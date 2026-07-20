CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27 for the academic session 2026-27. It is designed to build a foundation in computational thinking, Python programming, and digital ethics; the revised curriculum is now available on the official CBSE academic website. Students who are going in Class 11 can use this detailed article to understand the unit-wise topic distribution, practical marking, and the latest marking criteria. To help you start your preparation, we have provided all the crucial details along with a direct link to check and download the CBSE Class 11 Computer Science (CS) Syllabus 2026-27 PDF for offline access and future reference.

CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus: Distribution of Marks

Check the CBSE Class 11 Computer Science marking system for the academic session 2026–2027 in the table below to learn about the board-established unit-wise mark weighting.