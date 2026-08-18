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Burdwan Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 14:57 IST

NEET UG 2026 admission to Burdwan Medical College for MBBS seat, can be estimated based on the previous trends. As per the past trends, under All India Quota general candidates can secure 15% reservation on MBBS seats. The expected opening and closing ranks range from 5990 - 10078. Check the detailed category-wise breakdown below.  

Burdwan Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks
Burdwan Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks

Burdwan Medical College NEET UG 2026: The college offers 15% reservation for candidates all across Indiam offering high competition for MBBS seats. Last year under All India Quota, admission to Burdwan Medical College, closed at 10,078 for general caetgory. While the admission ranged between 7,720 to 103,156 ranks (all categories). 

To predict the admission possibilities during the NEET UG Round 1 seat allocation at medical college in Kolkata, candiates can analyse previous year trends. We have also provided NEET UG 2026 category-wise expected opening and closing ranks. This will help candidates estimate the admission options available at the Burdwan Medical College. 

Burdwan Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

The expected NEET UG opening and closing ranks can be estimated through previous year data. These ranks are also determined by how difficult the NEET UG paper was, number of candidates, and categories. 

As per 2025 NEET UG cutoff for MBBS admission at Burdwan Medical College under All India Quota, the Round 1 seat allocation may begin at 5990 rank and close at 10078. Check the detailed breakdown below. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

5990 - 6952

9891 - 10078

OBC

7732 - 9289

11952 - 12345

EWS

7498 - 10524

12247 - 12584

SC

46959 - 51853

63484 - 67297

ST

98189 - 100533

107538 - 120797

Burdwan Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks

Burdwan Medical College admission last year closed at 103,156 for overall category. While the admission began at 7,720 and closed at 10,078 for general category. Candidates can check category-wise previous year NEET UG opening and closing ranks from the table. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

7,720

10,078

OBC

9,484

12,345

EWS

11,644

12,584

SC

55,701

67,297

ST

98,189

103,156

Burdwan Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks

As per NEET UG 2024 (previous year) cutoff, MBBS admission closed at 7437 (general category) during Round 1. Given below are the category-wise highlights for candidates to assess the year-wise Round 1 closing ranks. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

4978

7437

OBC

6123

8061

EWS

7672

9196

SC

35146

48498

ST

85283

99342

Burdwan Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks

During 2023 NEET UG Round 1 admission, seat allocation closed at 4802 for general category. Check the highlights from the table shared below. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

3287

4802

OBC

5780

7171

EWS

6636

7491

SC

24048

33320

ST

74299

86232

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 18, 2026, 14:57 IST

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