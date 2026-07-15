BPSC Prosecution Officer Exam Analysis 2026: Check Paper 1 & Paper 2 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Here
BPSC Prosecution Officer Exam 2026: The BPSC is conducting the Prosecution Officer written examination today in two shifts. The Shift 1 for the General Studies paper has been concluded now and the detailed paper review, difficulty level of the exam, and number of good attempts has been provided in this article.
Key Points
- BPSC Prosecution Officer Prelims were conducted on 15 July 2026 in two shifts.
- Paper 1 (General Studies) was rated Easy to Moderate, with 55-65 good attempts.
- The selection process includes Prelims, Mains, and Interview for 300 vacancies.
BPSC Prosecution Officer Exam Analysis 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is conducting the Prosecution Officer examination on 15 July 2026 in two shifts. Shift 1 for the General Studies paper was started at 10:00 am and concluded at 12:00 pm. The feedback from the candidates shows that the paper remains moderate in difficulty. The detailed exam analysis will also be provided after the thorough analysis of the paper by our experts. Shift 2 paper will start at 02:30 pm and the candidates will get entry till 01:30 pm. Paper 2 will be for a Law subject. The analysis will help the candidates in understanding their performance in the examination and also analysing their chances for further stages of the recruitment process. The selection process involves three stages- Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The Preliminary exam is being held today and the candidates who will qualify the prelims will be shortlisted for the Main exam.
BPSC Prosecution Officer Exam Analysis 2026 Highlights
The Prosecution Officer Preliminary exam is being held today in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates who are appearing for the exam will have to appear in both papers to be eligible for the shortlisting process for the Mains exam. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
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Exam Name
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Prosecution Officer Preliminary Exam
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Post Name
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Prosecution Officer
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Advertisement No.
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13/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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300
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Exam Mode
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Offline
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No. of Paper
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Two:
Paper 1 - General Studies
Paper 2 - Law
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Shift 1: Paper 1
Shift 2: Paper 2
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Type of Questions
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MCQs
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Official Website
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bpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC Prosecution Officer Exam Analysis 2026: Difficulty Level
Candidates who have appeared for the BPSC Prosecution Officer Paper 1 (General Studies) in shift 1 can check the difficulty level of the paper here. We will also provide the difficulty level for Paper 2 (Law), once the exam gets over.
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Paper
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Difficulty Level
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Paper 1 - General Studies
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Easy to Moderate
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Paper 2 - Law
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To be Updated
BPSC Prosecution Officer Exam Analysis 2026: Good Attempts
The GS Paper 1 consists of 100 MCQs for a total of 100 marks. This means each question carries 1 mark and there is also a provision for 1/3rd negative marking for each incorrect answer. Therefore, the candidates must have attempted the questions cautiously. Keeping in mind the negative marking the candidates must have attempted between 55-65 questions correctly.
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Paper
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Good Attempts
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Paper 1 - General Studies
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55-65
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Paper 2 - Law
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To be Updated
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.