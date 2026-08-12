BPSSC SI Prohibition Cut Off 2026 Released at bpssc.bihar.gov.in: Download Category-Wise Marks Here
BPSSC SI Prohibition Cut Off 2026: The BPSSC has released the SI Prohibition cut off marks for the Preliminary exam conducted on 12 July 2026 along with the prelims result on its website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the category-wise cut off marks in this article.
Key Points
- The BPSSC SI Prohibition Preliminary exam result was declared on 12 August 2026.
- A total of 1,01,244 candidates were shortlisted for the Main examination.
- Category-wise cut-off marks were released; prelims held on 12 July 2026.
BPSSC SI Prohibition Cut Off 2026 OUT: The Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has declared the SI Prohibition Preliminary examination result on 12 August 2026. The commission has also released the category-wise cut off marks along with the result. The cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that the candidates are required to obtain to be able to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. A total of 1,01,244 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main examination.
BPSSC SI Prohibition Cut Off 2026 Highlights
The BPSSC had conducted the BPSSC SI Prohibition preliminary examination on 12 July 2026 and a total of 1,337,18 had appeared for the exam. Out of which only 1,01,244 candidates made it to the final merit list. The remaining 3496 candidates were not selected for the Mains. Check the highlights in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC)
|
Post Name
|
Sub Inspector (SI)
|
Department Name
|
Prohibition Department
|
Prelims Date
|
12 July 2026
|
Prelims Result Date
|
12 August 2026
|
No. of Selected Candidates
|
1,01,244
|
Official Website
|
bpssc.bihar.gov.in
BPSSC SI Prohibition Category-Wise Cut Off 2026
The candidates who have appeared for the BPSSC SI Prelims exam can check the category-wise cut off marks here. The marks differ for male and female candidates across categories.
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
FFW Male
|
FFW Female
|
Unreserved (UR)
|
142.8
|
125.2
|
123.2
|
119.4
|
EWS
|
138.4
|
120.8
|
114.2
|
114.2
|
SC
|
131.8
|
104.6
|
-
|
-
|
ST
|
118.6
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
EBC
|
138.4
|
118.6
|
114.6
|
-
|
BC
|
140.6
|
121.6
|
118.8
|
118.6
|
BC Female
|
-
|
119.6
|
-
|
-
Download BPSSC SI Prohibition Cut Off 2026 PDF
How to Download BPSSC SI Prohibition Cut Off Marks 2026?
To download the BPSSC SI Prohibition cut off, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website at bpssc.bihar.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the Prohibition Dept. tab.
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Click on the “Result-Ref.:Advt. No.-03/2026: Result of Preliminary Written Examination for the Post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar “ link.
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The cut off marks pdf will open on the screen.
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Download the pdf for future reference.
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