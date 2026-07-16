BEML Operator (Non-Executive) 2026: Check Top 20 GK Questions with Answers for Exam Preparation

BEML Operator Top 20 GK Questions: BEML Limited will conduct the Operator (Non-Executive) Exam on 22 July 2026 for a total of 362 posts, including Fitter, Turner, Welder, Machinist, and Electrician trades. The exam has a total of 100 questions for 100 marks, with General awareness carrying 20 Marks. As there is no negative marking, attempting every question is helpful. It covers current affairs, Indian Polity, History, Geography, Economy, and general science. Practising important GK questions can help candidates score well in this section and boost their overall marks. In this article, Jagran Josh has compiled the top expected GK questions with answers for the BEML Operator (Non-Executive) exam 2026, based on the exam pattern and previous year trends, for last-minute preparation before the exam.

Top 20 GK questions for BEML Operator (Non-Executive) 2026

General Awareness is an important section in the BEML Operator (Non-executive) exam 2026, carrying 20 marks out of 100. This section covers topics like current affairs, Indian Polity, History, Geography, Economy, and general science. Candidates should review these topics to secure at least 20 marks in their hands. Below are 20 important GK questions with answers to help candidates prepare well for the exam.

Q.1: Who is the current President of India?

Ans: Droupadi Murmu

Q.2: Which article of the Indian Constitution deals with the Right to Equality?

Ans: Article 14

Q.3: BEML Limited works under which Ministry of the Government of India?

Ans: Ministry of Defence

Q.4: Which is the longest river in India?

Ans: Ganga

Q.5: The Indian Constitution was adopted on which date?