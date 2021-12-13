Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

ECIL Recruitment 2021 for 300 Technical Officer Posts, Apply Online @careers.ecil.co.in

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is hiring 300 Technical Officer on contract basis.  Check important dates, vacancy, salary, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Dec 13, 2021 13:41 IST
Modified On: Dec 13, 2021 14:53 IST
ECIL Recruitment 2021
ECIL Recruitment 2021

ECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is looking for Technical Officer on contract basis. Eligible candidates have to apply online through website -careers.ecil.co.in from 11 December to 21 December 2021.

Around 300 vacancies are available for Electronic Manufacturing Services Division (EMSD), other Divisions & sites across India. Candidates can check more details such as important dates, vacancy, salary, qualification and other details below.

ECIL Technical Officer Notification Download

ECIL Technical Officer Online Application Link

Important Dates

  • Starting date of online application:11 December 2021
  • Last Date of Online Application - 21 December 2021

ECIL Vacancy Details

Technical Officer - 300 Posts

ECIL Technical Officer Salary:

Candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs. 25,000/- for 1st year, Rs. 28,000/- for 2nd year and 31,000/- for 3rd to 5th year of contract respectively

Eligibility Criteria for ECIL Technical Officer 

Educational Qualification:

  • A First Class Engineering Degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electrical Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution / University.
  • The candidate should have minimum one year Post Qualification experience out of which 6 months should be industrial experience. Experience in sealing, distribution, polling, commissioning, repair and maintenance of EVMs, VVPATs including FLC or having Industrial exposure in Production, Repair/Maintenance of Electronic equipment will be preferred. 1 year of apprenticeship training shall also be considered as experience.

ECIL Technical Officer Age Limit:

30 years

ECIL Technical Officer Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of Marks will be allotted for aggregate marks scored in BE/ B Tech. obtained in Essential educational qualification and Marks will be allocated for work experience.

How to apply for ECIL Technical Officer Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through website: “http://careers.ecil.co.in” and “www.ecil.co.in” by selecting ‘Careers’ followed by ‘e-Recruitment’ from 11 December to 21 December 2021.

 

FAQ

What is ECIL Technical Officer Salary ?

Rs. 25,000/- for 1st year, Rs. 28,000/- for 2nd year and 31,000/- for 3rd to 5th year of contract respectively.

How many vacancies are available for ECIL Technical Officer Posts ?

300

What is the last date for ECIL Technical Officer Application2021 ?

21 December 2021
Job Summary
NotificationECIL Recruitment 2021 for 300 Technical Officer Posts, Apply Online @careers.ecil.co.in
Last Date of Submission21 Dec, 2021
CityHyderabad
StateTelangana
CountryIndia
Organization ECIL
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Engineering
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.