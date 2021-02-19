BRO Recruitment 2021 for 459 Multi Skilled Worker, Draughtsman and Other Posts in General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), Download Notification @bro.gov.in

BRO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization, Ministry of Defence has published a recruitment notification for the post of Draughtsman, Supervisor Store, Radio Mechanic, Lab Assistant, Multi Skilled Worker & Store Keeper Technical in General Reserve Engineer Force (BRO) on its website -bro.gov.in. A total of 459 vacancies are notified, against advertisement number 01/2021.

Eligible male candidates can apply for BRO GREF Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format within 45 days of publication of this advertisement.

Candidates can check more details on BRO Bharti 2021 such as educational qualification, salary, age limit, selection criteria and application below:

Notification Details

Notification Number - 01/2021

Important Dates

Last Date of Application – within 45 days of publication of this advertisement

BRO Vacancy Details

Total - 459

Draughtsman - 43

Supervisor Store - 11

Radio Mechanic - 04

Lab Assistant - 01

Multi Skilled Worker(Mason) - 100

Multi Skilled Worker(Driver Engine Static) - 150

Store Keeper Technical - 150

Salary:

Draughtsman - Pay Level 5 Rs. 29200-92300 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Supervisor Store - Pay Level 4 Rs. 25500-81100 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Radio Mechanic - Pay Level 4 Rs. 25500-81100 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Lab Assistant - Pay Level 3 Rs. 21700-69100 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Multi Skilled Worker - Pay Level 1 Rs. 18000-56900 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Store Keeper Technical - Pay Level 2 Rs. 19900-63200 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Eligibility Criteria for BRO Multi Skilled Worker Draughtsman and Other Posts

Education and Other Qualifications:

Draughtsman - 12th passed with Science Subjects from a recognized Board and Having two years Certificate in Architecture or Draughtsmanship from a recognized Institute or equivalent; OR Possessing two years National Trade Certificate for Draughtsman (Civil) from a recognized Institute and having one year practical experience in the trade

Supervisor Store - Degree from a recognized University or equivalent; and certificate in Material Management or Inventory Control or Stores Keeping from a recognized institution. OR Possessing two years experience in handling of Engineering Stores in Central Government or State Government Department or establishment. Or Possessing Class-I Course for Storeman Technical as laid down in Defence Service Regulations, (Qualification Regulations for Soldiers) from office of Records or Centres or similar establishment of Defence.

Radio Mechanic - Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent.Possessing Radio Mechanic Certificate from Industrial Training Institute with two years experience as Radio Mechanic in a Government, Public or Private Sector enterprises OR possessing Defence Trade Certificate from an army Institute or similar establishment of Defence with two year experience in Radio Technology OR having passed the Class I Course for Wireless Operator and Key Board as laid down in Defence Service Regulations, (Qualification Regulations for Soldier) from office of Records or Centres or similar establishment of Defence.

Lab Assistant - 10+2 from a recognised Board or equivalent. Laboratory Assistant Certificate issued by Industrial Training Institute or a recognized Institute OR Defence Trade Certificate from an Army institute or similar establishment of Defence with one year experience as Laboratory Assistant from Army Hospital OR having passed Class I Course for Laboratory Assistant as laid down in Defence Service Regulations (Qualification Regulations for Soldiers) from office of Records or Centres or similar establishment of Defence.

Multi Skilled Worker (Mason) - 10th passed from a recognized Board or equivalent. Possessing certificate of Building construction/Bricks Mason from Industrial Training Institute / Industrial Trade Certificate / National Council for Training in the Vocational Trades / State Council for Vocational Training OR Passed Certificate Class II for Mason as laid down in Defence Service Regulations, (Qualification Regulations for Soldiers) from office of Records / Centres or similar establishment of Defence.

Multi Skilled Worker (Driver Engine Static) - Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent. Possessing certificate of Mechanic Motor /Vehicles / Tractors from Industrial Training Institute / Industrial Trade Certificate / National Council for Training in the Vocational Trades / State Council for Vocational Training. or Passed Class 2 course for Driver Plant and Mechanical Transport as laid down in Defence Service Regulations. (Qualification Regulations for Soldiers) from office of Records/Centres or similar establishment of Defence.Should qualify in proficiency test, physical tests and meet physical and medical standards as per Border Roads Organisation guidelines.

Store Keeper Technical - 12th passed from a recognized Board or equivalent/ Having store keeping knowledge relating to vehicles or engineering equipment

Age Limit:

Multi Skilled Worker- 18 to 25 Years

Other Posts - 18 to 27 Years

Selection Process for BRO Multi Skilled Worker, Draughtsman and Other Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test & Practical Test (Trade Test) and Written Test.

How to Apply for BRO Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application quoting this advertisement number and post applied to Commandant GREF Centre, Dighi camp, Pune- 411 015, within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement from the candidates staying in plains and 60 days from the candidates those in the state of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Lahaul and Spiti 7 District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh and the Union territories of Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

BRO Recruitment Notification Download PDF