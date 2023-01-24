Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) SO Recruitment 2023: Check Vacancy, Eligibility Here

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) SO Recruitment 2023: Bank of Maharashtra is looking for 225 Specialist Officers.Check Vacancy, Eligibility and Other Details Here

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) SO Recruitment 2023: Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Specialist Officer in Scale 2 and Scale 3. The bank has a total of 225 vacancies for Economist, Security Officer, Civil Engineer, Law Officer, Business Development Officer, Civil Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Law Officer, Rajbhasha Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, API Management Administrator, Digital Banking Senior Manager, Data Analytics, Digital Banking Manager, IT Security, Mobile App Developer, Dot Net Developer, Java Developer, and Quality Assurance Engineer, and Administrators.

Candidates who are interested for BOM SO Recruitment 2023 can submit their application on or before 06 February 2023. BOM Application Link is available on the official website i.e. bankofmaharashtra.in.

Such candidates can check the post-wise eligibility, selection process and other important details in Bank of Maharashtra SO Notification 2023.

Bank of Maharashtra SO Overview

Name of the Organization Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) Number of Vacancies 225 Mode of Application Online Application Dates 23 Jan to 06 Feb 2023 Selection Process Online Exam and Interview Official Website www.bankofmaharashtra.in

Bank of Maharashtra SO Notification and Online Application Link 2023



The candidates can check the details regarding Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment in the notification link given below:

BOM SO Notification PDF Link Click Here BOM SO Online Application Link Click Here

Bank of Maharashtra Important Dates

Starting date of online application 23 Jan 2023 Last Date of online application 06 February 2023 BOM SO Exam Date to be announced BOM SO Interview Date to be announced

Bank of Maharashtra SO 2023: How to Apply BOM Recruitment 2023 ?

Visit the website of the Bank of Maharashtra - bankofmaharashtra.in Go to 'Careers' Section then click on 'Recruitment Process' and then on 'Current Openings' After that, you need to click on Online Application for recruitment of “Recruitment of Specialist Officers in Scale II & III Project 2023-24” Now, click on 'Apply Online' and then ‘Click Here for New Registration” Valid your details and save your application Upload, Signature, Left Thumb Impression and hand written declaration Submit your Details Modify details, if any Click on 'Complete Registration' after verifying details

Application Fee:

UR/EWS/OBC - Rs. 1180

SC/ST/PWD - Rs. 118

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) SO Vacancy Details 2023

The recruitment is being done to fill 225 vacancies. The candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details in the table given below:

Post Name Number of Vacancies Electrical Engineer 15 Rajbhasha Officer 10 HR/ Personnel Officer 05 Data Analytics 03 API Management Administrator(II) 08 Digital Banking, Manager 05 IT Security Officer 10 Mobile App Developer 10 Dot Net Developer 10 Java Developer 10 Quality Assurance Engineer 05 Data Base Administrator 05 Unix/ Linux Administrator 20 Net Work & Security Administrator 06 Windows Administrator 04 VMWARE/ Virtualization Administrator 01 Mail Administrator 02 Production Support Administrators For EFT Switch 04 Production Support Administrators For UPI Switch 08 Windows Desktop Administrator 02

Eligibility Criteria for BOM SO Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

The candidates interested for the BOM Recruitment 2023 should possess Bachelor’s Degree/Master’s Degree in the concerned field. The candidates can check the detailed educational qualification in the PDF link provided above.

BOM SO Selection Process 2023

The candidates are required to appear for Bank of Maharashtra SO Exam 2023 which shall be conducted through online mode. Successful candidates in the online exam will be called to appear for an interview round.

The exam consists of objective type 50 questions on Professional knowledge of 100 marks. The exam will be conducted online at various centres acordd Inida.