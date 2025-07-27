Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Analysis (27th July): Check Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: The Bihar Police constable exam continued on July 27, 2025, in a single shift from 12 PM to 2 PM. It is conducted by CSBC. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 19,838 constable posts across six phases. This article includes subject-wise analysis, difficulty levels, good attempts, and overall paper review from today’s shift.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 27, 2025, 11:36 IST
Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 for 27th July will be held in a single shift from 12 PM to 2 PM.
  • Over 16 lakh candidates have registered for 19,838 constable posts under the CSBC recruitment drive.
  • Admit cards for the 27th and 30th July exams were released separately and must be carried with valid ID proof.

Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is conducting the Bihar Police Constable Exam on 27th July 2025 in a single shift. This recruitment drive aims to fill 19,838 vacancies, and over 16 lakh candidates have registered to appear. The exam will be held from 12 PM to 2 PM, and all candidates must reach the exam center on time.

The Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 has already been released for the exams scheduled on 27th and 30th July 2025. Admit cards are issued separately for each exam date.

This article provides a complete Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 (27th July), including difficulty level, number of good attempts, and what students felt about the paper.

  • Jul 27, 2025, 11:36 IST

    Bihar Police Constable 2025 Question Paper Memory-Based Questions

    Candidates will be provided with memory-based questions and answers from the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025. This will help them analyze their performance, and also assist other aspirants in preparing for upcoming exam shifts.

    Check Here

  • Jul 27, 2025, 11:15 IST

    When Will Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 Day 4 Shift Start?

    The day 4 shift of Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 will be start at 2:00 PM. Students have entered the exam hall.

  • Jul 27, 2025, 10:30 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Written Exam 2025 (July 27)

    The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 is being conducted offline using an OMR sheet on 27th July. The total duration of the exam is 2 hours.

    Only candidates with a complete and valid application form are being allowed to enter the exam hall, and that too after proper verification of documents.

  • Jul 27, 2025, 10:29 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: Exam Timing and Reporting Schedule

    The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 is being held today, 27th July, in a single shift. The exam will take place from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

    All candidates are required to report to the exam center by 9:30 AM. No entry will be allowed after the reporting time under any circumstances.

  • Jul 27, 2025, 10:28 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 Day 4 Reporting Time

    The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 has begun its reporting process. As per the scheduled time, candidates have started entering the exam hall.

Bihar Police Constable 27th July 2025 Shift Timing

The Bihar Police Constable exam held on 27th July 2025 was conducted in a single shift. Below is the shift timing along with reporting and exam hours:

Exam Date

Shift

Reporting Time

Exam Time

27th July 2025

Single Shift

09:30 AM

12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Important Documents Required for Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025

Candidates must carry the following items without fail to enter the exam hall:

  • A printed copy of the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 in good condition.

  • A valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Driving License, or Passport

  • A recent passport-size photograph, preferably the same as uploaded in the application form

