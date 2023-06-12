DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 For 181 Scientist 'B' Vacancies: Check Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates, Selection Process & More

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 : DRDO RAC has invited online applications for the 181 Scientist 'B' Posts on its official website. Check DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification, and other details here.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: The Recruitment and Assessment Centre( RAC) under DRDO has invited online applications for the 181 posts of Scientist 'B' in the Employment News (10 - 16) in June 2023. The registration process for this major recruitment drive has commenced and will conclude within 21 days from the date of activation of the online registration link at the RAC website.



A total of 181 posts of Scientist `B’ are to be filled in Defence Research & Development Organization(DRDO) in Level‐10 (7th CPC) of the Pay Matrix (Rs.56,100/‐) in specified disciplines and categories as mentioned in the notification.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date: Within 21 days from the date of activation of the online registration link at the RAC website. You are advised to check the notification link for details in this regard.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

You check the details of the discipline‐wise details of vacancies given below.

Electronics & Communication Engg-49

Mechanical Engg-44

Computer Science & Engg-34

Electrical Engg-05

Material Engg/Material Science & Engg/ Metallurgical Engg-10

Physics-10

Chemistry-05

Chemical Engg-13

Aeronautical /Aerospace Engg-07

Mathematics-02

Civil Engg-02

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Electronics & Communication Engg-At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering

or Technology in Electronics & Communication Engg from a recognized university or equivalent.

GATE Qualification:

Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication

Engg [Paper code : EC]

Mechanical Engg-At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent.

GATE Qualification:

Valid GATE score in Mechanical Engineering [Paper code : ME]

Computer Science & Engg-At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Computer Science & Engg from a recognized university or equivalent.

GATE Qualification:

Valid GATE score in Computer Science & Information Technology [Paper code : CS]

Electrical Engg-At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electrical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent.

GATE Qualification:

Valid GATE score in Electrical Engg [Paper code :EE]

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As on closing date of advertisement)

Category Age not exceeding

Un Reserved (UR) /EWS 28 years

OBC (Non-creamy layer) 31 years

SC/ST 33 years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

Selection Process

The recruitment will be based on a valid GATE score and personal interview. The shortlisted candidates on the basis of the GATE scores will be required to appear in the personal interview to be held at Delhi or any other place as decided by RAC/ DRDO.



DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 PDF





DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts in online mode through the application submission link available at the RAC website-https://rac.gov.in. The online submission closes in 21 days from the date of activation of the online registration link at the RAC website at 1700 Hrs (IST).