Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) SO Recruitment 2023: Check Vacancy, Eligibility Here

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) SO Recruitment 2023: Bank of Maharashtra is looking for 225 Specialist Officers.Check Vacancy, Eligibility and Other Details Here

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) SO Recruitment 2023
Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) SO Recruitment 2023

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) SO Recruitment 2023: Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Specialist Officer in Scale 2 and Scale 3. The bank has a total of 225 vacancies for Economist, Security Officer, Civil Engineer, Law Officer, Business Development Officer, Civil Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Law Officer, Rajbhasha Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, API Management Administrator, Digital Banking Senior Manager, Data Analytics, Digital Banking Manager, IT Security, Mobile App Developer, Dot Net Developer, Java Developer, and Quality Assurance Engineer, and Administrators.

Candidates who are interested for BOM SO Recruitment 2023 can submit their application on or before 06 February 2023. BOM Application Link is available on the official website i.e. bankofmaharashtra.in.

Such candidates can check the post-wise eligibility, selection process and other important details in Bank of Maharashtra SO Notification 2023.

Bank of Maharashtra SO Overview

Name of the Organization Bank of Maharashtra (BOM)
Number of Vacancies 225 
Mode of Application Online
Application Dates 23 Jan to 06 Feb 2023
Selection Process Online Exam and Interview
Official Website www.bankofmaharashtra.in

Bank of Maharashtra SO Notification and Online Application Link 2023

The candidates can check the details regarding Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment in the notification link given below:

BOM SO Notification PDF Link Click Here
BOM SO Online Application Link Click Here

Bank of Maharashtra Important Dates

Starting date of online application 23 Jan 2023
Last Date of online application 06 February 2023
BOM SO Exam Date to be announced
BOM SO Interview Date to be announced

Bank of Maharashtra SO 2023: How to Apply BOM Recruitment 2023 ?

  1. Visit the website of the Bank of Maharashtra - bankofmaharashtra.in
  2. Go to 'Careers' Section then click on 'Recruitment Process' and then on 'Current Openings'
  3. After that, you need to click on Online Application for recruitment of “Recruitment of Specialist Officers in Scale II & III Project 2023-24”
  4. Now, click on 'Apply Online' and then ‘Click Here for New Registration”
  5. Valid your details and save your application
  6. Upload, Signature, Left Thumb Impression and hand written declaration
  7. Submit your Details
  8. Modify details, if any
  9. Click on 'Complete Registration' after verifying details

Application Fee:

  • UR/EWS/OBC - Rs. 1180
  • SC/ST/PWD - Rs. 118

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) SO Vacancy Details 2023

The recruitment is being done to fill 225 vacancies. The candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details in the table given below:

Post Name Number of Vacancies

Electrical Engineer

 15

Rajbhasha Officer

 10

HR/ Personnel Officer

 05

Data Analytics

 03

API Management Administrator(II)

 08

Digital Banking, Manager

 05

IT Security Officer

 10

Mobile App Developer

 10

Dot Net Developer

 10

Java Developer

 10

Quality Assurance Engineer

 05

Data Base Administrator

 05

Unix/ Linux Administrator

 20

Net Work & Security Administrator

 06

Windows Administrator

 04

VMWARE/ Virtualization Administrator

 01

Mail Administrator

 02

Production Support Administrators For EFT Switch 

 04

Production Support Administrators For UPI Switch 

 08

Windows Desktop Administrator 

02 

Eligibility Criteria for BOM SO Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

The candidates interested for the BOM Recruitment 2023 should possess Bachelor’s Degree/Master’s Degree in the concerned field. The candidates can check the detailed educational qualification in the PDF link provided above.

BOM SO Selection Process 2023

  1. The candidates are required to appear for Bank of Maharashtra SO Exam 2023 which shall be conducted through online mode.
  2. Successful candidates in the online exam will be called to appear for an interview round.

The exam consists of objective type 50 questions on Professional knowledge of 100 marks. The exam will be conducted online at various centres acordd Inida.

FAQ

How to Apply for BOM SO Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates are required to apply online on the official website i.e. bankofmaharashtra.in

What is the last date for BOM SO Registration ?

The application should be submitted on or before 6 Feb 2023.
