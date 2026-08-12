BSNL JTO City Intimation Slip 2026 Out at externalexam.bsnl.co.in, Check Exam City Details and Admit Card Update Here
BSNL JTO City Intimation Slip 2026 has been released by the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has released the BSNL JTO City Intimation Slip 2026 download link for the BSNL Junior Telecom Officer (JTO). Check download link and more details here.
BSNL JTO City Intimation Slip 2026: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has released the BSNL JTO City Intimation Slip 2026 download link on its official portal. The written exam for the Junior Telecom Officer posts is scheduled to be held on August 23, 2026. All those candidates applied successfully for the 100 Junior Telecom Officer (JTO – Telecom) posts can download their City Slip after using their login credentials at the official website-externalexam.bsnl.co.in / ibtexamination.com.
The exam city intimation slip is a crucial document which provides the candidates all the details about their examination city in advance and make necessary travel arrangements. Remember that the City slip is different from admit cards which provide you details about the exam venue and timing.
BSNL JTO Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link
The download link for the Exam City Intimation Slip for the BSNL Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2026 is available at bsnlregistration.ibtexamination.com. You can also download the exam city slip by clicking the link provided below.
|BSNL JTO Exam City Intimation Slip 2026
|City Slip Download Link
BSNL JTO Admit Card 2026 Date
The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will soon release the BSNL JTO Admit Card 2026 download link on its official portal. The written exam for the Junior Telecom Officer posts is scheduled to be held on August 23, 2026. Generally the hall ticket used to be released one week before the exam date and thus candidates appearing in the exam can expect that hall ticket will be released shortly on the official website. Candidates will be able to download the hall ticket after using their login credential to the link.
How To Download BSNL JTO Exam City Intimation Slip 2026?
Candidates can download the BSNL JTO Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 after following the steps given below-
- First, visit BSNL's official website: bsnlregistration.ibtexamination.com.
- Look for the 'Admit Card/Examination Notice' section.
- You will see the option for 'RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR TELECOM OFFICER (TELECOM) IN BSNL'.
- Now, click on 'KNOW YOUR EXAM CITY'.
- Enter your registration number and password (date of birth).
- The exam city slip will appear on your computer screen.
- Download the exam city slip.
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