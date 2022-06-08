CSIR NPL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 79 Technician Post @nplindia.org, Check Eligibility

CSIR NPL has invited online application for the 79 Technician post on its official website. Check CSIR NPL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSIR NPL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: CSIR - National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL) has invited applications for the recruitment of 79 Technician posts for various disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before 03 July 2022.

Candidates having SSC/10th Pass with ITI certificate or National/State Trade Certificate in concerned trades with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these post.

Notification Details for CSIR NPL Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt No: Rectt/03/2022

Important Dates for CSIR NPL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 03 July 2022

Vacancy Details for CSIR NPL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Technician-79

Trade/Discipline wise posts

Electronics-17

Electrical-17

Instrumentation-11

Computer-11

Fitter-05

Draughtsman (Civil)-04

Welding-04

Machinist-03

Draughtsman (Mechanical)-01

Tool and Die Maker-01

Diesel Mecanic-01

Turner-01

Sheet Metal-01

Glass Blower-01

Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning-01

Eligibility Criteria for CSIR NPL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have SSC/10th Standard or equivalent with Science subjects with 55 % marks and ITI Certificate or National/State Trade Certificate in concerned trades.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the Posts given on the official website.

CSIR NPL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for CSIR NPL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply in prescribed format given on the official website with all the essential documents and send the same to the address given on the official notification on or before 03 July 2022.