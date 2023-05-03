BTSC Recruitment 2023 for Dairy Field Officer DFO / Dairy Technical Officer DTO

BTSC Recruitment 2023: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Dairy Field Officer DFO / Dairy Technical Officer DTO. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode at btsc.bih.nic.in.
The online application commenced on 03 May 2023 and end on 02 June 2023. Candidates holding the requisite qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 03 May 2023
- Last date for submission of online application: 02 June 2023
BTSC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details
Dairy Field Officer DFO / Dairy Technical Officer DTO - 40 Posts
BTSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
B.Tech Degree in Dairy Technology/ B.SC Degree in Dairy Technology/2 Year Experience and IDD
BTSC Recruitment 2023 Age Limit
- Minimum Age Limit : 21 Years
- Maximum Age Limit for General: 37 Years
- Maximum Age Limit for OBC/ EBC/ General (Female): 40 Years
- Maximum Age Limit for SC/ ST: 42 Years
How to apply for BTSC Recruitment 2023
Interested candidates can apply online from 03 May to 02 June 2023/ Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
BTSC Recruitment 2023 Application Fee
- For General/ OBC Candidates for the Other States: Rs. 200/-
- For SC/ ST/ EBC/ Women in Bihar State: Rs.50/-