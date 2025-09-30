Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025 Releasing Soon – Check Steps to Download PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Asia Cup Winners List 2025
By Mohd Salman
Sep 30, 2025, 13:18 IST

The Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025 will be released by RSMSSB in October at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam conducted between September 19–21 will be able to download subject-wise PDFs, calculate marks , and raise objections. The recruitment aims to fill 53,749 Group D posts across Rajasthan.

Rajasthan 4h Grade Answer Key 2025
Rajasthan 4h Grade Answer Key 2025

Key Points

  • RSMSSB will release the Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025 in shift-wise PDFs for all subjects including Hindi, GK, English, Maths, and Rajasthan GK
  • Candidates can calculate estimated scores and raise objections via the official portal once the provisional answer key is released in the second week of October 2025.
  • The Rajasthan 4th Grade exam saw 24.71 lakh candidates across 38 districts with 85.86% attendance, aiming to fill 53,749 Group D vacancies through this recruitment drive.

Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the Rajasthan fourth grade answer key 2025 on its official website, rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in, for all candidates who attempted the examination conducted on September 19, 20 and 21, 2025. The Rajasthan Grade 4 exam 2025 was conducted across 38 districts of Rajasthan and approximately 24.71 lakh appeared in the exam with the approximate attendance of 85.86% attendance.

The Rajasthan 4 grade answer key 2025 will get released for all subjects, such as General Hindi, English, Rajasthan General Knowledge, Mathematics and Basic Computer Science. The RSMSSB Answer Key 2025 will allow candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of results.

Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025 Date

The Rajasthan 4 Grade Answer Key 2025 will soon get released on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Grade 4 answer key will get released in a separate PDF for each shift. RSMSSB has already released the Rajasthan Grade 4 Question Paper 2025 on its official website and the answer will be available soon on its official website. RSSB will also open the objection window alongside the answer key, allowing candidates to raise objections to answers. The answer key is expected to get released in the second week of October 2025.

Rajasthan 4th Class Answer Key 2025: Overview

RSSB will fill a total of 53,749 Grade 4 positions through this recruitment drive. Check the table below for Rajasthan Group D exam Key Highlights.

Information

Description

Name of Organisation

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

Name of the exam

Rajasthan 4th Grade Recruitment Exam 2025

Designation

Group D / 4th Grade

Number of Vacancies

53,749

When will the answer key be released?

By the Second Week of October 2025

Exam Date

September 19 to 21, 2025

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

How to download Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025?

Candidates will be able to download the Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025 from the official website once it get released. Check the steps below to download it from official website

  • Visit the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage open the answer key section in the candidates corner.
  • Find Class IV Employees Recruitment-2024 Answer Key of all shifts .
  • Download the PDF according to your exam date and shift.
  • Check your answers as per the official marking scheme.

