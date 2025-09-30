Chandigarh JBT Admit Card 2025 Out at chdeducation.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Admit Card 2025: The Department of Education, Chandigarh Administration has released the Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) Admit card today i.e. on September 30, 2025. Organisation has also released the details of the examination centre address and other details. All those candidates who have to apper in the written exam for these posts scheduled on October 05, 2025, can download their hall ticker after using their login credentials. The organisation will release the hall ticket for Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) posts in online mode and candidates will have to provide their login credentials to download the same. All those candidates who have to appear in the Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) posts can download their hall ticket from the official website -https://www.chdeducation.gov.in.
The provisional answer key will be uploaded on the official website on October 07, 2025 with the process to raise objections, if any. Candidates can raise their objection till October 09, 2025.
Chandigarh JBT Teacher Admit Card 2025 Download
Candidates can download the Chandigarh JBT Teacher Admit Card 2025 after using their login credentials to the link. You can access the online download link below.
Chandigarh JBT Admit Card 2025 Overview
Samagra Shiksha Chandigarh invited online applications for the posts of Junior Basic Teachers (JBT) vide advertisement No.1/2025. The detailed information about the recruitment drive for Junior Basic Training (JBT) is summariesed below.
|Institution
|Department of Education, Chandigarh Administration
|Post Name
|Junior Basic Training (JBT)
|Number of Posts
|396
|Exam Date
|October 05, 2025
|Uploading of Answer key
|October 07, 2025
|Last Date to Raise Objection
|October 09, 2025
|Official Website
|www.chdeducation.gov.in
How to Download Chandigarh JBT Admit Card 2025?
You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
- Step 1 : Visit the official website of Department of Education, Chandigarh Administration-chdeducation.gov.in
- Step 2: Click on the link Notice regarding download admit card for Junior Basic Teacher on the home page.
- Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
- Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.
- Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
Chandigarh JBT 2025 Exam Pattern
Written test consisting of Multiple-choice questions will be conducted on October 05, 2025 for various subjects. The objective type tests of will be conducted for 150 Marks will be conducted. The qualifying marks for test will be 40% for all candidates. Merit list for selection will be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained in Objective Type Test. No interview will be conducted.
|Particulars
|Details
|Total no. of questions
|150
|Total marks
|150
|Time
|2 hours 30 minutes
