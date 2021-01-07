BARC Security Guard Admit Card 2020-21 Update: Physical Test for 85897 Shortlisted Candidates from 1 February 2021, Download List @barc.gov.in

BARC Security Guard Admit Card 2020-21 and List of Candidates: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has uploaded Physical Test Date for the post of Security Guard for all 85897 shortlisted candidates. BARC Security Guard Physical Test will start from 01 February 2021 and will continue till 06 March 2021. All shortlisted candidates can check the dates given for the physical test mentioned against their’ name and application number from the official website of BARC - barc.gov.in or directly through the link PDF link below:

BARC Security Guard Physical Test Date

BARC Security Guard will be conducted at “Physical Training Athletic & Acquatic (Ptaa) Sports Complex, Opposite New Training School Complex (Ntsc) Anushaktinagar,Mumbai – 400094” at 7 AM.

The candidates are also required to download BARC Security Guard Admit Card from the official website - recruit.barc.gov, once released, in order to appear for the test. As per the official notice, “Candidates are requested to check the dates given for the physical test mentioned against candidate’s name and application number and download their admit card along with instructions available on the website www.recruit.barc.gov.in using their log in. Any request for change in scheduled date for physical test from the candidates will not be entertained under any circumstances.”

BARC Physical Test and Admit Card Notice

BARC Login Link

BARC Security Guard Physical Test

100 meter run Long jump Chin ups Push ups Sit ups

Candidates should bring following document along with thei BARC Security Guard Physical Admit Card:

Print out of online application and 2 recent coloured passport size photograph Date of birth proof such as School Leaving Certificate/Matriculation Certificate (SSC)/Municipal Birth Certificate. Identity proof (such as Aadhaar card / Voter ID card / PAN card / driving license / /service identity card issued by Central/State Government etc) Valid SC/ST/OBC/EWS certificate Discharge certificate (in case of Ex-servicemen/Ex-Police/Ex-Paramilitary personnel) Certificate issued to children/family members of those who died in the 1984 riots. Certificate issued to persons domiciled in Kashmir division of the state of J&K during 01/01/1980 to 31/12/1989 NOC from present employer in case of candidates serving under Central / State Government / Autonomous Body / PSU Certificate applicable for Meritorious sports person Divorce decree in case of divorced women, Order issued by court in case of judicially separated from their husbands and not remarried Certificate issued in r/o candidate staying in hill areas

BARC Security Guard Physical Test Instructions

BARC had published the recruitment notification for filling up 73 vacancies for the post of Security Guard (Group B) in BARC Trombay, Mumbai, Maharashtra and its facility at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.