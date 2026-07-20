CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here
The CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus for the academic year 2026–2027 can be read here, where students can also learn about the course material that will be covered. Additionally, get the PDF download link for the same.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27 for the academic session 2026-27. It is designed to build a foundation in computational thinking, Python programming, and digital ethics; the revised curriculum is now available on the official CBSE academic website. Students who are going in Class 11 can use this detailed article to understand the unit-wise topic distribution, practical marking, and the latest marking criteria. To help you start your preparation, we have provided all the crucial details along with a direct link to check and download the CBSE Class 11 Computer Science (CS) Syllabus 2026-27 PDF for offline access and future reference.
CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus: Distribution of Marks
Check the CBSE Class 11 Computer Science marking system for the academic session 2026–2027 in the table below to learn about the board-established unit-wise mark weighting.
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UNIT NO.
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UNIT NAME
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MARKS
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1.
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Computer Systems and Organisation
|
10
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2.
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Computational Thinking and Programming -1
|
45
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3.
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Society, Law, and Ethics
|
15
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TOTAL
|
|
70
CBSE Class 11 Computer Science: Detailed Syllabus 2026-27
There will be Two paper in the subject:
- Theory: 70 marks
- Practical: 30 Marks
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Unit 1: Computer Systems and Organisation
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Unit 2: Computational Thinking and Programming - I
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Unit 3: Society, Law and Ethics
To download the CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27, click on the link below
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Download CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-2027 PDF
CBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2026-27: Practical Assessment
According to the marking scheme, students will be required to do 30 internal exams with a variety of formats and goals.
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Sl. No.
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UNIT NAME
|
MARKS
|
1.
|
Lab Test (12 marks)
|
|
Python program (60% logic + 20% documentation + 20% code quality)
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12
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2.
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Report File + Viva (10 marks)
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|
Report file: Minimum 20 Python programs
|
7
|
|
Viva voce
|
3
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3.
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Project (that uses most of the concepts that have been learnt)
|
8
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TOTAL
|
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30 Marks
For the 2026-27 academic year, the Computer Science assessment is divided into two parts: the theory paper carries 70 marks, and practical work carries 30 marks. We highly encourage all students to download the Class 11 Computer Science syllabus PDF from the link above to carefully review the project work, and exact topic weightage.
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