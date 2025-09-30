Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025 Releasing Soon – Check Steps to Download PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Key Points
- RSMSSB will release the Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025 in shift-wise PDFs for all subjects including Hindi, GK, English, Maths, and Rajasthan GK
- Candidates can calculate estimated scores and raise objections via the official portal once the provisional answer key is released in the second week of October 2025.
- The Rajasthan 4th Grade exam saw 24.71 lakh candidates across 38 districts with 85.86% attendance, aiming to fill 53,749 Group D vacancies through this recruitment drive.
Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the Rajasthan fourth grade answer key 2025 on its official website, rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in, for all candidates who attempted the examination conducted on September 19, 20 and 21, 2025. The Rajasthan Grade 4 exam 2025 was conducted across 38 districts of Rajasthan and approximately 24.71 lakh appeared in the exam with the approximate attendance of 85.86% attendance.
The Rajasthan 4 grade answer key 2025 will get released for all subjects, such as General Hindi, English, Rajasthan General Knowledge, Mathematics and Basic Computer Science. The RSMSSB Answer Key 2025 will allow candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of results.
Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025 Date
The Rajasthan 4 Grade Answer Key 2025 will soon get released on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Grade 4 answer key will get released in a separate PDF for each shift. RSMSSB has already released the Rajasthan Grade 4 Question Paper 2025 on its official website and the answer will be available soon on its official website. RSSB will also open the objection window alongside the answer key, allowing candidates to raise objections to answers. The answer key is expected to get released in the second week of October 2025.
Rajasthan 4th Class Answer Key 2025: Overview
RSSB will fill a total of 53,749 Grade 4 positions through this recruitment drive. Check the table below for Rajasthan Group D exam Key Highlights.
|
Information
|
Description
|
Name of Organisation
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
|
Name of the exam
|
Rajasthan 4th Grade Recruitment Exam 2025
|
Designation
|
Group D / 4th Grade
|
Number of Vacancies
|
53,749
|
When will the answer key be released?
|
By the Second Week of October 2025
|
Exam Date
|
September 19 to 21, 2025
|
Official Website
|
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
How to download Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025?
Candidates will be able to download the Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025 from the official website once it get released. Check the steps below to download it from official website
- Visit the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage open the answer key section in the candidates corner.
- Find Class IV Employees Recruitment-2024 Answer Key of all shifts .
- Download the PDF according to your exam date and shift.
- Check your answers as per the official marking scheme.
Also Check in Hindi,
Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025
Enter your Blink text here...
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation