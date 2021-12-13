ECIL Recruitment 2021 for 300 Technical Officer Posts, Apply Online @careers.ecil.co.in

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is hiring 300 Technical Officer on contract basis. Check important dates, vacancy, salary, qualification and other details here.

ECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is looking for Technical Officer on contract basis. Eligible candidates have to apply online through website -careers.ecil.co.in from 11 December to 21 December 2021.

Around 300 vacancies are available for Electronic Manufacturing Services Division (EMSD), other Divisions & sites across India. Candidates can check more details such as important dates, vacancy, salary, qualification and other details below.

ECIL Technical Officer Notification Download

ECIL Technical Officer Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting date of online application:11 December 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 21 December 2021

ECIL Vacancy Details

Technical Officer - 300 Posts

ECIL Technical Officer Salary:

Candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs. 25,000/- for 1st year, Rs. 28,000/- for 2nd year and 31,000/- for 3rd to 5th year of contract respectively

Eligibility Criteria for ECIL Technical Officer

Educational Qualification:

A First Class Engineering Degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electrical Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution / University.

The candidate should have minimum one year Post Qualification experience out of which 6 months should be industrial experience. Experience in sealing, distribution, polling, commissioning, repair and maintenance of EVMs, VVPATs including FLC or having Industrial exposure in Production, Repair/Maintenance of Electronic equipment will be preferred. 1 year of apprenticeship training shall also be considered as experience.

ECIL Technical Officer Age Limit:

30 years

ECIL Technical Officer Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of Marks will be allotted for aggregate marks scored in BE/ B Tech. obtained in Essential educational qualification and Marks will be allocated for work experience.

How to apply for ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through website: “http://careers.ecil.co.in” and “www.ecil.co.in” by selecting ‘Careers’ followed by ‘e-Recruitment’ from 11 December to 21 December 2021.