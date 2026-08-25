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AYUSH NEET UG 2026: National Institute of Homoeopathy, Salt Lake, Kolkata Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 18:46 IST

Check out expected opening and closing ranks for admission to the National Institute of Homoeopathy, Salt Lake, Kolkata, during Round 1. The admission is done through AYUSH NEET UG counseling and can be checked on aaccc.gov.in conducted by Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC).  

AYUSH NEET UG 2026: National Institute of Homoeopathy, Salt Lake, Kolkata Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
AYUSH NEET UG 2026: National Institute of Homoeopathy, Salt Lake, Kolkata Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks

AYUSH NEET UG 2026: National Institute of Homoeopathy, Salt Lake, in Kolkata offers an undergraduate course in Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery. Candidates can expect admission to central universities and national institutions based on the NEET UG 2026 results. While the Round 1 seat allocation will begin soon, candidates can check for expected and previous year trends shared below to analyse the seat options during the first admission round.

Also check: Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane Round 2 Cutoff 2026

NIH NEET UG Expected 2026 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Check the expected range for admission to the Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) course at the National Institute of Homoeopathy, Salt Lake, Kolkata. The expected range shared below will help candidates in identifying the seat options available for the undergraduate course under the Central Universities / National Institutions. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

32669 - 41783

74121 - 83271

OBC

39334 - 45101

94181 - 108719

EWS

40821 - 70516

90121 - 103811

SC

156800 - 203036

239721 - 251831

ST

243446 - 304025

317921 - 332671

NIH NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks

Candidates can check NEET UG 2025 Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared in the table below. Before analyzing the expected ranks, aspirants must check the previous year trend to understand the seat options. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

32667

76242

OBC

45099

96868

EWS

40819

92594

SC

203034

245360

ST

243444

323800

NIH NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks

Check the NEET UG 2024 Round 1 opening and closing ranks to understand the rank range for admission to general, OBC, EWS, SC and ST seats under the Central Universities / National Institutions. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

41781

82435

OBC

39332

110383

EWS

98446

127859

SC

185204

247426

ST

264152

370148

NIH NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks

Candidates can check the NEET UG 2023 opening and closing ranks for admission during Round 1 admission. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

GN

35142

71702

OBC

35686

106155

EWS

70514

98489

OBC

82217

106155

SC

156798

211737

ST

304023

370635

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 25, 2026, 18:46 IST

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