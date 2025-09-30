Asia Cup Winners List 2025
Chandigarh JBT Admit Card 2025 Out at chdeducation.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Sep 30, 2025, 12:36 IST

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Admit Card 2025 Download: The Department of Education, Chandigarh Administration has released the Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) Admit card today i.e. on September 30, 2025. The Chandigarh JBT Teacher Admit Card 2025 download link has been activated on the officail website. The administration is set to conduct the written exam for these posts on October 05, 2025. Check all details here. 

Get all details about Chandigarh JBT Teacher Admit Card 2025 Here

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Admit Card 2025: The Department of Education, Chandigarh Administration has released the Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) Admit card today i.e. on September 30, 2025. Organisation has also released the details of the  examination centre address and other details. All those candidates who have to apper in the written exam for these posts scheduled on October 05, 2025, can download their hall ticker after using their login credentials.  The organisation will release the hall ticket for Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) posts in online mode and candidates will have to provide their login credentials to download the same. All those candidates who have to appear in the Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) posts can download their hall ticket from the official website -https://www.chdeducation.gov.in.

The provisional answer key will be uploaded on the official website on October 07, 2025 with the process to raise objections, if any. Candidates can raise their objection till October 09, 2025.

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates can download the Chandigarh JBT Teacher Admit Card 2025 after using their login credentials to the link. You can access the online download link below. 

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

 

Chandigarh JBT Admit Card 2025 Overview 

Samagra Shiksha Chandigarh invited online applications for the posts of Junior Basic Teachers (JBT) vide advertisement No.1/2025. The detailed information about the recruitment drive for Junior Basic Training (JBT) is summariesed below. 

Institution Department of Education, Chandigarh Administration 
Post Name Junior Basic Training (JBT)
Number of Posts 396
Exam Date October 05, 2025
Uploading of Answer key      October 07, 2025
Last Date to Raise Objection  October 09, 2025
Official Website     www.chdeducation.gov.in

How to Download Chandigarh JBT Admit Card 2025?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1 : Visit the official website of Department of Education, Chandigarh Administration-chdeducation.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the link Notice regarding download admit card for  Junior Basic Teacher on the home page.  
  • Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
  • Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.
  • Step 5: Download and save it for future reference. 

Chandigarh JBT 2025 Exam Pattern

Written test consisting of Multiple-choice questions will be conducted on October 05, 2025 for various subjects. The objective type tests of will be conducted for 150 Marks will be conducted. The qualifying marks for test will be 40% for all candidates. Merit list for selection will be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained in Objective Type Test. No interview will be conducted.

Particulars  Details 
Total no. of questions 150
Total marks 150
Time  2 hours 30 minutes

