BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026 Released: Download PDF & Response Sheet – Direct Link
BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026: BSNL has released the provisional answer key for the Junior Telecom Officer exam conducted on August 23, 2026. Candidates can download the answer key and response sheet, calculate their estimated score and raise objections until September 5, 2026. Check all the important details here
Key Points
- BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026 officially released on August 29, 2026, for exam held Aug 23.
- Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key until September 5, 2026.
- A fee of Rs 400 per question is required for submitting an objection.
BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has officially released the answer key for the Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) post on August 29, 2026 at its official websites bsnl.co.in and externalexam.bsnl.co.in. The exam was conducted in Computer Based Mode on August 23, 2026 across various examination centres. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download and check the provisional answer key. Four marks will be awarded for every correct answer while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. The provisional answer key allows candidates to calculate their tentative scores before the final answer key is released by the authorities.
Along with the release of the answer key, the objection window has also been activated. Candidates who are not satisfied with any question or answer can raise objections through the official portal until September 5, 2026. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 400 per question for submitting an objection.
BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Candidates can now download and access the BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026 through the direct link provided below and they are advised to calculate the estimated marks as per the prescribed answer key. Check this in the table given below.
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BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026
BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The BSNL JTO Exam was conducted on August 23, 2026. The recruitment is conducted under the Advt No BSNLCO-11/12(11)/1/2026-RECTT-CO. A total of 100 vacancies will be filled for Junior Telecom Officer posts. Check the table below key highlights related to the BSNL JTO Exam 2026.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
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Exam Date
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August 23, 2026
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Answer Key Release Date
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August 29 , 2026
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Objection Date
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September 5, 2026
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Mode of Answer Key
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Online
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Negative Marking
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1 Marks for each incorrect answer
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Fees for Raising Objection
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Rs 400
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Official Website
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bsnl.co.in or externalexam.bsnl.co.in
Steps to Download the BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the BSNL Junior Telecom Officer Answer Key 2026-
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Visit the official BSNL Website at bsnl.co.in or externalexam.bsnl.co.in
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Homepage will open there you will find a link that states BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026 & Response Sheet, click on this
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Now Enter your roll number and Password.
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The answer key would be displayed on your screen
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Compare your response with the o marking scheme to estimate provisional marks
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Download for future references.
BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026: How to Calculate Marks?
Candidates can calculate their provisional marks using the marking scheme prescribed for the BSNL JTO exam. Four marks are awarded for each correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect answer. Check the formula given below to calculate your estimated marks
Estimated Score = (Number of Correct Answers × 4) − (Number of Incorrect Answers × 1)
Correct Answers 70
Incorrect Answers 10
Estimated Score (70 × 4) − (10 × 1) = 270 marks
BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026: What After Answer Key?
As the provisional answer key has now been released candidates who find any mistakes can raise objections until September 5, 2026. BSNL will review the objections submitted before preparing the final answer key. Once the objection process is completed the final answer key and result will be released by the authorities.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official BSNL website for further updates.
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Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.