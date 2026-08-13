BPSSC SI PET Admit Card 2026: Check Bihar Police Hall Ticket Release Date & PET Schedule
BPSSC SI PET Admit Card 2026: The BPSSC has released a public notice which mentions the admit card release date for the Bihar Police SI PET admit card. The candidates who have qualified the written examination will be eligible to appear for the PET which will happen in September/ October 2026. Check this article to know the admit card release dates and PET schedule.
Key Points
- BPSSC SI PET admit card will be released on 08 September 2026.
- Duplicate e-admit cards can be obtained offline on 15 September 2026.
- The BPSSC SI PET exams are scheduled for September/October 2026.
BPSSC SI PET Admit Card 2026: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the SI PET admit card date through a public notice uploaded on its website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in on 12 August. According to the notice, the BPSSC SI PET admit card will be released on 08 September 2026. Candidates who, for any reason, are unable to download the e-admit card from the website can obtain a duplicate e-admit card at their own expense by appearing in person at the office of the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission on 15 September 2026 from 10:00 am to 05:00 pm, along with a photocopy of the acknowledgment of their application form and a valid photo identity card.
BPSSC SI PET Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The BPSSC is going to fill 1799 Sub Inspector (SI) posts in the Home (Police) Department under Advertisement No.05/2025. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)
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Post Name
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Sub Inspector (SI)
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Department
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Home (Police) Department
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Advertisement No.
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05/2025
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No. of Posts
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1799
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Prelims Date
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18 January and 21 January 2026
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Mains Exam Date
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27 May 2026
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PET Admit Card Release Date
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08 September 2026
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PET Dates
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September/ October 2026
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Official Website
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bpssc.bihar.gov.in
BPSSC SI PET Admit Card 2026 Release Date
The BPSSC will release the BPSSC SI Physical Efficiency Test (PET) admit card on 08 September 2026. The candidates who have qualified the mains examination are eligible to appear for the PET.
Bihar Police SI PET Schedule 2026
The BPSSC will conduct the Bihar Police SI PET in the month of September/ October 2026. As the notice mentions that the candidates can avail the admit card offline on 15 September 2026, this means that the PET will be conducted after 15 September. The detailed schedule will be released on the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bihar.gov.in.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.