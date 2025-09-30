Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025 Releasing Soon – Check Steps to Download PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the Rajasthan fourth grade answer key 2025 on its official website, rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in, for all candidates who attempted the examination conducted on September 19, 20 and 21, 2025. The Rajasthan Grade 4 exam 2025 was conducted across 38 districts of Rajasthan and approximately 24.71 lakh appeared in the exam with the approximate attendance of 85.86% attendance.

The Rajasthan 4 grade answer key 2025 will get released for all subjects, such as General Hindi, English, Rajasthan General Knowledge, Mathematics and Basic Computer Science. The RSMSSB Answer Key 2025 will allow candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of results.

Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025 Date

The Rajasthan 4 Grade Answer Key 2025 will soon get released on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Grade 4 answer key will get released in a separate PDF for each shift. RSMSSB has already released the Rajasthan Grade 4 Question Paper 2025 on its official website and the answer will be available soon on its official website. RSSB will also open the objection window alongside the answer key, allowing candidates to raise objections to answers. The answer key is expected to get released in the second week of October 2025.