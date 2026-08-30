BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026 Released: Download PDF & Response Sheet – Direct Link

Key Points BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026 officially released on August 29, 2026, for exam held Aug 23.

Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key until September 5, 2026.

A fee of Rs 400 per question is required for submitting an objection.

BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has officially released the answer key for the Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) post on August 29, 2026 at its official websites bsnl.co.in and externalexam.bsnl.co.in. The exam was conducted in Computer Based Mode on August 23, 2026 across various examination centres. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download and check the provisional answer key. Four marks will be awarded for every correct answer while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. The provisional answer key allows candidates to calculate their tentative scores before the final answer key is released by the authorities. Along with the release of the answer key, the objection window has also been activated. Candidates who are not satisfied with any question or answer can raise objections through the official portal until September 5, 2026. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 400 per question for submitting an objection.

BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026 Download Link Candidates can now download and access the BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026 through the direct link provided below and they are advised to calculate the estimated marks as per the prescribed answer key. Check this in the table given below. BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026 Click Here BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026 Highlights The BSNL JTO Exam was conducted on August 23, 2026. The recruitment is conducted under the Advt No BSNLCO-11/12(11)/1/2026-RECTT-CO. A total of 100 vacancies will be filled for Junior Telecom Officer posts. Check the table below key highlights related to the BSNL JTO Exam 2026. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Exam Date August 23, 2026 Answer Key Release Date August 29 , 2026 Objection Date September 5, 2026 Mode of Answer Key Online Negative Marking 1 Marks for each incorrect answer Fees for Raising Objection Rs 400 Official Website bsnl.co.in or externalexam.bsnl.co.in

Steps to Download the BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026 Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the BSNL Junior Telecom Officer Answer Key 2026- Visit the official BSNL Website at bsnl.co.in or externalexam.bsnl.co.in

Homepage will open there you will find a link that states BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026 & Response Sheet, click on this

Now Enter your roll number and Password.

The answer key would be displayed on your screen

Compare your response with the o marking scheme to estimate provisional marks

Download for future references. BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026: How to Calculate Marks? Candidates can calculate their provisional marks using the marking scheme prescribed for the BSNL JTO exam. Four marks are awarded for each correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect answer. Check the formula given below to calculate your estimated marks