assistant 21 to 23 years Pharmacist 20 to 25 years Washerman 18 to 23 years Female Safai 18 to 25 years Barber 18 to 23 years Cook 18 to 23 years Male Safai 18 to 23 years X-Ray Assistant 18 to 23 years Plumber 18 to 23 years Surveyor 20 to 28 years Electrician 18 to 23 years

Age Relaxation

Age Relaxation is available to different categories of eligible candidates as below:

Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years Serving Assam Rifles Personnel (Gen/OBC) Upto 40 years of age for Clerk, PA, and Pharmacist; Upto 35 years of age for Religious Teacher Serving Assam Rifles Personnel (SC/ST) Upto 45 years of age for Clerk, PA, and Pharmacist; Upto 35 years of age for Religious Teacher Ex-Servicemen (UR) 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning. Ex-Servicemen (OBC) 6 years (3+3) years after deduction of the military services rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning. Ex-Servicemen (SC/ST) 8 years (3+5) years after deduction of the military services rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning.

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman 2023 must ensure that they meet the educational qualification to be considered for the selection process.

Post Education Bridge & Road (a) Matric or equivalent from a recognised Board or University (b) Diploma in civil engineering from a recognised institution Clerk (a) Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from recognized Board/University or equivalent (b) Skill Test Norms on Computer English typing with minimum speed of 35 words per minute on computer OR Hindi typing with minimum speed of 30 words per minute on computer (Time allowed-10 minutes) Religious Teacher Graduation with Madhyama in Sanskrit or Bhusan in Hindi Operator Radio & Line 10th Pass + 2 years Industrial Training Institute in Radio and Television or Electronics from a recognized Institute or 12th Pass with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Radio Mechanic 10"'from a recognised board with diploma in Radio and Television Technology or Electronics or Telecommunications or Computer or Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or Domestic appliances from any institution recognised by the Central Government or the State Government OR 12'n Standard or intermediate or equivalent with aggregate marks of 50% percent with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognised or University or institution Personal Assistant Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from recognized Board or University or equivalent (b) Skill Test Norms on Computer: (i) Dictation 10 minutes @ 80 words per minute (ii) Transcription Time 50 minutes in English or 65 minutes in Hindi on computer Laboratory Assistant 10th class pass with English, Maths, Science and Biology from recognized Board Nursing Assistant 10th class pass with English, Maths, Science and Biology from recognized Board Veterinary Field Assistant 10+2 pass with two years diploma certificate in veterinary science from recognized University / institute with one year experience in Veterinary field Pharmacist (a) 10+2 or equivalent (b) Degree or Diploma in Pharmacy from any recognized institution of the Central or a State Government (2 years training followed by an internship of which the practical training shall not be less than five hundred hours spread over a period of not less than three months: provided that not less than two hundred and fifty hours are devoted to actual dispensing of prescriptions (c) Possessing the qualifications under Section 3'l and 32 of the Pharmacy Act, 1948 and registered under Section 33 of the said Act Washerman 10th class pass from a recognised Board Female Safai 10th class pass from a recognised Board Barber 10th class pass from a recognised Board Cook 10th class pass from a recognised Board Male Safai 10th class pass from a recognised Board X-Ray Assistant 10th class pass with diploma in Radiology from a recognized Board or University Plumber 10th class pass with Industrial Training Institute certificate in Plumber trade from a recognized Institute Surveyor 10th class pass and Industrial Training Institute certificate in Surveyor trade Electrician 10th pass and possess Industrial Training Institute certificate in the grade

To apply online for the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman 2023, Click Here.