Bihar Forest Recruitment 2020 Online Application Started @csbc.bih.nic for 720 Forester and Forest Guard Posts, Check Complete Application Details Here

Bihar Forest Recruitment 2020: The online applications for Bihar Forest Guard and Bihar Forester is ongoing at the official website of Central Board of Selection (Bihar Police). All those candidates who have 12th pass qualification and wish to be a part of Bihar Police have a great opportunity. The online process for Forest Guard Posts against Advt No-03/2020 in Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department & Bihar ForesterRecruitment 2020 against advertisement number 04/2020 has been started at csbc.bih.nic. the from 27 July 2020. All Interested candidates can access the online application link directly by scrolling down.

total of 720 Vacancies have been notified out of which 236 Vacancies are for Forester Posts and 484 Forest Guard Posts. Bihar Forest Recruitment 2020 Online Applications will be filled up from 27 July 2020. The applications for Forest Guard will be filled up till 4 September 2020 while the applications for Bihar Forester 2020 (Vanpal) will be filled till 10 September 2020. In this article, we have added all required details related to Bihar Forest Recruitment 2020 such as educational, experience, selection process and others.

Advertisement Number: 04/2020 and 03/2020

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 27 July 2020

Last date for submission of online application for Forester: 10 September 2020

Last date of application for Forest Guard: 4 September 2020

Bihar Police Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Forester - 236 Posts

Forest Guard - 484 Posts

Bihar Police Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be 12th passed from a recognized Board.

Age Limit - 18 years to 25 years for Forester; For Forest Guard: 18 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Pay Scale - Rs. 29200-92300, Level 5 for Forester; 21700-69100 Level 3 for Forest Guard.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written, physical and Interview.

Physical Eligibility Criteria

General Category Height Chest Walking Male Gen/ OBC SC/ ST 165 CM 160 CM 81-86 CM 79-84 CM 25 KM in 4 Hours Female Gen/ OBC 160 CM 14 KM in 4 Hours

Download Official Notification PDF Here (Forester)

Online Application Link (Forester)

Bihar Forest Guard Recruitment 2020 Notification

Official Website

How to apply for Bihar Police Forester & Forest Guard Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 27 July at csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. All candidates are advised to fill up the online applications on or before the last date.

Application Fee for Bihar Police Forester & Forest Guard Recruitment 2020

For General/ OBC/ EWS/ EBC: Rs. 450/-

For SC/ ST: Rs. 112/-

Payment Mode: Through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking

