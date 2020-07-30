CTET TET Qualified Teacher Recruitment Process to Change under National Education Policy 2020: Know NEP Implementation

Impact of New Education Policy 2020 on CTET-TET qualified Teachers - The newly named Union Education Ministry, earlier HRD Ministry, under Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has introduced the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to reform the way education is imparted in schools along with reforms in teacher recruitment and teacher education. Once implemented, the New Education Policy will transform the way CTET and TET qualified teachers are recruited by KVS, NVS and other central schools. Moreover, the policy brings about changes in teacher education by introducing 4-year integrated B.Ed. degree and doing away with the individual Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs). Apart from this, the policy changes the way education is being imparted to students in schools. Once these changes are implemented, teachers will be required to change their way of teaching to impart foundational literacy & numeracy.

Let's have a look at the ways in which the New Education Policy would impact the Class 1 to 8 teaching by CTET-TET qualified Teachers:

5+3+3+4 School Curriculum

The education policy introduces the 5+3+3+4 School System against the current 10+2 curriculum. This 5+3+3+4 systems means:

5 Foundational Stage - 5 Years 3 Years Pre-School + Class 1 & 2 3 Preparatory Stage - 3 Years Class 3 to Class 5 3 Middle Stage - 3 Years Class 6 to Class 8 4 Secondary Stage - 4 Years Class 9 to Class 12

Under this curriculum, 5+3+3 are for Class 1 to 8, which are taught by teachers who have qualified either Central Teacher Eligibility Test or any State Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam. CTET or TET qualified teachers will be required to prepare students for Foundational Stage, Preparatory Stage and Secondary Stage.

Teaching up to Class 5 in Mother Tongue/Regional Language

Teachers teaching up to Class 5 will be required to impart education in mother tongue 'Hindi' language or their respective regional language. The Policy states that teacher in mother tongue should be done preferable till Class 8th. CTET or TET qualified teachers will be asked to teach students in Hindi or their native language. For this, teachers ought to have good command over Hindi.

Interactive Teaching & Analysis-Based Learning

The policy calls for reduction in school curriculum to promote high quality content, critical thinking and analysis-based learning. The curriculum will be reduced to its core and there will be more of interactive teaching instead of textbook learning. This would require CTET or TET qualified teachers to adapt ways to make students understand the core essentials of the subjects and develop critical thinking instead of rote learning.

Transparent Recruitment Process for teachers

The schools and institutes that recruit teachers will have to follow robust and transparent process for teacher recruitment. For this purpose, the government will develop New Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST). Moreover, the promotion of teachers will be totally based on merit. This will make it easier for CTET or TET qualified candidates to fetch jobs in KVS, NVS or other schools.

4-year B.Ed. degree

The New Education Policy clearly states that by 2030, the minimum educational qualification for teachers would be 4-year integrated B.Ed. degree. Teachers will be trained in high-quality content and pedagogy. If it happens, only candidates with 4-year B.Ed. degree and CTET certificate will be eligible to apply for teacher recruitment in schools run by central government.

Use of technology in teaching

In order to improve classroom process, enable disadvantaged groups to have easy access to classroom education and to enable professional development of teachers, the use of technology will be encouraged to impart education to students. For this purpose, New Educational Technology Forum (NETF) will be set up. With this, teachers will have to acquire the skills to be technologically advanced.