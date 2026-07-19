DSSSB DASS Grade II Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 606 ASO Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
DSSSB has released a recruitment notification for a total of 606 Grade II & ASO posts. Candidates who had applied under the post code 90/09 can apply online through the official website of DSSSB from 17 July to 17 August 2026.
Key Points
- DSSSB opened a new application window for 606 Grade-II/ASO posts.
- Only candidates who applied in 2009 (post code 90/09) are eligible to re-apply.
- The application window was from 17 July to 17 August 2026, per Supreme Court order.
DSSSB DASS Grade II Recruitment 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has opened a new application window for a total of 606 Garde-ll (GNCTDSS)/ Assistant Section Officer (ASO) posts. This opportunity is given by the Hon'ble Supreme Court’s order on 27 February 2026. Candidates who had applied in 2009 under the old post code are now eligible to submit a new application through the official website of DSSSB. The application window started on 17 July and continued till 17 August 2026.
DSSSB DASS Grade II Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Interested candidates can find all the details regarding DSSSB DASS Grade II & ASO recruitment new application window in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
|
Post Name
|
Grade-II & Assistant Section Officer (ASO)
|
Post Code
|
804/26 (new application for 2009 post code 90/09)
|
Advertisement No.
|
01/2026
|
Total Vacancies
|
606 Posts
|
Eligibility
|
Only those who applied under 90/09 in 2009
|
Application Date
|
17 July - 17 August, 2026
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Fee
|
Nil
|
Selection Process
|
Document Verification & Medical Examination
|
Official website
|
dsssb.delhi.gov.in
DSSSB DASS Grade II Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the complete eligibility criteria from the new application window for DSSSB and fulfil all the criteria to avoid last-minute application cancellation
-
Candidates must have applied under Post code 90/09 in 2009
-
Only 2009 candidates are eligible; no new ones can apply
-
Candidates must complete the new online application through the official website of DSSSB
-
Candidates have to register on the online application registration system (OARS)
-
Candidates should upload at least one valid proof that they applied in the 2009 application.
DSSSB DASS Grade II Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
This new application window is recruiting a total of 606 vacancies for Grade-II and ASO posts in the service department, Government of NCT of Delhi, under Post code 804/26. The vacancy is revised from 576 to 606 posts. Candidates can check the category-wise vacancy breakdown in the table given below:
|
Category
|
No. of Vacancies
|
General/UR
|
223
|
OBC
|
155
|
SC
|
101
|
ST
|
44
|
EWS
|
83
|
Total
|
606
DSSSB DASS Grade II Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
DSSSB has started the online registration process for Grade-II and ASO posts on 17 July 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 606 posts. They can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, 17 August, 2026. Candidates are also advised to carefully read the official notification before applying.
|
DSSSB DASS Grade II Recruitment 2026
|
DSSSB DASS Grade II Recruitment 2026 Official Notification
Steps to Apply for DSSSB DASS Grade II Recruitment 2026
Candidates who had applied in the 2009 application can now apply for 606 Grade ll & ASO vacancies by following these steps given below:
-
Visit the official website of DSSSB, dsssb.delhi.gov.in
-
Register yourself in the online application registration system
-
Now, log in with your registration number and password
-
Select the Apply Online link for post code 804/26
-
Fill the application with the required details
-
Upload a scanned photograph, signature, and proof of 2009 application.
-
Then review all the details
-
Click on Submit
-
Save and download it for future reference
DSSSB DASS Grade II Recruitment 2026 Salary
Selected candidates for the grade-II and Assistant Section Officer posts will get a basic of RS 44,900 per month under the pay level 7 of the 7th pay commission. The pay scale ranges from RS 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 (approximately). Along with basic pay, employees will also get various allowances and benefits, including Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, transport allowance, and medical benefits as per the rules of the government of Delhi
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com