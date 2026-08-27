Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, BAMS Admission 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks
AYUSH counseling is expected to begin in September for BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) program. Meanwhile, candidates can check admission options at Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya. The expected admission range during Round 1 counseling is close to 42455 to 64117 for general category. Check previous year trends and the expected range provided below.
Gopabandhu Ayurveda College in Puri, Odisha, is considered one of the eminent medical colleges offering traditional Ayurvedic programs. Aspirants aiming for admission to BAMS (Bachelor’s of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) can expect admission between 42455 to 64117 (general category) under the All India Quota. Candidates can visit aaccc.gov.in for updates regarding the official Round 1 cutoff ranks and counseling updates.
The admission possibility can be determined through previous year trends. So, to help candidates figure out the admission options at the college, we have provided the expected along with previous year opening and closing ranks. Check and analyse the category-wise rank range
Also Check: Government Medical College, Chandrapur
Gopabandhu Ayurveda College Expected Cutoff 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks
Check admission options at All India Quota government seats as per expected Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
42455 - 62621
|
50121 - 64117
|
OBC
|
50444 - 59345
|
60421 - 65617
|
EWS
|
48813 - 56450
|
59121 - 63117
|
SC
|
162298 - 181663
|
199821 - 213917
Gopabandhu Ayurveda College Cutoff 2025: Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can find the AYUSH NEET 2025 opening and closing ranks for admission to BAMS (Bachelors of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) shared below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
OBC
|
59343
|
62109
|
EWS
|
56448
|
61330
|
SC
|
181661
|
207869
Gopabandhu Ayurveda College Cutoff 2024: Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the AYUSH NEET Counselling 2024 Round 1 opening and closing rank shared below. As per the data, the general category admission opened at 62629 and closed at 62746 rank.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
62619
|
62746
|
OBC
|
53785
|
64610
|
EWS
|
64969
|
64969
|
SC
|
227693
|
227693
Gopabandhu Ayurveda College Cutoff 2023: Opening and Closing Ranks
Check AYUSH 2023 admission Round 1 opening and closing ranks provided below. The closing rank stood at 168828 for all category, while for general candidates it was close to 51789 rank.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
42453
|
51789
|
OBC
|
50442
|
55826
|
EWS
|
48811
|
59064
|
SC
|
162296
|
168828
Also check: Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi, Round 2 Cutoff 2026
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.