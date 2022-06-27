DSSSB Final Answer Key 2022 (Out) for PRT, JSA, TA and Other Posts @delhigovt.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the Final Answer Key 2022 for PRT, JSA, Pharmacist, (Ayurveda), AE E&M, JE E&M, Security Supervisor, Draftsman Grade I, JE Electrical, Pharmacist (Homoeopathy), Assistant Director, Carpenter 2nd Class and Technical Assistant (Modern Office Practice) Hindi.

DSSSB Final Answer Key 2022 of the exam held in the month of February, March and April for various posts including Assistant Teacher (PRT), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Pharmacist, (Ayurveda), Assistant Engineer E&M (AE), Junior Engineer E&M (JE), Security Supervisor, Draftsman Grade I, Junior Engineer Electrical (JE), Pharmacist (Homoeopathy), Assistant Director, Carpenter 2nd Class and Technical Assistant (Modern Office Practice) Hindi.

Candidates, who had appeared in the Examination for the above said posts on the said dates, may view the Final answer keys which can be viewed by the candidates by going to the link given at https://dsssb.delhigovt.nic.in.

DSSSB Final Answer Key Download Links:

DSSSB Final Answer Key Link is available from 27 June to 01 July 2022.

How to Download DSSSB Final Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to DSSSB’s official website - dsssb.gov.in

Click on the answer key links given on the homepage - ‘DISPLAY OF FINAL ANSWER KEYS FOR ONLINE COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION TESTS/EXAM HELD IN FEB-2022’ or ‘DISPLAY OF FINAL ANSWER KEYS FOR ONLINE COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION TESTS/EXAM HELD IN MAR-2022’ or ‘ DISPLAY OF FINAL ANSWER KEYS FOR ONLINE COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION TESTS/EXAM HELD IN APR-2022’

Provide your ‘Application Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’

Login into your account

Download DSSSB PRT Final Answer Key and Other

The answer keys are now final and will remain unchanged for the said post. No further correspondence shall be entertained with respect to these final answer key.