Coal India MT Answer Key 2026 Out: Download Response Sheet PDF – Direct Link Here
Coal India MT Answer Key 2026: Coal India has released the provisional answer key for the Management Trainee exam held on August 24, 2026. Candidates can now download the answer key, calculate their estimated scores and raise objections. Check the key details here.
Key Points
- Coal India MT Answer Key 2026 released on August 30, 2026, at coalindia.in.
- The Management Trainee exam was conducted on August 24, 2026.
- Candidates can raise objections from August 30 to September 3, 2026.
Coal India MT Answer Key 2026: Coal India Limited (CIL) has officially released the answer key for the Management Trainee posts today August 30, 2026 on its official website at coalindia.in. The exam was conducted in Computer Based Mode on August 24, 2026 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM across various examination centres. Candidates who participated in the exam can now download and access the provisional answer key. The provisional answer key allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the final answer key is released by the authorities.
The objection window has also been opened. Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer can raise objections through the official website from August 30, 2026 to September 3, 2026, until 11:55 PM.
Also Check- Coal India MT 2026 Answer Key in Hindi
Coal India MT Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Candidates can now check and download the Coal India MT Answer Key 2026 through the official website or using the direct link provided below. They are advised to calculate their estimated scores based on the answer key. The direct link to access the provisional answer key in the table below.
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Coal India MT Answer Key 2026
Coal India MT Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The Coal India MT Exam was conducted on August 24, 2026. The recruitment is conducted under the Advt No 03/2026. Through this recruitment a total of 660 posts will be filled across various disciplines such as Electrical, Mechanical and Civil etc . Check the table below key highlights related to the Coal India Management Trainee Exam 2026.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Coal India Limited (CIL)
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Exam Date
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August 24, 2026
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Advt No
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03/2026
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Answer Key Release Date
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August 30 , 2026
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Objection Date
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August 30 to September 3 , 2026
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Mode of Answer Key
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Online
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Marking Scheme
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Official Website
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coalindia.in
Steps to Download the Coal India MT Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps elucidated below to download the Coal India MT Answer Key 2026-
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Visit the official Coal India Website at coalindia.in
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Homepage will open there you will find a link titled Coal India Answer Key 2026, click on it
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Now Enter your credential such as registration number or roll number and password.
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The answer key would appear on your device
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Check the responses you have made with the official marking scheme to calculate tentative scores
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Download and save for future references.
How to Raise Objections Against Coal India MT Answer Key 2026?
Candidates who are not satisfied with a particular answer mentioned in the provisional answer key can raise objections through the official website. Follow the steps below
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Visit the official Coal India website at coalindia.in.
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Click on the link Coal India MT Answer Key 2026 Objection Link
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Log in using registration number or roll number and password.
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Select the question for which you want to raise an objection.
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Choose the option you find correct and provide the details or supporting documents.
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Review the objection made and then submit the form.
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Submit the confirmation page for future reference.
Candidates have to submit the objections before September 3, 2026 at 11:55 PM.
How to Calculate Marks Using the Coal India MT Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can calculate their provisional scores using the Coal India MT Answer Key 2026 by comparing the responses with the answers provided in the answer key. The marking scheme helps us to understand the estimated scores. Check the marking scheme in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Correct Answer
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+1 mark
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Incorrect Answer
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No marks deducted
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Unattempted Question
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No marks
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Estimated Score
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Total number of correct answers × 1
For example if a candidate has answered 85 questions correctly their estimated score will be 85 marks.
Also Read- BSNL JTO Answer Key 2026 Released
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.