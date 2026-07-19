DSSSB DASS Grade II Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 606 ASO Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Key Points DSSSB opened a new application window for 606 Grade-II/ASO posts.

Only candidates who applied in 2009 (post code 90/09) are eligible to re-apply.

The application window was from 17 July to 17 August 2026, per Supreme Court order.

DSSSB DASS Grade II Recruitment 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has opened a new application window for a total of 606 Garde-ll (GNCTDSS)/ Assistant Section Officer (ASO) posts. This opportunity is given by the Hon'ble Supreme Court’s order on 27 February 2026. Candidates who had applied in 2009 under the old post code are now eligible to submit a new application through the official website of DSSSB. The application window started on 17 July and continued till 17 August 2026. DSSSB DASS Grade II Recruitment 2026 Highlights Interested candidates can find all the details regarding DSSSB DASS Grade II & ASO recruitment new application window in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Post Name Grade-II & Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Post Code 804/26 (new application for 2009 post code 90/09) Advertisement No. 01/2026 Total Vacancies 606 Posts Eligibility Only those who applied under 90/09 in 2009 Application Date 17 July - 17 August, 2026 Application Mode Online Application Fee Nil Selection Process Document Verification & Medical Examination Official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB DASS Grade II Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates can check the complete eligibility criteria from the new application window for DSSSB and fulfil all the criteria to avoid last-minute application cancellation Candidates must have applied under Post code 90/09 in 2009

Only 2009 candidates are eligible; no new ones can apply

Candidates must complete the new online application through the official website of DSSSB

Candidates have to register on the online application registration system (OARS)

Candidates should upload at least one valid proof that they applied in the 2009 application. DSSSB DASS Grade II Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details This new application window is recruiting a total of 606 vacancies for Grade-II and ASO posts in the service department, Government of NCT of Delhi, under Post code 804/26. The vacancy is revised from 576 to 606 posts. Candidates can check the category-wise vacancy breakdown in the table given below:

Category No. of Vacancies General/UR 223 OBC 155 SC 101 ST 44 EWS 83 Total 606 DSSSB DASS Grade II Recruitment 2026 Apply Link DSSSB has started the online registration process for Grade-II and ASO posts on 17 July 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 606 posts. They can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, 17 August, 2026. Candidates are also advised to carefully read the official notification before applying. DSSSB DASS Grade II Recruitment 2026 Apply Here DSSSB DASS Grade II Recruitment 2026 Official Notification Check Here Steps to Apply for DSSSB DASS Grade II Recruitment 2026 Candidates who had applied in the 2009 application can now apply for 606 Grade ll & ASO vacancies by following these steps given below: