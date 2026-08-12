Bihar Police SI Prohibition Result 2026 OUT: 101244 Candidates Shortlisted For Mains, Download Merit List PDF at bpssc.bihar.gov.in
BPSSC SI Prohibition 2026 Result: The BPSSC has announced the Bihar Police SI Prohibition 2026 result on its official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in. The BPSSC has shortlisted 101244 candidates for the mains exam. Candidates can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the BPSSC Police SI Prohibition result.
Key Points
- Bihar Police SI Prohibition prelims result released on August 12, 2026.
- 101244 candidates have been shortlisted for the mains exam.
- The prelims exam for 78 vacancies was held on July 12, 2026.
Bihar Police SI Prohibition Result 2026 Released: Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has declared the Bihar Police SI Prohibition prelims result 2026 on August 12. As per the official result write-up, a total of 101244 candidates have been shortlisted for the mains exam. The BPSSC Police SI 2026 result has been released online on the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in.
The BPSSC will fill the 78 vacancies of Police Sub-Inspector in the Prohibition, Excise & Registration Department, Government of Bihar. For which the BPSSC has conducted an offline prelims written exam for 133718 candidates on July 12, 2026. Candidates can check and download their BPSSC Police SI results using their roll number.
Bihar Police SI Prohibition Result 2026 Key Highlights
BPSSC released the Bihar Police SI Prohibition prelims result on August 12, 2026. Check the key highlights of the result given below:
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Exam Date: July 12, 2026
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Number of Vacancies: 78
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Number of Appeared Candidates: 133718
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Number of Rejected Candidates: 3496
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Number of Shortlisted Candidates: 101244
Bihar Police SI Prohibition Result 2026 Download PDF
BPSSC released the Bihar Police SI Prohibition 2026 result. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can check and download the merit list PDF on the official website of Bihar Police SI Prohibition- bpssc.bihar.gov.in
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BPSSC Police SI Result 2026 Merit List PDF
How to Check Bihar Police SI Prohibition Results?
The Bihar Police SI Prohibition 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps below to access and download the Bihar Police SI Prohibition 2026 result PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Recruitment” section on the homepage.
Step 3: Select the link for Bihar Police SI Prohibition Results.
Step 4: Click on the Final PDF Link.
Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.
ALSO CHECK: BPSSC SI Prohibition Cut Off 2026
Bihar Police SI Prohibition 2026: Overview
Bihar Police SI Prohibition Result 2026 is out for 78 vacancies for Sub Inspector in the Bihar Police Department. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organization
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Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC)
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Post Name
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Sub Inspector
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Exam Name
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Bihar Police SI Prohibition Exam 03/2026
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Result Status
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Released
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Result Mode
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Details in the Result PDF
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Roll Numbers, Names of Qualified Candidates
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Total Vacancies
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78
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Official Website
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www.bpssc.bihar.gov.in
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