Burdwan Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks
NEET UG 2026 admission to Burdwan Medical College for MBBS seat, can be estimated based on the previous trends. As per the past trends, under All India Quota general candidates can secure 15% reservation on MBBS seats. The expected opening and closing ranks range from 5990 - 10078. Check the detailed category-wise breakdown below.
Burdwan Medical College NEET UG 2026: The college offers 15% reservation for candidates all across Indiam offering high competition for MBBS seats. Last year under All India Quota, admission to Burdwan Medical College, closed at 10,078 for general caetgory. While the admission ranged between 7,720 to 103,156 ranks (all categories).
To predict the admission possibilities during the NEET UG Round 1 seat allocation at medical college in Kolkata, candiates can analyse previous year trends. We have also provided NEET UG 2026 category-wise expected opening and closing ranks. This will help candidates estimate the admission options available at the Burdwan Medical College.
Burdwan Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
The expected NEET UG opening and closing ranks can be estimated through previous year data. These ranks are also determined by how difficult the NEET UG paper was, number of candidates, and categories.
As per 2025 NEET UG cutoff for MBBS admission at Burdwan Medical College under All India Quota, the Round 1 seat allocation may begin at 5990 rank and close at 10078. Check the detailed breakdown below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
5990 - 6952
|
9891 - 10078
|
OBC
|
7732 - 9289
|
11952 - 12345
|
EWS
|
7498 - 10524
|
12247 - 12584
|
SC
|
46959 - 51853
|
63484 - 67297
|
ST
|
98189 - 100533
|
107538 - 120797
Burdwan Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
Burdwan Medical College admission last year closed at 103,156 for overall category. While the admission began at 7,720 and closed at 10,078 for general category. Candidates can check category-wise previous year NEET UG opening and closing ranks from the table.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
7,720
|
10,078
|
OBC
|
9,484
|
12,345
|
EWS
|
11,644
|
12,584
|
SC
|
55,701
|
67,297
|
ST
|
98,189
|
103,156
Burdwan Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per NEET UG 2024 (previous year) cutoff, MBBS admission closed at 7437 (general category) during Round 1. Given below are the category-wise highlights for candidates to assess the year-wise Round 1 closing ranks.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
4978
|
7437
|
OBC
|
6123
|
8061
|
EWS
|
7672
|
9196
|
SC
|
35146
|
48498
|
ST
|
85283
|
99342
Burdwan Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
During 2023 NEET UG Round 1 admission, seat allocation closed at 4802 for general category. Check the highlights from the table shared below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
3287
|
4802
|
OBC
|
5780
|
7171
|
EWS
|
6636
|
7491
|
SC
|
24048
|
33320
|
ST
|
74299
|
86232
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.