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CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here

By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 14:37 IST

The CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus for the academic year 2026–2027 can be read here, where students can also learn about the course material that will be covered. Additionally, get the PDF download link for the same.  

CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27
CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27 for the academic session 2026-27. It is designed to build a foundation in computational thinking, Python programming, and digital ethics; the revised curriculum is now available on the official CBSE academic website. Students who are going in Class 11 can use this detailed article to understand the unit-wise topic distribution, practical marking, and the latest marking criteria. To help you start your preparation, we have provided all the crucial details along with a direct link to check and download the CBSE Class 11 Computer Science (CS) Syllabus 2026-27 PDF for offline access and future reference.

CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus: Distribution of Marks

Check the CBSE Class 11 Computer Science marking system for the academic session 2026–2027 in the table below to learn about the board-established unit-wise mark weighting. 

UNIT NO.

UNIT NAME

MARKS

1.

Computer Systems and Organisation

10

2.

Computational Thinking and Programming -1

45

3.

Society, Law, and Ethics

15

TOTAL

 

70

CBSE Class 11 Computer Science: Detailed Syllabus 2026-27

There will be Two paper in the subject: 

  • Theory: 70 marks
  • Practical: 30 Marks 

Unit 1: Computer Systems and Organisation

  • Basic computer organisation: Introduction to Computer System, hardware, software, input device, output device, CPU, memory (primary, cache and secondary), units of memory (bit, byte, KB, MB, GB, TB, PB)
  • Types of software: System software (Operating systems, system utilities, device drivers), programming tools and language translators (assembler, compiler, and interpreter), application software
  • Operating System(OS): functions of the operating system, OS user interface
  • Boolean logic: NOT, AND, OR, NAND, NOR, XOR, truth tables and De Morgan’s laws, Logic circuits
  • Number System: Binary, Octal, Decimal and Hexadecimal number system; conversion between number systems
  • Encoding Schemes: ASCII, ISCII, and Unicode (UTF8, UTF32)

Unit 2: Computational Thinking and Programming - I

  • Introduction to Problem-solving: Steps for Problem-solving (Analyzing the problem, developing an algorithm, coding, testing, and debugging), representation of algorithms using flowchart and pseudocode, decomposition
  • Familiarization with the basics of Python programming: Introduction to Python, Features of Python, executing a simple “hello world" program, execution modes: interactive mode and script mode, Python character set, Python tokens( keyword, identifier, literal, operator, punctuator), variables, concept of l-value and r-value, use of comments
  • Knowledge of data types: Number(integer, floating point,complex), boolean, sequence(string, list, tuple), None, Mapping(dictionary), mutable and immutable data types.
  • Operators: arithmetic operators, relational operators, logical operators, assignment operators, augmented assignment operators, identity operators (is, is not), membership operators (in not in)
  • Expressions, statement, type conversion, and input/output: precedence of operators, expression, evaluation of an expression, type-conversion (explicit and implicit conversion), accepting data as input from the console and displaying output.
  • Errors- syntax errors, logical errors, and run-time errors
  • Flow of Control: introduction, use of indentation, sequential flow, conditional and iterative flow
  • Conditional statements: if, if-else, if-elif-else, flowcharts, simple programs: e.g.: absolute value, sort 3 numbers and divisibility of a number.
  • Iterative Statement: for loop, range(), while loop, flowcharts, break and continue statements, nested loops, suggested programs: generating pattern, summation of series, finding the factorial of a positive number, etc.
  • Strings: introduction, string operations (concatenation, repetition, membership and slicing), traversing a string using loops, built-in functions/methods–len(), capitalize(), title(), lower(), upper(), count(), find(), index(), endswith(), startswith(), isalnum(), isalpha(), isdigit(), islower(), isupper(), isspace(),lstrip(), rstrip(), strip(), replace(), join(), partition(), split()
  • Lists: introduction, indexing, list operations (concatenation, repetition, membership and slicing), traversing a list using loops, built-in functions/methods–len(), list(), append(), extend(), insert(), count(), index(), remove(), pop(), reverse(), sort(), sorted(), min(), max(), sum(); nested lists, suggested programs: finding the maximum, minimum, mean of numeric values stored in a list; linear search on list of numbers and counting the frequency of elements in a list.
  • Tuples: introduction, indexing, tuple operations (concatenation, repetition, membership and slicing); built-in functions/methods – len(), tuple(), count(), index(), sorted(), min(), max(), sum(); tuple assignment, nested tuple; suggested programs: finding the minimum, maximum, mean of values stored in a tuple; linear search on a tuple of numbers, counting the frequency of elements in a tuple.
  • Dictionary: introduction, accessing items in a dictionary using keys, mutability of a dictionary (adding a new term, modifying an existing item), traversing a dictionary, built-in functions/methods – len(), dict(), keys(), values(), items(), get(), update(), del, clear(), fromkeys(), copy(), pop(), popitem(), setdefault(), max(), min(), sorted(); Suggested programs: count the number of times a character appears in a given string using a dictionary, create a dictionary with names of employees, their salary and access them.
  • Introduction to Python modules: Importing module using ‘import ’ and using from statement, importing math module (pi, e, sqrt(), ceil(), floor(), pow(), fabs(), sin(), cos(), tan()); random module (random(), randint(), randrange()), statistics module (mean(), median(), mode()).

Unit 3: Society, Law and Ethics

  • Digital Footprints
  • Digital Society and Netizen: net etiquettes, communication etiquettes, social media étiquettes
  • Data Protection: Intellectual property rights (copyright, patent, trademark), violation of IPR (plagiarism, copyright infringement, trademark infringement), open source software and licensing (Creative Commons, GPL and Apache)
  • Cyber Crime: definition, hacking, eavesdropping, phishing and fraud emails, ransomware, cyber trolls, cyber bullying
  • Cyber safety: safely browsing the web, identity protection, confidentiality
  • Malware: viruses, trojans, adware
  • E-waste management: proper disposal of used electronic gadgets.
  • Information Technology Act (IT Act)
  • Technology and society: Gender and disability issues while teaching and using computers

To download the CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27, click on the link below

Download CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-2027 PDF

CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27: Practical Assessment

According to the marking scheme, students will be required to do 30 internal exams with a variety of formats and goals.

Sl. No.

UNIT NAME

MARKS 

1.

Lab Test (12 marks) 

 

Python program (60% logic + 20% documentation + 20% code quality)

12

2.

Report File + Viva (10 marks) 

 

Report file: Minimum 20 Python programs

7

 

Viva voce

3

3. 

Project (that uses most of the concepts that have been learnt) 

8

TOTAL

 

30 Marks

For the 2026-27 academic year, the Computer Science assessment is divided into two parts: the theory paper carries 70 marks, and practical work carries 30 marks. We highly encourage all students to download the Class 11 Computer Science syllabus PDF from the link above to carefully review the project work, and exact topic weightage.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 14:37 IST

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