DSSSB Result 2026 OUT at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Direct Link to Download Peon, Sweeper, Chowkidar and Other Posts Result PDF

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has declared the DSSSB result for various posts like peon, sweeper, and chowkidar. The DSSSB 2026 result has been released online on the official website i.e., dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates can check and download their DSSSB Results using their roll number. Candidates can view the list of shortlisted candidates through the link provided on the official website. We are also providing the direct link to download the DSSSB result PDF.

The board recently released the result for post code 822/24 (Peon), 75/24 (Sweeper) and 76/24 (Chowkidar).

DSSSB Result 2026 PDF Download

As per the latest update, DSSSB has released the DSSSB 2026 result for various regions. The Candidates can check their DSSSB 2026 result on the official website of DSSSB- dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the post-wise result PDF