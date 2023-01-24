Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) SO Recruitment 2023: Check Vacancy, Eligibility Here

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) SO Recruitment 2023: Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Specialist Officer in Scale 2 and Scale 3. The bank has a total of 225 vacancies for Economist, Security Officer, Civil Engineer, Law Officer, Business Development Officer, Civil Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Law Officer, Rajbhasha Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, API Management Administrator, Digital Banking Senior Manager, Data Analytics, Digital Banking Manager, IT Security, Mobile App Developer, Dot Net Developer, Java Developer, and Quality Assurance Engineer, and Administrators.
Candidates who are interested for BOM SO Recruitment 2023 can submit their application on or before 06 February 2023. BOM Application Link is available on the official website i.e. bankofmaharashtra.in.
Such candidates can check the post-wise eligibility, selection process and other important details in Bank of Maharashtra SO Notification 2023.
Bank of Maharashtra SO Overview
|Name of the Organization
|Bank of Maharashtra (BOM)
|Number of Vacancies
|225
|Mode of Application
|Online
|Application Dates
|23 Jan to 06 Feb 2023
|Selection Process
|Online Exam and Interview
|Official Website
|www.bankofmaharashtra.in
Bank of Maharashtra SO Notification and Online Application Link 2023
The candidates can check the details regarding Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment in the notification link given below:
|BOM SO Notification PDF Link
|Click Here
|BOM SO Online Application Link
|Click Here
Bank of Maharashtra Important Dates
|Starting date of online application
|23 Jan 2023
|Last Date of online application
|06 February 2023
|BOM SO Exam Date
|to be announced
|BOM SO Interview Date
|to be announced
Bank of Maharashtra SO 2023: How to Apply BOM Recruitment 2023 ?
- Visit the website of the Bank of Maharashtra - bankofmaharashtra.in
- Go to 'Careers' Section then click on 'Recruitment Process' and then on 'Current Openings'
- After that, you need to click on Online Application for recruitment of “Recruitment of Specialist Officers in Scale II & III Project 2023-24”
- Now, click on 'Apply Online' and then ‘Click Here for New Registration”
- Valid your details and save your application
- Upload, Signature, Left Thumb Impression and hand written declaration
- Submit your Details
- Modify details, if any
- Click on 'Complete Registration' after verifying details
Application Fee:
- UR/EWS/OBC - Rs. 1180
- SC/ST/PWD - Rs. 118
Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) SO Vacancy Details 2023
The recruitment is being done to fill 225 vacancies. The candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details in the table given below:
|Post Name
|Number of Vacancies
|
Electrical Engineer
|
15
|
Rajbhasha Officer
|
10
|
HR/ Personnel Officer
|
05
|
Data Analytics
|
03
|
API Management Administrator(II)
|
08
|
Digital Banking, Manager
|
05
|
IT Security Officer
|
10
|
Mobile App Developer
|
10
|
Dot Net Developer
|
10
|
Java Developer
|
10
|
Quality Assurance Engineer
|
05
|
Data Base Administrator
|
05
|
Unix/ Linux Administrator
|
20
|
Net Work & Security Administrator
|
06
|
Windows Administrator
|
04
|
VMWARE/ Virtualization Administrator
|
01
|
Mail Administrator
|
02
|
Production Support Administrators For EFT Switch
|
04
|
Production Support Administrators For UPI Switch
|
08
|
Windows Desktop Administrator
|
02
Eligibility Criteria for BOM SO Recruitment 2023
Educational Qualification:
The candidates interested for the BOM Recruitment 2023 should possess Bachelor’s Degree/Master’s Degree in the concerned field. The candidates can check the detailed educational qualification in the PDF link provided above.
BOM SO Selection Process 2023
- The candidates are required to appear for Bank of Maharashtra SO Exam 2023 which shall be conducted through online mode.
- Successful candidates in the online exam will be called to appear for an interview round.
The exam consists of objective type 50 questions on Professional knowledge of 100 marks. The exam will be conducted online at various centres acordd Inida.