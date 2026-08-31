Bihar STET Registration 2026: Last Date Extended to 15 September; Apply Online & Check Eligibility

Bihar STET Registration 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to apply for Bihar STET 2026. The candidates who are planning to apply for the STET (Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test) 2026 can visit the website at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. The application process commenced from 17 August onwards. The candidates who wish to pursue a career in school teaching, especially, Class 9 to 12, should apply online for Bihar STET. Qualifying the STET exam gives the credibility to the candidates to apply for secondary school teacher recruitments in the state.

Bihar STET Registration 2026 Highlights

The BSEB will conduct the STET examination in online mode. To appear for the examination, the candidates need to register themselves for the Bihar STET 2026. Check the highlights in the table below: