CGPSC SSE Mains Result 2026 OUT at psc.cg.gov.in, Check the Merit List PDF and Interview Schedule

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has officially declared the CGPSC State Service Examination (SSE) Mains Result 2026 on its official website, i.e., psc.cg.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the descriptive written exam, which was held from June 6 to June 9, 2026, can now check their qualifying status and download the merit list PDF directly from the official website. The result has been released in PDF format and includes details like name of the candidate, roll number and date of birth. A total of 608 candidates have qualified for the CGPSC SSE Mains Result 2026.

CGPSC State Service Mains Result 2026 Official PDF

The CGPSC State Service Mains results 2026 have been released on the official website in PDF format. The PDF includes details like the roll number of the candidate, name of the candidate, and date of birth of the candidate. Given below is the official result PDF:-