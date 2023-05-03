BTSC Recruitment 2023 for Dairy Field Officer DFO / Dairy Technical Officer DTO

Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Dairy Field Officer DFO / Dairy Technical Officer DTO. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode at btsc.bih.nic.in.

The online application commenced on 03 May 2023 and end on 02 June 2023. Candidates holding the requisite qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 03 May 2023

Last date for submission of online application: 02 June 2023

BTSC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Dairy Field Officer DFO / Dairy Technical Officer DTO - 40 Posts

BTSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

B.Tech Degree in Dairy Technology/ B.SC Degree in Dairy Technology/2 Year Experience and IDD

BTSC Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

Minimum Age Limit : 21 Years

Maximum Age Limit for General: 37 Years

Maximum Age Limit for OBC/ EBC/ General (Female): 40 Years

Maximum Age Limit for SC/ ST: 42 Years

How to apply for BTSC Recruitment 2023



Interested candidates can apply online from 03 May to 02 June 2023/ Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

BTSC Recruitment 2023 Application Fee