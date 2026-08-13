BPSSC SI PET Admit Card 2026: Check Bihar Police Hall Ticket Release Date & PET Schedule

BPSSC SI PET Admit Card 2026: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the SI PET admit card date through a public notice uploaded on its website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in on 12 August. According to the notice, the BPSSC SI PET admit card will be released on 08 September 2026. Candidates who, for any reason, are unable to download the e-admit card from the website can obtain a duplicate e-admit card at their own expense by appearing in person at the office of the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission on 15 September 2026 from 10:00 am to 05:00 pm, along with a photocopy of the acknowledgment of their application form and a valid photo identity card.

BPSSC SI PET Admit Card 2026 Highlights

The BPSSC is going to fill 1799 Sub Inspector (SI) posts in the Home (Police) Department under Advertisement No.05/2025. Check the highlights in the table below: