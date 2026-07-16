BEML Operator (Non-Executive) 2026: Check Top 20 GK Questions with Answers for Exam Preparation
BEML Limited will conduct the Operator (Non-Executive) Exam on 22nd July 2026 for 362 posts. Candidates who are preparing for the CBT Exam must check these top 20 GK questions with answers in this article.
Key Points
- The BEML Operator (Non-Executive) Exam is scheduled for 22 July 2026 for 362 posts.
- The exam features 100 questions for 100 marks, with 20 marks for General Awareness.
- Jagran Josh provides 20 expected GK questions for the BEML Operator exam 2026.
BEML Operator Top 20 GK Questions: BEML Limited will conduct the Operator (Non-Executive) Exam on 22 July 2026 for a total of 362 posts, including Fitter, Turner, Welder, Machinist, and Electrician trades. The exam has a total of 100 questions for 100 marks, with General awareness carrying 20 Marks. As there is no negative marking, attempting every question is helpful. It covers current affairs, Indian Polity, History, Geography, Economy, and general science. Practising important GK questions can help candidates score well in this section and boost their overall marks. In this article, Jagran Josh has compiled the top expected GK questions with answers for the BEML Operator (Non-Executive) exam 2026, based on the exam pattern and previous year trends, for last-minute preparation before the exam.
Top 20 GK questions for BEML Operator (Non-Executive) 2026
General Awareness is an important section in the BEML Operator (Non-executive) exam 2026, carrying 20 marks out of 100. This section covers topics like current affairs, Indian Polity, History, Geography, Economy, and general science. Candidates should review these topics to secure at least 20 marks in their hands. Below are 20 important GK questions with answers to help candidates prepare well for the exam.
Q.1: Who is the current President of India?
Ans: Droupadi Murmu
Q.2: Which article of the Indian Constitution deals with the Right to Equality?
Ans: Article 14
Q.3: BEML Limited works under which Ministry of the Government of India?
Ans: Ministry of Defence
Q.4: Which is the longest river in India?
Ans: Ganga
Q.5: The Indian Constitution was adopted on which date?
Ans: 26th November 1949
Q.6: Who is known as the Father of the Indian Constitution?
Ans: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Q.7: Which is the smallest state in India by area?
Ans: Goa
Q.8: What is the currency of Japan?
Ans: Yen
Q.9: Who founded the Mughal Empire in India?
Ans: Babur
Q.10: Which gas is most abundant in the Earth's atmosphere?
Ans: Nitrogen
Q.11: What is the SI unit of electric current?
Ans: Ampere
Q.12: Which Indian city is known as the "Silicon Valley of India"?
Ans: Bengaluru
Q.13: Who was the first Prime Minister of India?
Ans: Jawaharlal Nehru
Q.14: Which vitamin is produced in the human body with sunlight exposure?
Ans: Vitamin D
Q.15: What is the capital of Karnataka, where BEML's headquarters is located?
Ans: Bengaluru
Q.16: Which day is celebrated as National Science Day in India?
Ans: 28th February
Q.17: Who wrote the national anthem of India?
Ans: Rabindranath Tagore
Q.18: Which planet is known as the "Red Planet"?
Ans: Mars
Q.19: What does GDP stand for in economics?
Ans: Gross Domestic Product
Q.20: Which organisation released the BEML Operator 2026 recruitment notification (Advt. No. KP/S/10/2026)?
Ans: BEML Limited
Candidates must practise previous year questions, and mock tests also help in understanding the difficulty level and question pattern. Candidates are advised to check the complete syllabus to score well in the BEML Operator (Non-Executive) exam 2026. Also, keep checking the official website of BEML regularly for the admit card and any exam-related updates.
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