Burdwan Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks

Burdwan Medical College NEET UG 2026: The college offers 15% reservation for candidates all across Indiam offering high competition for MBBS seats. Last year under All India Quota, admission to Burdwan Medical College, closed at 10,078 for general caetgory. While the admission ranged between 7,720 to 103,156 ranks (all categories).

To predict the admission possibilities during the NEET UG Round 1 seat allocation at medical college in Kolkata, candiates can analyse previous year trends. We have also provided NEET UG 2026 category-wise expected opening and closing ranks. This will help candidates estimate the admission options available at the Burdwan Medical College.

Burdwan Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

The expected NEET UG opening and closing ranks can be estimated through previous year data. These ranks are also determined by how difficult the NEET UG paper was, number of candidates, and categories.