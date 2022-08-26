CGPSC Parivahan Adhikari Interview Schedule 2022 (Out) for Various Posts @psc.cg.gov.in, Download PDF

The Chhattisgarh PSC has released the Interview Schedule for Kshetriya Parivahan Adhikari and others on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC Parivahan Adhikari Interview Schedule 2022 Download : The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview/Document Verification Schedule for various posts including Sahayak Kshetriya Parivahan Adhikari and Parivahan Up Nirikshan (Technical) and Boiler Inspector. Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is to conduct the interview for these various posts from 08 September 2022.

Candidates qualified for the interview/document verification schedule for the Sahayak Kshetriya Parivahan Adhikari and Parivahan Up Nirikshan (Technical) and Boilor Inspector can download the CGPSC Parivahan Adhikari Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website-psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, the document verification for the Sahayak Kshetriya Parivahan Adhikari and Parivahan Up Nirikshan (Technical) and Boiler Inspector post will be held on 07 September 2022. The Interview for the above post will be held on 08 September 2022.

Candidates qualified for the interview/document verification round will have to produce the essential documents as mentioned in the notification during the document verification round.

