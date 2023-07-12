Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 400 Officer Posts at bankofmaharashtra.in

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) Recruitment 2023: Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has issued a latedt notification for the recruitment of Officers in Scale 2 and Scale 3 at various verticals at Head Office or any other office branch as per the bank’s requirement. This notification is released for 100 for Officer Scale 2 and 300 for Officer Scale 3.

Candidates are required to apply online on the official website i.e. bankofmaharashtra.in. The link will be activated tomorrow i.e. on July 13, 2023 and the last date for submitting the application is July 25, 2023.

The candidates can check the post-wise eligibility, selection process and other important details below:

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) Officer Vacancy Details 2023

The recruitment is being done to fill 400vacancies.

Bank of Maharashtra Officer Eligibility Details

Educational Qualification

Scale II - Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in the aggregate of all semesters/years (55% for SC/ST/OBC/ PwBD) from a University Institute recognized by the Government of India or its Regulatory Bodies. The passing of JAIIB & CAIIB is desirable OR Professional qualification like CA / CMA CFA from a recognized University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India / approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies.

Scale III - Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in the aggregate of all semesters/years (55% for SC/ST/ OBC/PwBD) from a University / Institute recognized by the Government of India or its Regulatory Bodies. The passing of JAIIB & CAIIB is desirable OR Professional qualification like CA/CMA / CFA from a recognized University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies.

Experience:

Scale 2: Post qualification experience of 3 years

Scale 3: Post qualification experience of 5 years

Age Limit:

Scale 2: 25 to 35 years

Scale 3: 25 to 38 years

Bank of Maharashtra Officer 2023: How to Apply BOM Recruitment 2023 ?

Visit the website of the Bank of Maharashtra - bankofmaharashtra.in

Go to 'Careers' Section then click on 'Recruitment Process' and then on 'Current Openings'

After that, you need to click on ‘Registration ,ink ; given under “Recruitment of Officers in Scale II and III Project 2023-24 (Online Application Process)”

Now, click on 'Apply Online' and then ‘Click Here for New Registration”

Enter your details and click on ‘Proceed’ button

Upload Photo, Signature, Left Thumb Impression and hand written declaration

Submit other Details

Click on 'Complete Registration' after verifying details

Pay fee

Application Fee:

UR/EWS/OBC - Rs. 1180

SC/ST/PWD - Rs. 118

BOM Officer Selection Process 2023

The candudates are required to appear for Online Exam and Interview. The final selection will be 50% for UR/EWS and 45% for SC/ST/OBC/PWD.