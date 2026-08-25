AYUSH NEET UG 2026: National Institute of Homoeopathy, Salt Lake, Kolkata Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks

AYUSH NEET UG 2026: National Institute of Homoeopathy, Salt Lake, in Kolkata offers an undergraduate course in Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery. Candidates can expect admission to central universities and national institutions based on the NEET UG 2026 results. While the Round 1 seat allocation will begin soon, candidates can check for expected and previous year trends shared below to analyse the seat options during the first admission round.

Also check: Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane Round 2 Cutoff 2026

NIH NEET UG Expected 2026 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Check the expected range for admission to the Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) course at the National Institute of Homoeopathy, Salt Lake, Kolkata. The expected range shared below will help candidates in identifying the seat options available for the undergraduate course under the Central Universities / National Institutions.