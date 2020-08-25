Study at Home
BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in for Professor and Associate Professor Posts, Online Application starts from 28 Aug

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Professor and Associate Professor in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 16 September 2020.

Aug 25, 2020 21:23 IST
Important Dates:

  • Registration Dates: 28 August to 16 September 2020
  • Last date for submission of application: 28 September 2020
  • Last date for submission of hard copy of the application: 5 October 2020

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Professor (Physics) - 8 Posts
  • Associate Professor (Physics) - 7 Posts

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Professor (Physics) - PhD degree in Physics and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the Physics.
  • Associate Professor (Physics) - PhD degree in Physics and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the Physics.

Experience for Associate Professor (Physics) - at least 6 research publications in SCI Journals/UGC/AICTE approved list of journals and minimum 8 years of experience in teaching/research/industry out of which at least 2 years shall be posted PhD experience.

Experience for Professor (Physics) - at least 10 years of experience in teaching/research/industry out of which at least 3 years shall be at a post equivalent to that an Associate Professor and at least 6 research publications in SCI Journals/UGC/AICTE approved list of journals and 2 successful Ph.D. guided as Supervisor/Co-Supervisor till the date of eligibility of promotion. Or At least l0 research publications at the level of Associate professor in SCI journals/UCC/ AICTE approved list of journals till the date of eligibility of Promotion.  

Professor Salary - Rs. 1,44, 200 Salary Level - 14

Associate Professor Salary- Rs. 1,31,400 Salary Level - 13 A 1

Download BPSC Professor Recruitment Official Notification PDF (1)

Download BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment Official Notification PDF (2)

Official Website

How to apply for BPSC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 16 September 2020. All candidates are advised to check the official notification PDFs for more details.

FAQ

How can I apply for BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 19 September 2020.

What is the qualification required for BPSC Recruitment 2020?

Candidates with PhD in a relevant subject and First Class or equivalent are eligible to apply.

How many vacancies are announced for BPSC Recruitment 2020?

A total of 15 vacancies are announced for Professor and Associate Professor Posts out of which 8 vacancies are for Professor (Physics) and 7 are for Associate Professor Physics.

What are the registration dates for BPSC Recruitment 2020?

The willing candidates can apply for BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification from 28 August to 16 September 2020.

