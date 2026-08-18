DSSSB Result 2026 OUT at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Direct Link to Download Peon, Sweeper, Chowkidar and Other Posts Result PDF
DSSSB Result 2026 Released: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has announced the DSSSB Result for various posts like Peon, Sweeper, Chowkidar on its official website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the DSSSB result.
Key Points
- DSSSB 2026 results declared for Peon, Sweeper, and Chowkidar posts.
- Results released online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in; check using roll number.
- Results for post codes 822/24 (Peon), 75/24 (Sweeper), 76/24 (Chowkidar) are out.
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has declared the DSSSB result for various posts like peon, sweeper, and chowkidar. The DSSSB 2026 result has been released online on the official website i.e., dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates can check and download their DSSSB Results using their roll number. Candidates can view the list of shortlisted candidates through the link provided on the official website. We are also providing the direct link to download the DSSSB result PDF.
The board recently released the result for post code 822/24 (Peon), 75/24 (Sweeper) and 76/24 (Chowkidar).
DSSSB Result 2026 PDF Download
As per the latest update, DSSSB has released the DSSSB 2026 result for various regions. The Candidates can check their DSSSB 2026 result on the official website of DSSSB- dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the post-wise result PDF
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DSSSB Peon Result 2026 PDF
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DSSSB Sweeper Result 2026 PDF
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DSSSB Chowkidar Result 2026 PDF
How to Check DSSSB Results?
The DSSSB 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to download the DSSSB 2026 exam result PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the board dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Step 2: Select the ‘Important Information’ option given on the menu bar
Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ option given there and then click on ‘Latest Results’.
Step 4: Select the post for which you applied and click on the ‘Download’ option.
Step 5: The result PDF will appear; check the results and download it.
Step 6: Take the printout for future reference.
Details Mentioned on DSSSB Result PDF
DSSSB has released the DSSSB result 2026 scorecard on its official website. The DSSSB Scorecard PDF will contain the following information.
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Tier I Roll No.
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Interview Roll No.
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Name
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Parentage
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Category
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Sub Category
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Total Marks (Out Of 115)
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Recommendation Status
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Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc