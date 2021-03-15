DSSSB JE Tier 2 Admit Card 2021 Out @dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Exam on 19 and 20 March 2021, Download Jr Engineer & Wild Life Inspector Call Letter Here

DSSSB JE Tier 2 Admit Card 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for Online Exam Tier 2 for the post of Junior Engineer for the post code 48/15, 12/17, 06/19, 07/19, 13/19, 17/19, 11/17, 03/19, 04/19 and 05/19 and for the post of Wild Life Inspector (Post Code -67/14) . Candidates, who have qualified in DSSSB JE Tier 1, can download DSSSB JE Admit Card from DSSSB official website i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB JE Tier 2 Admit Card Link given below. The candidates can download DSSSB Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

DSSSB JE Tier 2 Admit Card Download Link

The candidates should bring recent coloured passport size photo which is required to paste on the 1st page of admit card. The candidates should not carry any pen or pencil with them. The candidates can check all the instructions related to the exam through the pdf below

DSSSB JE Exam Instructions

DSSSB JE Tier 2 Exam is scheduled to be held on 19 March 2021 (Friday) and 20 March 2021 (Sunday). It is to be noted that the admit card for the exam scheduled on 27 March 2021 shall be released soon.

How to Download DSSSB JE Tier 2 Admit Card 2021 ?