Coal India MT Answer Key 2026 Out: Download Response Sheet PDF – Direct Link Here

Key Points Coal India MT Answer Key 2026 released on August 30, 2026, at coalindia.in.

The Management Trainee exam was conducted on August 24, 2026.

Candidates can raise objections from August 30 to September 3, 2026.

Coal India MT Answer Key 2026: Coal India Limited (CIL) has officially released the answer key for the Management Trainee posts today August 30, 2026 on its official website at coalindia.in. The exam was conducted in Computer Based Mode on August 24, 2026 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM across various examination centres. Candidates who participated in the exam can now download and access the provisional answer key. The provisional answer key allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the final answer key is released by the authorities. The objection window has also been opened. Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer can raise objections through the official website from August 30, 2026 to September 3, 2026, until 11:55 PM. Also Check- Coal India MT 2026 Answer Key in Hindi

Coal India MT Answer Key 2026 Download Link Candidates can now check and download the Coal India MT Answer Key 2026 through the official website or using the direct link provided below. They are advised to calculate their estimated scores based on the answer key. The direct link to access the provisional answer key in the table below. Coal India MT Answer Key 2026 Click Here Coal India MT Answer Key 2026 Highlights The Coal India MT Exam was conducted on August 24, 2026. The recruitment is conducted under the Advt No 03/2026. Through this recruitment a total of 660 posts will be filled across various disciplines such as Electrical, Mechanical and Civil etc . Check the table below key highlights related to the Coal India Management Trainee Exam 2026. Particulars Details Recruiting Authority Coal India Limited (CIL) Exam Date August 24, 2026 Advt No 03/2026 Answer Key Release Date August 30 , 2026 Objection Date August 30 to September 3 , 2026 Mode of Answer Key Online Marking Scheme +1 for each correct answer

No marks deducted for incorrect answer Official Website coalindia.in

Steps to Download the Coal India MT Answer Key 2026 Candidates can follow the simple steps elucidated below to download the Coal India MT Answer Key 2026- Visit the official Coal India Website at coalindia.in

Homepage will open there you will find a link titled Coal India Answer Key 2026, click on it

Now Enter your credential such as registration number or roll number and password.

The answer key would appear on your device

Check the responses you have made with the official marking scheme to calculate tentative scores

Download and save for future references. How to Raise Objections Against Coal India MT Answer Key 2026? Candidates who are not satisfied with a particular answer mentioned in the provisional answer key can raise objections through the official website. Follow the steps below

Visit the official Coal India website at coalindia.in.

Click on the link Coal India MT Answer Key 2026 Objection Link

Log in using registration number or roll number and password.

Select the question for which you want to raise an objection.

Choose the option you find correct and provide the details or supporting documents.

Review the objection made and then submit the form.

Submit the confirmation page for future reference. Candidates have to submit the objections before September 3, 2026 at 11:55 PM. How to Calculate Marks Using the Coal India MT Answer Key 2026? Candidates can calculate their provisional scores using the Coal India MT Answer Key 2026 by comparing the responses with the answers provided in the answer key. The marking scheme helps us to understand the estimated scores. Check the marking scheme in the table below.