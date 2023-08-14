BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2023: Check Login Link and Exam Date

The BSF Tradesman Exam Admit Card 2023 will be released on official website. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of the BSF. The admit card contains the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, exam time, exam center, and other important instructions. Candidates must carry their admit card to the exam center on the day of the exam

BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2023 is conducting the Written Examination (Computer Based Test)

for the post of Constable(Tradesmen) in BSF Exam-2023 on 28 August 2023. The admit card for the same will be available on BSF official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in. Candidates who applied for the Constable exam can check download the admit card line using their application number and date of birth.

The BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2023 will contain the following details Candidate's name, Roll number, Category, Exam Details.

Candidates must carry their admit card to the exam center on the day of the exam. The admit card is a mandatory document and without it, the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

The cut-off marks for the BSF Tradesman Exam 2023 will be announced after the exam. Candidates who score the minimum cut-off marks in the exam will be eligible for the next stage of the selection process, which is the skill test.