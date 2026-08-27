Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, BAMS Admission 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks

Gopabandhu Ayurveda College in Puri, Odisha, is considered one of the eminent medical colleges offering traditional Ayurvedic programs. Aspirants aiming for admission to BAMS (Bachelor’s of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) can expect admission between 42455 to 64117 (general category) under the All India Quota. Candidates can visit aaccc.gov.in for updates regarding the official Round 1 cutoff ranks and counseling updates.

The admission possibility can be determined through previous year trends. So, to help candidates figure out the admission options at the college, we have provided the expected along with previous year opening and closing ranks. Check and analyse the category-wise rank range

Also Check: Government Medical College, Chandrapur