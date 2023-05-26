CBSE Class 10 Russian Syllabus 2023-24 PDF (New)

CBSE Class 10 Russian Syllabus 2023-24: Class 10 Russian Syllabus for current academic session 2023-24 can be found in this article. Download PDF of CBSE Class 10 Russian Syllabus and check course structure, course contents and details related to exam pattern

CBSE Russian Syllabus Class 10 2023-24: Learning a new language not only adds to your linguistic skills but also gives you an insight into other cultures. Considering career prospects, knowledge of new languages increases your chances of landing a good job or advancing in your career. Looking at the benefits of being multilingual students, nowadays, are increasingly enrolling in language courses. Learning a foreign language is in trend among students. In CBSE Class 10, a number of students appear for a foreign language paper in year-end board exams every year. Russian is one of the popular choices among students in the list of foreign languages. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the new syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Russian for the current academic session. So, students who have opted for Russian as an additional subject in CBSE Class 10 must check the new CBSE Class 10 Russian Syllabus 2023-24.

We have provided the Class 10 Russian Syllabus by CBSE Board for the 2023-24 session here. The syllabus is provided here in readable format and can also be downloaded in PDF from the link provided towards the end of this article. Going through the syllabus will help you know the course structure and exam pattern suggested by CBSE for Class 10 Russian subject. So, check the complete syllabus to prepare for your CBSE Board Exams appropriately.

CBSE Class 10 Russian (Code 021) Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure:

Annual Board Examination 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 3 Hours

Section A – Reading Comprehension (10 marks)

An unseen Russian passage with 4-5 questions requiring answer in Russian

Section B – Composition and Writing (15 marks)

An essay of about 100-150 words to be written on one of the following topics:

1. My favorite sport

2. Why I learn Russian language

3. An excursion to anyplace

4. Moscow

5. My favorite book

6. My favorite festival

7. My Favorite Subject

Section C –Applied Grammar (40 marks)

1. Application of cases as used in the prescribed texts (with or without preposition)

2. Use of Adjectives in all cases

3. Use of “Kotori” in different cases

4. Aspects of verbs (including applications of past and future tenses)

5. Translation from Russian into English and vice versa

Section D–Literature (15 marks)

5 questions based on the text Nos. 2, 6, 8, 11, 15, 18, 19, 21, 23, 25, 26, 28, 29 of the prescribed text book.

Section – F: Internal Assessment (20 marks)

A. Listening and Speaking Skills in Russian-Students should be given practice in interpreting small texts / sentences from Russian into English and vice versa. At the end of the year they may be evaluated on their speaking and listening skills in Russian. (10)

B. A small project, which the students will write or do on any one item related to culture and civilization of Russia. It could be cinema/films, climate, sports, singing Russian popular or folk songs or poetry. (05)

C. Writing in Russian or English their experiences of learning Russian language in class IX. They should also write suggestions about some innovations, which they would like to have during class hours in the next year class XII programme. (05)

Prescribed Books

1. Russian for children (Russkii Yazik) Moscow (Book No. IV) By M.N. Vityutnev and others (1989 Edition).

2. Russian in exercises by S. Khavronina and A. Shirochenskaya published by Progress publishers, Moscow (Second Edition)

