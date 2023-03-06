Bank Of Maharashtra Result 2023 OUT for Officer: Get Direct Link to Know Marks and Download Interview Schedule PDF

Check Here Bank Of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Result 2023 and Know Interview Schedule, Also Check Marks.

Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Result 2023: Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has declared the result of vacancies for recruitment of Officers in Scale 2 and Scale 3 for the project 2023-24 BOM Generalist Officer Result 2023. Out of Total Vacancies notified 400 vacancies are for Generalist Officer Grade 2 and 100 vacancies are for Generalist Officer Grade 3. Candidates who appeared in the BOM Recruitment Exam 2023 conducted on 22 January 2023 can check their results, know their marks and check interview schedule.

Along with the marks of candidates appearing in Generalist Officers Scale 2 and Scale 3 Bank of Maharashtra has also released the Interview Schedule for candidates qualified for interview.



Interviews will start from 13 March 2023 and will conclude on 18 March 2023. The provisionally shortlisted candidates are advised to refer interview schedule and attend the interview process along with documents. It is informed that before appearing for interview the candidates should ensure the eligibility and availability of documents such as qualification certificate/s, experience certificate/s, etc. The applicants will be called for Interview, on the basis of the information provided by them in their Online Applications without verification of their age, qualification, experience or any other eligibility criteria. The applicants must, therefore, ensure that they fulfill all the notified eligibility criteria as on the cut-off, have possession of the requisite documents / certificates specified by the Bank, and that the particulars furnished in their Online Application are complete, true and correct in all respects.