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Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, BAMS Admission 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 17:58 IST

AYUSH counseling is expected to begin in September for BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) program. Meanwhile, candidates can check admission options at Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya. The expected admission range during Round 1 counseling is close to 42455 to 64117 for general category. Check previous year trends and the expected range provided below.

Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, BAMS Admission 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks
Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, BAMS Admission 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks

Gopabandhu Ayurveda College in Puri, Odisha, is considered one of the eminent medical colleges offering traditional Ayurvedic programs. Aspirants aiming for admission to BAMS (Bachelor’s of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) can expect admission between 42455 to 64117 (general category) under the All India Quota. Candidates can visit aaccc.gov.in for updates regarding the official Round 1 cutoff ranks and counseling updates. 

The admission possibility can be determined through previous year trends. So, to help candidates figure out the admission options at the college, we have provided the expected along with previous year opening and closing ranks. Check and analyse the category-wise rank range 

Also Check: Government Medical College, Chandrapur

Gopabandhu Ayurveda College Expected Cutoff 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check admission options at All India Quota government seats as per expected Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

42455 - 62621

50121 - 64117

OBC

50444 - 59345

60421 - 65617

EWS

48813 - 56450

59121 - 63117

SC

162298 - 181663

199821 - 213917

Gopabandhu Ayurveda College Cutoff 2025: Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can find the AYUSH NEET 2025 opening and closing ranks for admission to BAMS (Bachelors of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) shared below. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

OBC

59343

62109

EWS

56448

61330

SC

181661

207869

Gopabandhu Ayurveda College Cutoff 2024: Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the AYUSH NEET Counselling 2024 Round 1 opening and closing rank shared below. As per the data, the general category admission opened at 62629 and closed at 62746 rank. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

62619

62746

OBC

53785

64610

EWS

64969

64969

SC

227693

227693

Gopabandhu Ayurveda College Cutoff 2023: Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check AYUSH 2023 admission Round 1 opening and closing ranks provided below. The closing rank stood at 168828 for all category, while for general candidates it was close to 51789 rank. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

42453

51789

OBC

50442

55826

EWS

48811

59064

SC

162296

168828

Also check: Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi, Round 2 Cutoff 2026 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 27, 2026, 17:58 IST

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