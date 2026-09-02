CGPSC SSE Mains Result 2026 OUT at psc.cg.gov.in, Check the Merit List PDF and Interview Schedule
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has declared the CGPSC SSE Mains Result 2026 at psc.cg.gov.in. Check the steps to download the merit list and interview dates.
Key Points
- CGPSC SSE Mains Result 2026 declared on psc.cg.gov.in for 608 candidates.
- The descriptive written exam was held from June 6 to June 9, 2026.
- Interviews for qualified candidates are scheduled from September 21, 2026 onwards.
The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has officially declared the CGPSC State Service Examination (SSE) Mains Result 2026 on its official website, i.e., psc.cg.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the descriptive written exam, which was held from June 6 to June 9, 2026, can now check their qualifying status and download the merit list PDF directly from the official website. The result has been released in PDF format and includes details like name of the candidate, roll number and date of birth. A total of 608 candidates have qualified for the CGPSC SSE Mains Result 2026.
CGPSC State Service Mains Result 2026 Official PDF
The CGPSC State Service Mains results 2026 have been released on the official website in PDF format. The PDF includes details like the roll number of the candidate, name of the candidate, and date of birth of the candidate. Given below is the official result PDF:-
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CGPSC State Service Mains Result 2026
How to Check the CGPSC SSE Mains Result 2026?
Candidates should follow the simple steps given below to check the result PDF and their selection status online:-
- Go to the official website of the CGPSC, i.e., psc.cg.gov.in
- Click on the State Service Exam Mains Result 2026 link, which is shown in the results or notification section.
- Once the PDF is opened, use the command Ctrl +F and search for the roll number or application number.
- If the roll number or the candidate’s name is highlighted in the search, the candidate has been shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process.
When is the CGPSC 2026 Interview Scheduled and What Will Be the Next Stage?
For candidates who have cleared the Mains Exam of the CGPSC 2026, the next stages of the selection process will include a personality test and an interview, which will carry 150 marks.
- The interview date, as per the official notification, is scheduled from September 21, 2026 onwards.
- Candidates will present original educational certificates, Chhattisgarh domicile proofs, age verification, and category certificates during the interview round.
Successful candidates in the final merit list will be recommended for Group A and Group B posts across Chhattisgarh administrative services.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.