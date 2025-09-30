Chandigarh JBT Admit Card 2025 Out at chdeducation.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Admit Card 2025: The Department of Education, Chandigarh Administration has released the Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) Admit card today i.e. on September 30, 2025. Organisation has also released the details of the examination centre address and other details. All those candidates who have to apper in the written exam for these posts scheduled on October 05, 2025, can download their hall ticker after using their login credentials. The organisation will release the hall ticket for Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) posts in online mode and candidates will have to provide their login credentials to download the same. All those candidates who have to appear in the Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) posts can download their hall ticket from the official website -https://www.chdeducation.gov.in.

The provisional answer key will be uploaded on the official website on October 07, 2025 with the process to raise objections, if any. Candidates can raise their objection till October 09, 2025.

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates can download the Chandigarh JBT Teacher Admit Card 2025 after using their login credentials to the link. You can access the online download link below.

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Admit Card 2025 Download Link

Chandigarh JBT Admit Card 2025 Overview

Samagra Shiksha Chandigarh invited online applications for the posts of Junior Basic Teachers (JBT) vide advertisement No.1/2025. The detailed information about the recruitment drive for Junior Basic Training (JBT) is summariesed below.