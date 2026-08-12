BPSSC SI Prohibition Cut Off 2026 Released at bpssc.bihar.gov.in: Download Category-Wise Marks Here

BPSSC SI Prohibition Cut Off 2026 OUT: The Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has declared the SI Prohibition Preliminary examination result on 12 August 2026. The commission has also released the category-wise cut off marks along with the result. The cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that the candidates are required to obtain to be able to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. A total of 1,01,244 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main examination.

BPSSC SI Prohibition Cut Off 2026 Highlights

The BPSSC had conducted the BPSSC SI Prohibition preliminary examination on 12 July 2026 and a total of 1,337,18 had appeared for the exam. Out of which only 1,01,244 candidates made it to the final merit list. The remaining 3496 candidates were not selected for the Mains. Check the highlights in the table below: