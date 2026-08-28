Ch. Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, BAMS Admission 2026: AYUSH Counselling Opening and Closing Ranks

Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan admission for BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) is expected to begin in September after the release of AYUSH NEET 2026 results. The admission relies on NEET scores, and will be administered under Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC).

As per the expected Round 1 ranks, admission can range between 29513 to 220029 rank for all category. While general category seat allocation may begin from 29513 to 35023 rank. Check the expected and previous year trends to analyze and estimate the admission possibilities for BAMS seats under All India Quota.

Also check: Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, BAMS Admission 2026

Ch. Brahm Prakash Ayurved College Expected Cutoff 2026 Opening and Closing Ranks

Check expected AYUSH NEET 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to BAMS seat at the All India Quota Government. The expected opening rank for general category can be 29513 rank.