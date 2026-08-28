Ch. Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, BAMS Admission 2026: AYUSH Counselling Opening and Closing Ranks
Ch. Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan BAMS admissions for 2026 will begin soon. Candidates can check expected and past year opening and closing ranks for various categories provided below.
Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan admission for BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) is expected to begin in September after the release of AYUSH NEET 2026 results. The admission relies on NEET scores, and will be administered under Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC).
As per the expected Round 1 ranks, admission can range between 29513 to 220029 rank for all category. While general category seat allocation may begin from 29513 to 35023 rank. Check the expected and previous year trends to analyze and estimate the admission possibilities for BAMS seats under All India Quota.
Also check: Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, BAMS Admission 2026
Ch. Brahm Prakash Ayurved College Expected Cutoff 2026 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check expected AYUSH NEET 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to BAMS seat at the All India Quota Government. The expected opening rank for general category can be 29513 rank.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
29513 - 30967
|
33209 - 35023
|
OBC
|
26363 - 28759
|
37217 - 39703
|
EWS
|
30817 - 38467
|
38513 - 43507
|
SC
|
116229 - 136291
|
175019 - 215037
|
ST
|
151637 - 208411
|
205013 - 220029
Ch. Brahm Prakash Ayurved College Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check previous year opening and closing ranks for admission to BAMS program. As per 2025 cutoff, general category admission opened at 29509 and closed at the 34371 rank.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
29509
|
34371
|
OBC
|
26359
|
38714
|
EWS
|
30810
|
42246
|
SC
|
116222
|
206580
|
ST
|
151634
|
212820
Ch. Brahm Prakash Ayurved College Cutoff 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the AYUSH NEET 2024 opening and closing ranks provided in the table below. As per the AYUSH counseling during Round 1 admission opened at 30961 and closed at 33242 rank.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
30961
|
33242
|
OBC
|
28755
|
35877
|
EWS
|
38463
|
42246
|
SC
|
170639
|
170769
|
ST
|
212820
|
212820
Ch. Brahm Prakash Ayurved College Cutoff 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check the opening and closing ranks during the 2023 Round 1 admission. The table contains category-wise ranks suggesting an admission range between 29939 to 208405 for all categories.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
GN
|
29939
|
33462
|
EWS
|
30810
|
34371
|
OBC
|
34605
|
38714
|
SC
|
136286
|
151634
|
ST
|
208405
|
208405
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