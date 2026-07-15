BPSC Prosecution Officer Exam Analysis 2026: Check Paper 1 & Paper 2 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Here

Key Points BPSC Prosecution Officer Prelims were conducted on 15 July 2026 in two shifts.

Paper 1 (General Studies) was rated Easy to Moderate, with 55-65 good attempts.

The selection process includes Prelims, Mains, and Interview for 300 vacancies.

BPSC Prosecution Officer Exam Analysis 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is conducting the Prosecution Officer examination on 15 July 2026 in two shifts. Shift 1 for the General Studies paper was started at 10:00 am and concluded at 12:00 pm. The feedback from the candidates shows that the paper remains moderate in difficulty. The detailed exam analysis will also be provided after the thorough analysis of the paper by our experts. Shift 2 paper will start at 02:30 pm and the candidates will get entry till 01:30 pm. Paper 2 will be for a Law subject. The analysis will help the candidates in understanding their performance in the examination and also analysing their chances for further stages of the recruitment process. The selection process involves three stages- Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The Preliminary exam is being held today and the candidates who will qualify the prelims will be shortlisted for the Main exam.

BPSC Prosecution Officer Exam Analysis 2026 Highlights The Prosecution Officer Preliminary exam is being held today in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The candidates who are appearing for the exam will have to appear in both papers to be eligible for the shortlisting process for the Mains exam. Check the highlights in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Exam Name Prosecution Officer Preliminary Exam Post Name Prosecution Officer Advertisement No. 13/2026 No. of Vacancies 300 Exam Mode Offline No. of Paper Two: Paper 1 - General Studies Paper 2 - Law Shifts Shift 1: Paper 1 Shift 2: Paper 2 Type of Questions MCQs Official Website bpsc.bihar.gov.in BPSC Prosecution Officer Exam Analysis 2026: Difficulty Level