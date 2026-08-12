Bihar Police SI Prohibition Result 2026 OUT: 101244 Candidates Shortlisted For Mains, Download Merit List PDF at bpssc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police SI Prohibition Result 2026 Released: Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has declared the Bihar Police SI Prohibition prelims result 2026 on August 12. As per the official result write-up, a total of 101244 candidates have been shortlisted for the mains exam. The BPSSC Police SI 2026 result has been released online on the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSSC will fill the 78 vacancies of Police Sub-Inspector in the Prohibition, Excise & Registration Department, Government of Bihar. For which the BPSSC has conducted an offline prelims written exam for 133718 candidates on July 12, 2026. Candidates can check and download their BPSSC Police SI results using their roll number.

Bihar Police SI Prohibition Result 2026 Key Highlights

BPSSC released the Bihar Police SI Prohibition prelims result on August 12, 2026. Check the key highlights of the result given below: