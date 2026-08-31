Bihar STET Registration 2026: Last Date Extended to 15 September; Apply Online & Check Eligibility
Bihar STET Registration 2026: The BSEB has extended the last date of registration for Bihar STET 2026 till 15 September. The candidates who haven’t yet applied for the STET 2026 can apply online through the official website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, apply last extended notice, and other details.
Key Points
- Bihar STET 2026 registration deadline extended to September 15, 2026.
- STET 2026 determines eligibility for teaching classes 9 to 12 in Bihar.
- Applications commenced on August 17, 2026; exam will be online (CBT).
Bihar STET Registration 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to apply for Bihar STET 2026. The candidates who are planning to apply for the STET (Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test) 2026 can visit the website at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. The application process commenced from 17 August onwards. The candidates who wish to pursue a career in school teaching, especially, Class 9 to 12, should apply online for Bihar STET. Qualifying the STET exam gives the credibility to the candidates to apply for secondary school teacher recruitments in the state.
Bihar STET Registration 2026 Highlights
The BSEB will conduct the STET examination in online mode. To appear for the examination, the candidates need to register themselves for the Bihar STET 2026. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
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Exam Name
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STET (Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test) 2026
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Purpose
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To determine the eligibility of candidates to teach classes 9 to 12
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Level
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Class 9 to 12
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Notification Release Date
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11 August 2026
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Registration Dates
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17 August to 15 September 2026
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No. of Papers
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Two
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Application Mode
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Online
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Exam Mode
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Online (Computer Based Test)
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Official Website
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bsebstet.org / stetregistration.cbrt.co.in
Bihar STET Application Form 2026 Link
The candidates can apply for the Bihar STET 2026 through the direct link provided here. You need your application number/ user ID and password to login and fill the application form.
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Bihar STET Application Form 2026
How to Apply for Bihar STET 2026
The candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply for Bihar STET 2026:
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Go to the official website at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.
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On the homepage, click on the Login button.
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Enter your application number/ user ID and password to login.
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Fill the required information carefully.
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Upload the documents such as photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee as per your category and number of papers.
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Preview the form before final submission.
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Save a copy of it for future reference.
Bihar STET 2026 Application Fee
The candidates will have to pay the application fee in online mode only through debit card/ credit card/ UPI/ payment wallets etc. Check the category-wise application fee here.
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Category
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Paper 1/ Paper 2
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Both Papers
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General / Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class
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Rs.960/-
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Rs.1440/-
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Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe
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Rs.760/-
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Rs.1140/-
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.