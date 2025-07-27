Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Analysis (27th July): Check Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is conducting the Bihar Police Constable Exam on 27th July 2025 in a single shift. This recruitment drive aims to fill 19,838 vacancies, and over 16 lakh candidates have registered to appear. The exam will be held from 12 PM to 2 PM, and all candidates must reach the exam center on time.

The Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 has already been released for the exams scheduled on 27th and 30th July 2025. Admit cards are issued separately for each exam date.

This article provides a complete Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 (27th July), including difficulty level, number of good attempts, and what students felt about the paper.

Also Check: