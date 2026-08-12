BSNL JTO City Intimation Slip 2026 Out at externalexam.bsnl.co.in, Check Exam City Details and Admit Card Update Here

BSNL JTO City Intimation Slip 2026: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has released the BSNL JTO City Intimation Slip 2026 download link on its official portal. The written exam for the Junior Telecom Officer posts is scheduled to be held on August 23, 2026. All those candidates applied successfully for the 100 Junior Telecom Officer (JTO – Telecom) posts can download their City Slip after using their login credentials at the official website-externalexam.bsnl.co.in / ibtexamination.com.

The exam city intimation slip is a crucial document which provides the candidates all the details about their examination city in advance and make necessary travel arrangements. Remember that the City slip is different from admit cards which provide you details about the exam venue and timing.

BSNL JTO Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link