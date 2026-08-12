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Bihar Police SI Prohibition Result 2026 OUT: 101244 Candidates Shortlisted For Mains, Download Merit List PDF at bpssc.bihar.gov.in

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 16:33 IST

BPSSC SI Prohibition 2026 Result: The BPSSC has announced the Bihar Police SI Prohibition 2026 result on its official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in. The BPSSC has shortlisted 101244 candidates for the mains exam. Candidates can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the BPSSC Police SI Prohibition result.

BPSSC SI Prohibition 2026 Result
BPSSC SI Prohibition 2026 Result

Key Points

  • Bihar Police SI Prohibition prelims result released on August 12, 2026.
  • 101244 candidates have been shortlisted for the mains exam.
  • The prelims exam for 78 vacancies was held on July 12, 2026.

Bihar Police SI Prohibition Result 2026 Released: Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has declared the Bihar Police SI Prohibition prelims result 2026 on August 12. As per the official result write-up, a total of 101244 candidates have been shortlisted for the mains exam. The BPSSC Police SI 2026 result has been released online on the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in. 

The BPSSC will fill the 78 vacancies of Police Sub-Inspector in the Prohibition, Excise & Registration Department, Government of Bihar. For which the BPSSC has conducted an offline prelims written exam for 133718 candidates on July 12, 2026. Candidates can check and download their BPSSC Police SI results using their roll number.

Bihar Police SI Prohibition Result 2026 Key Highlights

BPSSC released the Bihar Police SI Prohibition prelims result on August 12, 2026. Check the key highlights of the result given below:

  • Exam Date: July 12, 2026

  • Number of Vacancies: 78

  • Number of Appeared Candidates: 133718

  • Number of Rejected Candidates: 3496

  • Number of Shortlisted Candidates: 101244

Bihar Police SI Prohibition Result 2026 Download PDF

BPSSC released the Bihar Police SI Prohibition 2026 result. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can check and download the merit list PDF on the official website of Bihar Police SI Prohibition- bpssc.bihar.gov.in

BPSSC Police SI Result 2026 Merit List PDF

Click here

How to Check Bihar Police SI Prohibition Results?

The Bihar Police SI Prohibition 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps below to access and download the Bihar Police SI Prohibition 2026 result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Recruitment” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link for Bihar Police SI Prohibition Results.

Step 4: Click on the Final PDF Link.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

ALSO CHECK: BPSSC SI Prohibition Cut Off 2026

Bihar Police SI Prohibition 2026: Overview

Bihar Police SI Prohibition Result 2026 is out for 78 vacancies for Sub Inspector in the Bihar Police Department. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates.

Particulars

Details

Organization

Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC)

Post Name

Sub Inspector

Exam Name

Bihar Police SI Prohibition Exam 03/2026

Result Status

Released

Result Mode

PDF

Details in the Result PDF

Roll Numbers, Names of Qualified Candidates

Total Vacancies

78

Official Website

www.bpssc.bihar.gov.in

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Aug 12, 2026, 16:33 IST

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FAQs

  • When will the BPSSC SI Prohibition Result 2026 be released?
    +
    The BPSSC SI Prohibition Result 2026 has been released on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the prelims exam should check the official website to download the merit list PDF.
  • How can I check the Bihar Police SI Prohibition Result 2026?
    +
    Candidates can check their Bihar Police SI Prohibition results by visiting the official website and can directly download the result PDF through the link provided there. The result will be available online in PDF format.
  • What details are mentioned in the BPSSC SI Prohibition Result 2026?
    +
    The BPSSC SI Prohibition result generally includes the student's roll, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the result.

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